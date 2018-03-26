 Paris exhibition celebrates revolutionary Russian art | Arts | DW | 28.03.2018
Arts

Paris exhibition celebrates revolutionary Russian art

In the wake of the Russian Revolution, artist Marc Chagall created an avant-garde art school that drew in abstract art pioneers like Kazimir Malevich. Works from this People's Art School are now on display in Paris.

  • Ausstellung Kasimir Malewitsch und die russische Avantgarde EINSCHRÄNKUNG

    Iconic works by Kazimir Malevich

    Pioneer of modernity

    Kazimir Malevich painted this self-portrait in 1933. Malevich was the founder of the art movement called Suprematism, which deemed abstract works and basic geometric forms as the best way to express a "supremacy of pure feeling."

  • Flash-Galerie Malewitsch

    Iconic works by Kazimir Malevich

    New artistic ideals

    Born in Kiev in 1879, Kazimir Malevich died in Leningrad in 1935. Along with Suprematism, he was also a pioneer of Cubism. Malevich created architectural models, worked as a teacher and designed costumes for a futuristic opera. Guiding his work was his concept of "the non-objective world," according to which the ideal future should not be dominated by appearances and objects.

  • Ausstellung Kasimir Malewitsch und die russische Avantgarde EINSCHRÄNKUNG

    Iconic works by Kazimir Malevich

    French influence

    Malevich's path to abstraction consisted of various stages. Initially, he was influenced by French Impressionism. This landscape with the pink house, dated 1911, could just as well have been created by Monet or Cézanne. At that time, Moscow was known as the Paris of the East.

  • Ausstellung Kasimir Malewitsch und die russische Avantgarde EINSCHRÄNKUNG

    Iconic works by Kazimir Malevich

    Avant-garde on the move

    In the 1910s, he joined various avant-garde movements. In line with Neo-Primitivism, a term referring to a group of painters' enthusiasm for primitive art forms, Malevich painted folkloristic motifs, such as farmers with a scythe and workers in the forest. But gradually, the path toward abstraction became visible, as this painting called "Head of a Peasant Girl" demonstrates.

  • Ausstellung Kasimir Malewitsch und die russische Avantgarde EINSCHRÄNKUNG

    Iconic works by Kazimir Malevich

    Cubo-Futurism

    In Cubo-Futurism, elements of Cubism and Futurism were combined together. Malevich simplified concrete motifs into cylindrical shapes. He painted "Life in the Grand Hotel" in 1913. Cubo-Futurism brought him one step further in the direction of Suprematism, which he would later found.

  • Ausstellung Kasimir Malewitsch und die russische Avantgarde EINSCHRÄNKUNG

    Iconic works by Kazimir Malevich

    Modern icons

    Malevich took over the geometric shapes and the color symbolism of Russian folk art. He mainly used the seven colors of icon painting: black, white, yellow, blue, red, pink and green. In icon painting, the colors black and white symbolized the beginning and the end, with the entire cosmos evolving between these two poles.

  • Malewitsch Das Schwarze Quadrat

    Iconic works by Kazimir Malevich

    Absolute non-objectivity

    At the peak of this simplification process came Malevich's "Black Square on White," created in 1915. For reasons of conservation, this icon of modernity icon must remain in the Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow. The black square stands in stark contrast to the white background, exerting a suggestive effect.

  • Ausstellung Kasimir Malewitsch und die russische Avantgarde EINSCHRÄNKUNG

    Iconic works by Kazimir Malevich

    Handwriting of the artist

    It is easy to see that Malevich's Suprematist works were painted by hand, without the use of a template. Whether crosses or floating lines on a white background, the forms always have a strong presence. That's how Malevich always retained the individual and authentic character of his art.

  • Ausstellung Kasimir Malewitsch und die russische Avantgarde EINSCHRÄNKUNG

    Iconic works by Kazimir Malevich

    Art education

    The utopia of a new man was omnipresent in Malevich's mind. He was not only an artist, but also a theorist and teacher. In the 1920s, he came to Berlin via Warsaw and started spreading his manifestos in German. His favorite color palette can be recognized in his theoretical studies "Organic Art Culture," shown here.

  • Ausstellung Kasimir Malewitsch und die russische Avantgarde EINSCHRÄNKUNG

    Iconic works by Kazimir Malevich

    Back to the figure

    The spectacular exhibition "Kazimir Malevich and the Russian Avant-garde" was held in Bonn in 2014. The show combined works from the private collections of two friends of the artist, Nikolai Chardschijew and George Costakis, who most actively preserved his works. Their collection includes this enigmatic late painting by Malevich, in which he suddenly abandoned his abstract ideals.

    Author: Sabine Oelze / ad


A resident of Petrograd (today Saint Petersberg), Russian-French artist Marc Chagall was greatly affected by the Bolshevik revolution that transformed Russia in 1917. The Jewish painter found himself liberated, thanks to a new law that banned religious and national discrimination. Now a full Russian citizen for the first time, this newfound freedom was visible in Chagall's art as he entered an especially productive and creative period. The 1918 piece "Above the City," for example, shows Chagall and his wife, Bella, flying freely into the clouds.

Read moreRussia's revolutionary art endures 100 years later

That same year, Chagall was appointed Fine Arts Commissioner for the Vitebsk region, a position that would allow him to realize his academic ambitions. Chagall felt inspired to help young artists, including those from humble Jewish backgrounds like his own, and decided to create the tuition-free People's Art School. The institution established the provincial city of Vitebsk as a vital artistic hub, despite being far from Russia's metropolises.

Picasso-Museum Münster Marc Chagall und die Bibel (picture-alliance/dpa)

Marc Chagall's 1958 painting, 'The Song of Songs IV'

The People's Art School opened its doors in January of 1919. Although some of the initial teaching staff came and went, Chagall hired the artist El Lissitzky to organize printing, graphic design and architecture workshops. Lissitzsky's mentor, the radical artist Kazimir Malevich who founded Suprematism — an art movement that heralded abstract geometric shapes and bold colors — also soon joined the school.

As Suprematism took the world by storm, Malevich's teaching style and charisma slowly saw him win the favor of students and staff at the institution. Meanwhile, Chagall's classes began to empty. The latter eventually left, working at the Jewish theater in Moscow in 1920 — he also held a grudge against Malevich, whom he believed had plotted against him, according to the exhibition's organizers.

Marc Chagall (Halsman Archive)

Marc Chagall founded the People's Art School

Yet, although its founder had moved on, the school remained a creative hotbed until it closed in 1922. Malevich's UNOVIS student group, for example, organized exhibitions all over Russia that promoted Suprematist art.

Read moreAn icon of modern art turns 100: Kazimir Malevich's 'Black Square'

The exhibition at Paris's Centre Pompidou features over 250 works and documents from this dynamic period in Russian avant-garde art history. The works are on loan from museums in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Minsk, and museums around the US and Europe.

Produced in collaboration with the Van Abbemuseum in Eindhoven, a smaller version of the exhibition will be shown at the Jewish Museum in New York from 14 September 2018 to 2 January 2019. 

"Chagall, Lissitzky, Malevitch, the Russian Avant-Garde at Vitebsk" runs March 28 through July 16, 2018, at the Centre Pompidou in Paris.

