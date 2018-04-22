Paris attack suspect Salah Abdeslam found guilty of attempted murder in separate Brussels trial

Salah Abdeslam, the last remaining suspect in a string of Islamist attacks carried out in Paris in 2015 has been found guilty of terrorist-related attempted murder in a separate case in a Brussels court of attempted murder. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Co-defendant Sofien Ayari, a 24-year-old Tunisian national, was also sentenced to 20 years on the same charge.
The court said that there was "no doubt" that their "radicalism is deep-seated."
Abdeslam's and Ayari's lawyers in court on Monday. The two defendants did not attend.
Abdeslam's trial in Brussels revolved around a shootout with police during a terrorism raid in the Belgian capital on March 15, 2016, which led to his arrest three days later in the Brussels district of Molenbeek, a hotbed for Islamist terrorism.
It came just days before suicide bombers killed 32 people and wounded hundreds more at two separate attacks in Brussels on March 22 that year.
The world honors victims of Paris attacks
Showing support with lights
San Francisco City Hall in the US state of California is lit up with blue, white and red, the colors of the French flag, following the Paris terror attacks. US Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter spoke on the phone with French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Saturday, saying the United States was "committed to helping France in any way" and that the two would remain in close contact.
The world honors victims of Paris attacks
"Our hearts break with yours"
"Tonight the sails of the Opera House will be lit in the blue, white & red of the French flag. We mourn with you and stand with you, Paris," tweeted Mike Baird, premier of Australia's state of NSW. "Our hearts break with yours, Paris. But our spirits will never be broken," he wrote on Facebook. "Neither will our determination to stand together against these cowardly, evil acts of terror."
The world honors victims of Paris attacks
Reconsidering air strikes
The landmark CN Tower in Toronto was also lit with blue, white and red lights. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said it was too soon to say whether the deadly attacks would prompt him to reconsider his pledge to withdraw Canada from air strikes against "Islamic State" militants in the Middle East. "Our hearts and thoughts and prayers go out to our French cousins in this dark and terrible time."
The world honors victims of Paris attacks
"Despicable attacks"
The High Roller at The LINQ Promenade on the Las Vegas Strip was also lit up with the blue, white and red colors. US President Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel led a global chorus of solidarity with France. UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon condemned the "despicable attacks," while Pope Francis called the killings "inhuman."
The world honors victims of Paris attacks
Support from China
The Oriental Pearl TV Tower in Shanghai's Lujiazui financial district was bathed in the French flag colors for one hour on Saturday. Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said China was "deeply shocked" by the attacks and pledged solidarity with France in combating terrorism. "China resolutely supports France in maintaining its national security and stability and in attacking terrorism," Hong said.
The world honors victims of Paris attacks
Tourist sites affected
The Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City, a very popular tourist attraction, was also demonstrating its support and identification with the tragic events. At the same time, French authorities have closed the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre Museum and other top tourist sites in Paris until further notice following the deadly terror attacks.
The world honors victims of Paris attacks
Condolences from New Zealand
The Sky Tower in Auckland is to be lit up Saturday night in the colors of the French flag. New Zealand Prime Minister John Key spoke of his huge relief on hearing that daughter Stephie, an art student in Paris, was safe. Key also expressed his condolences to the people and government of France, saying that "our hearts go out to those involved and our thoughts are with them and their families."
The world honors victims of Paris attacks
Increasing security
The Senate building in Mexico City was also expressing solidarity with Paris by lighting its office lights in the colors of the French flag. France will increase security at French diplomatic missions and official buildings around the world, Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said. French President Hollande has declared three days of mourning and raised the nation's security to the highest level.
The world honors victims of Paris attacks
Solidarity from 10,000 km away
From Taipei to Paris: Taiwan's landmark building Taipei 101 is lit up in blue, white and red. In France, hospital officials say at least 300 people were injured in Friday's attacks, of whom some 80 are in a critical condition. The "Islamic State" group has claimed responsibility, and a French national has been identified as one of the four men who stormed the Bataclan concert hall in one attack.
The world honors victims of Paris attacks
Sharing traumas
The One World Trade Center in New York, the skyscraper built on the site of the September 11 attacks of 2001, was also illuminated in the French national colors. World leaders united in sympathy and indignation, New York police increased security measures. A State Department spokesman has confirmed that Americans are among the injured in the attacks.
Author: Dana Regev
The 28-year-old French national, who was born in Belgium, is believed to have links to the Brussels perpetrators, but has not been named as a suspect in that case.
