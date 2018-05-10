 Paris knife attack leaves four injured and two dead including attacker | News | DW | 12.05.2018
News

Paris knife attack leaves four injured and two dead including attacker

Police in Paris have killed a man after he stabbed others in the French capital. One person was killed and four others were wounded in the attack. The attack is being investigated as a terrorist incident.

Police secure the scene of an attack in central Paris, France (picture alliance/MAXPPP/O. Corsan)

One person has been killed and several others injured after an attacker began stabbing bystanders in central Paris on Saturday, police confirmed.

French prosecutors said they are treating the attack as a terrorist incident.

What we know so far

  • The attack took place in Paris' second arrondissement. The city's main opera house is in the area.
  • At least one bystander was killed in the attack and the male attacker was shot by police.
  • Four people were wounded in the attack. Two sustained serious injuries while the other two were slightly wounded.
  • Paris prosecutor Francois Molins opened a terror probe into the attack. He cited witnesses as saying the alleged attacker shouted "Allahu Akbar" or "God is most great" during the attack.
  • The militant group "Islamic State" (IS) claimed that one of its "soldiers" carried out the attack, according to the SITE monitoring group. The statement on the group's Aamaq news agency did not provide evidence for its claim or details about the attacker.
Firefighters bock Saint Augustin street in Paris following a knife attack (Getty Images/AFP/T. Samson)

Four other people were also injured in the attack

French government condemns attack

Following the knife attack, French President Emmanuel Macron said that his thoughts were with the victims. "France once again pays the price of blood," but the country will not cede to "enemies of freedom," he wrote on Twitter.

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb denounced the "odious attack" in Paris on Twitter. He also praised the "cool and quick reaction of the police forces who neutralized the attacker."

Read moreTwo years after Bataclan terrorist attacks France 'must forget'

France on high alert: Security has been heightened in France following a series of attacks in recent years that have been inspired by or carried out by IS. More than 230 people died in attacks in France in 2015 and 2016.

  • Macron touching coffin of Arnaud Beltrame (Reuters/C. Hartmann)

    IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015

    Trebes hostage crisis

    An attacker claiming allegiance to the "Islamic State" (IS) perpetrates a string of violent crimes in the southern town of Trebes during the morning hours. He kills a man while stealing a car and then fires shots at police officers before entering a Super U grocery store, where he takes hostages. Police shoot dead the attacker. There are at least two deaths and three injured.

  • Emergency vehicle outside the Marseille train station (Reuters/J.P. Pelissier)

    IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015

    October 1, 2017: Marseille train station knife attack

    A man fatally stabs two women in the Marseille train station. The perpetrator, Ahmed Hanachi, is shot dead by police on patrol. IS claims responsibility for the attack in a post on its news agency Amaq. In it, they call Hanachi one of the group's "soldiers." Two Interior Ministry officials resign after it is revealed that Hanachi was an undocumented immigrant who they had failed to detain.

  • Police on the Champs-Elysees (Imago/Zuma Press/A. Freindorf)

    IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015

    April 20, 2017: Champs-Elysees police shooting

    A gunman open fires on police on the Champs-Elysees, Paris' most iconic boulevard. One police officer is killed and two individuals are injured before police shoot the gunman dead. A note praising IS is found next to the gunman's body. The terrorist group also claims responsibility. The attack occurs just days before the first round of the French presidential election. Security is tightened.

  • Soldiers stand guard outside the Louvre and point to the building (picture-alliance/AP Photo/K. Zihnioglu)

    IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015

    February 3, 2017: Machete attempt at Louvre

    Soldiers shoot and serevely injury a knife-weilding man outside the Louvre museum in Paris after he assails them. One soldier is lightly injured. The attacker had two further machetes in his backpack. A subsequent investigation reveals that the Egyptian national had traveled to France from Dubai on a valid tourist visa. A Twitter account associated with the man's name refers to IS in posts.

  • A muslim mourns in front of a church (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Petit Tesson)

    IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015

    July 26, 2016: murder of Normandy priest

    Two teens enter a church in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, Normandy and slit the throat of an 85-year-old priest in front of five parishioners. Police shoot the 19-year-olds dead as they try to leave. IS takes responsibility and publishes a video of the teens pledging allegiance to the group. Many French Muslims attend the next Sunday's mass to show solidarity with Catholics and condemn the attack.

  • People look at candle tributes and flowers on the promenade boardwalk in Nice (Reuters/E. Gaillard)

    IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015

    July 14, 2016: Truck attack in Nice

    On Bastille Day, France's national holiday, a truck drives through crowds in Nice that had gathered to watch the fireworks on a major beachside promenade. Before being shot dead by police, the driver kills 86 and injuries more than 400 others. IS claims responsibility, stating that the attacker had responded to IS calls to target civilians living of coalition nations fighting IS in Syria and Iraq.

  • Medics attend to victims on the street of Paris while onlookers watch (Reuters/C. Hartmann)

    IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015

    November 13, 2015: Bataclan and Paris attack

    It is France's most deadly terror attack: IS jihadis armed with automatic weapons and explosives undertake coordinated attacks in Paris including at the Bataclan concert hall, the national stadium and various street cafes. The mass shootings and suicide bombings kill 130 people, injuring hundreds more. IS claims responsibility. Then-President Francois Hollande says it is an act of war by IS.

  • Investigators search a train as it sits in the station (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Bonniere)

    IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015

    August 21, 2015: Thalys train tragedy averted

    A deadly attack is averted: on a high-speed train from Amsterdam to Paris, a man open fires with an assualt rifle that subsequently jams. Other train passengers tackle the man, preventing deadly violence. Four are injured including the attacker. The assailant had been known to French security officials for past drug-related activities and statements in defense of radical Islamist violence.

  • Police outside the gas factory (Reuters/E. Foudrot)

    IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015

    June 26, 2015: Beheading and truck explosion near Lyon

    Yassin Salhi beheads his boss, covering the head in Arabic and placing it on the gate outside the US-based industrial gas company Air Productions, located near Lyon. He also tries to blow up the factory by driving his van into the gas cylinders. The intent fails but unleashes a smaller explosion, injuring two. French authorities claim links between the man and IS. He commits suicide in prison.

  • People hold up signs reading Je Suis Charlie (AFP/Getty Images/G. Tibbon)

    IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015

    January 7-9, 2015: Charlie Hebdo and Jewish supermarket attack

    First, two men with automatic guns storm the offices of satire magazine Charlie Hebdo, killing 12 and wounding 12 others. A different gunman kills a police officer the next day, then four more during a hostage-taking on the 9th in a kosher grocery. Police eventually shoot all three gunmen dead, but not before they claim allegiance to IS and al-Qaida. Many demonstrate solidarity with those killed.

    Author: Cristina Burack


rs/aw (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

