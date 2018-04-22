Paris attack suspect Salah Abdeslam found guilty of attempted murder in separate Brussels trial

Salah Abdeslam, the last remaining suspect in a string of Islamist attacks carried out in Paris in 2015 has been found guilty of terrorist-related attempted murder in a separate case in a Brussels court of attempted murder. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Co-defendant Sofien Ayari, a 24-year-old Tunisian national, was also sentenced to 20 years on the same charge.

The court said that there was "no doubt" that their "radicalism is deep-seated."

Abdeslam's and Ayari's lawyers in court on Monday. The two defendants did not attend.

Abdeslam's trial in Brussels revolved around a shootout with police during a terrorism raid in the Belgian capital on March 15, 2016, which led to his arrest three days later in the Brussels district of Molenbeek, a hotbed for Islamist terrorism.

It came just days before suicide bombers killed 32 people and wounded hundreds more at two separate attacks in Brussels on March 22 that year.

The world honors victims of Paris attacks Showing support with lights San Francisco City Hall in the US state of California is lit up with blue, white and red, the colors of the French flag, following the Paris terror attacks. US Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter spoke on the phone with French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Saturday, saying the United States was "committed to helping France in any way" and that the two would remain in close contact.

The world honors victims of Paris attacks "Our hearts break with yours" "Tonight the sails of the Opera House will be lit in the blue, white & red of the French flag. We mourn with you and stand with you, Paris," tweeted Mike Baird, premier of Australia's state of NSW. "Our hearts break with yours, Paris. But our spirits will never be broken," he wrote on Facebook. "Neither will our determination to stand together against these cowardly, evil acts of terror."

The world honors victims of Paris attacks Reconsidering air strikes The landmark CN Tower in Toronto was also lit with blue, white and red lights. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said it was too soon to say whether the deadly attacks would prompt him to reconsider his pledge to withdraw Canada from air strikes against "Islamic State" militants in the Middle East. "Our hearts and thoughts and prayers go out to our French cousins in this dark and terrible time."

The world honors victims of Paris attacks "Despicable attacks" The High Roller at The LINQ Promenade on the Las Vegas Strip was also lit up with the blue, white and red colors. US President Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel led a global chorus of solidarity with France. UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon condemned the "despicable attacks," while Pope Francis called the killings "inhuman."

The world honors victims of Paris attacks Support from China The Oriental Pearl TV Tower in Shanghai's Lujiazui financial district was bathed in the French flag colors for one hour on Saturday. Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said China was "deeply shocked" by the attacks and pledged solidarity with France in combating terrorism. "China resolutely supports France in maintaining its national security and stability and in attacking terrorism," Hong said.

The world honors victims of Paris attacks Tourist sites affected The Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City, a very popular tourist attraction, was also demonstrating its support and identification with the tragic events. At the same time, French authorities have closed the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre Museum and other top tourist sites in Paris until further notice following the deadly terror attacks.

The world honors victims of Paris attacks Condolences from New Zealand The Sky Tower in Auckland is to be lit up Saturday night in the colors of the French flag. New Zealand Prime Minister John Key spoke of his huge relief on hearing that daughter Stephie, an art student in Paris, was safe. Key also expressed his condolences to the people and government of France, saying that "our hearts go out to those involved and our thoughts are with them and their families."

The world honors victims of Paris attacks Increasing security The Senate building in Mexico City was also expressing solidarity with Paris by lighting its office lights in the colors of the French flag. France will increase security at French diplomatic missions and official buildings around the world, Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said. French President Hollande has declared three days of mourning and raised the nation's security to the highest level.

The world honors victims of Paris attacks Solidarity from 10,000 km away From Taipei to Paris: Taiwan's landmark building Taipei 101 is lit up in blue, white and red. In France, hospital officials say at least 300 people were injured in Friday's attacks, of whom some 80 are in a critical condition. The "Islamic State" group has claimed responsibility, and a French national has been identified as one of the four men who stormed the Bataclan concert hall in one attack.

The world honors victims of Paris attacks Sharing traumas The One World Trade Center in New York, the skyscraper built on the site of the September 11 attacks of 2001, was also illuminated in the French national colors. World leaders united in sympathy and indignation, New York police increased security measures. A State Department spokesman has confirmed that Americans are among the injured in the attacks. Author: Dana Regev



The 28-year-old French national, who was born in Belgium, is believed to have links to the Brussels perpetrators, but has not been named as a suspect in that case.

Separate trial in France

He is, however, to stand trial in France for his alleged involvement in the attacks in Paris, where 130 people were killed in six separate incidents on November 13, 2015 – one of the deadliest attacks on French soil since the end of World War II.

Abdeslam was extradited to France, where he is being held in custody in a Paris suburb. Neither he nor co-defendant Ayari attended the Brussels verdict on Monday. Abdeslam attended the first day of the trial, but refused to show up for the rest of the trial, claiming the court was biased against Muslims.