Separate trial in France
He is, however, to stand trial in France for his alleged involvement in the attacks in Paris, where 130 people were killed in six separate incidents on November 13, 2015 – one of the deadliest attacks on French soil since the end of World War II.
Abdeslam was extradited to France, where he is being held in custody in a Paris suburb. Neither he nor co-defendant Ayari attended the Brussels verdict on Monday. Abdeslam attended the first day of the trial, but refused to show up for the rest of the trial, claiming the court was biased against Muslims.
ng/kms (AFP, dpa)
IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015
Trebes hostage crisis
An attacker claiming allegiance to the "Islamic State" (IS) perpetrates a string of violent crimes in the southern town of Trebes during the morning hours. He kills a man while stealing a car and then fires shots at police officers before entering a Super U grocery store, where he takes hostages. Police shoot dead the attacker. There are at least two deaths and three injured.
IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015
October 1, 2017: Marseille train station knife attack
A man fatally stabs two women in the Marseille train station. The perpetrator, Ahmed Hanachi, is shot dead by police on patrol. IS claims responsibility for the attack in a post on its news agency Amaq. In it, they call Hanachi one of the group's "soldiers." Two Interior Ministry officials resign after it is revealed that Hanachi was an undocumented immigrant who they had failed to detain.
IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015
April 20, 2017: Champs-Elysees police shooting
A gunman open fires on police on the Champs-Elysees, Paris' most iconic boulevard. One police officer is killed and two individuals are injured before police shoot the gunman dead. A note praising IS is found next to the gunman's body. The terrorist group also claims responsibility. The attack occurs just days before the first round of the French presidential election. Security is tightened.
IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015
February 3, 2017: Machete attempt at Louvre
Soldiers shoot and serevely injury a knife-weilding man outside the Louvre museum in Paris after he assails them. One soldier is lightly injured. The attacker had two further machetes in his backpack. A subsequent investigation reveals that the Egyptian national had traveled to France from Dubai on a valid tourist visa. A Twitter account associated with the man's name refers to IS in posts.
IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015
July 26, 2016: murder of Normandy priest
Two teens enter a church in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, Normandy and slit the throat of an 85-year-old priest in front of five parishioners. Police shoot the 19-year-olds dead as they try to leave. IS takes responsibility and publishes a video of the teens pledging allegiance to the group. Many French Muslims attend the next Sunday's mass to show solidarity with Catholics and condemn the attack.
IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015
July 14, 2016: Truck attack in Nice
On Bastille Day, France's national holiday, a truck drives through crowds in Nice that had gathered to watch the fireworks on a major beachside promenade. Before being shot dead by police, the driver kills 86 and injuries more than 400 others. IS claims responsibility, stating that the attacker had responded to IS calls to target civilians living of coalition nations fighting IS in Syria and Iraq.
IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015
November 13, 2015: Bataclan and Paris attack
It is France's most deadly terror attack: IS jihadis armed with automatic weapons and explosives undertake coordinated attacks in Paris including at the Bataclan concert hall, the national stadium and various street cafes. The mass shootings and suicide bombings kill 130 people, injuring hundreds more. IS claims responsibility. Then-President Francois Hollande says it is an act of war by IS.
IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015
August 21, 2015: Thalys train tragedy averted
A deadly attack is averted: on a high-speed train from Amsterdam to Paris, a man open fires with an assualt rifle that subsequently jams. Other train passengers tackle the man, preventing deadly violence. Four are injured including the attacker. The assailant had been known to French security officials for past drug-related activities and statements in defense of radical Islamist violence.
IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015
June 26, 2015: Beheading and truck explosion near Lyon
Yassin Salhi beheads his boss, covering the head in Arabic and placing it on the gate outside the US-based industrial gas company Air Productions, located near Lyon. He also tries to blow up the factory by driving his van into the gas cylinders. The intent fails but unleashes a smaller explosion, injuring two. French authorities claim links between the man and IS. He commits suicide in prison.
IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015
January 7-9, 2015: Charlie Hebdo and Jewish supermarket attack
First, two men with automatic guns storm the offices of satire magazine Charlie Hebdo, killing 12 and wounding 12 others. A different gunman kills a police officer the next day, then four more during a hostage-taking on the 9th in a kosher grocery. Police eventually shoot all three gunmen dead, but not before they claim allegiance to IS and al-Qaida. Many demonstrate solidarity with those killed.
Author: Cristina Burack