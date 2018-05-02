Palestinians hurt by Israeli shots during Friday protests

Thousands of Palestinians gathered near Gaza's border with Israel on Friday as part of their ongoing protest against a decade-old blockade of the territory.

Some protesters threw stones and burned tires as Israeli troops fired live rounds and volleys of tear gas from across the border fence.

Nearly 150 protesters were hurt by bullets or tear gas, according to Gaza health officials.

An Israeli military spokesman said around 7,000 Palestinians took part in "riots" at five locations along the Gaza Strip border. He said one group had tried to breach the fence and enter Israeli territory.

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year February 2018: a bomb at the border An explosive device injured four Israeli soldiers at the border on February 17. Israel responded with air strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza.

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year UN supplies The UN relief agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) supplies more than half of the population in the Gaza Strip. It warned on February 25 that famine could hit Gaza within weeks. The US had halted its contributions to the UN agency as a way to urge Palestinians to negotiate with Israel. The agency later said it could continue supplies until July.

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year Palestinian PM Rami Hamdallah targeted The convoy of Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah of the West Bank-based Fatah group was targeted as he made a rare visit to Gaza on March 13. The Palestinian Authority said it held Hamas responsible, having failed to provide adequate security. Hamas claimed the attack was aimed at hurting efforts to achieve unity and reconciliation.

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year Israel responds with air strikes No one was hurt when explosives were set off at the Gaza-Israel border on March 18 but the Israeli army used air strikes to destroy a Hamas tunnel system. In the following days, a number of Palestinians passed through the damaged fence into Israel.

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year Border demonstrations announced Palestinians in the Gaza Strip announce a major, peaceful demonstration to be held on the border to claim the right to return to lands now held by Israel. Israel refuses the right to return.

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year Land Day march Some 30,000 Palestinians take part in the first of the demonstrations on March 30, marking Land Day, for the 1976 Arab protests against Israeli plans to expropriate land. Some demonstrators ran at the border fence and 16 were killed by Israeli troops with others injured, and some dying later.

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year Second round of border protests A journalist was among those who died after clashes at the border for the second in the series of protests on April 6. A total of nine Palestinians were shot.

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year Netanyahu: 'We will hurt them' Speaking on April 9 in the Israeli town of Sderot, near Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "We have one clear and simple rule and we seek to express it constantly: if someone tries to attack you — rise up and attack him. We will not allow, here on the Gaza border, them to hurt us. We will hurt them."

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year Third round of protests against Israel The third day of demonstrations on April 13 began with organizers encouraging people to walk on the Israeli flag placed at the protest points near the border.

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year Protesters injured Palestinians ran to help a young man injured during the border protest on April 13. Stones had been thrown at border guards and the Israeli troops fired on the demonstrators. Some 45 Palestinians have died and hundreds have been injured between March 30 and April 27.

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year Boy killed on April 20 Protest continued on April 20th, with some Palestinian protesters using kites to transport Molotov cocktails and firebombs over the fence. Israeli snipers killed at least four more Palestinians on April 20th, including a 15-year-old boy. UN Middle East envoy dubbed the killing "outrageous."

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year Israeli troops fire at 'rioters' Israeli military used live rounds and tear gas against the Palestinians on Aprli 27. Hundreds of "rioters" tried to storm the fence in Gaza using firebombs, granades and explosives, but they were "twarthed," the army said.



Lethal force

The mass protests, called by Gaza's ruling Hamas militant group, have been taking place every Friday since March 30 to demand the right of return for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians refugees and their descendants.

The protests are expected to continue till May 15, when Hamas says the protesters might breach the border fence to mark the 70th anniversary of their uprooting and the creation of the Israeli state in 1948.

At least 39 Palestinians have been killed and hundreds more injured by Israeli soldiers' gunfire in the last month, prompting global criticism, including from the European Union and the United Nations.

Israel said it is defending its borders and that soldiers only target instigators, who hurl stones and Molotov cocktails.

It says the protests are a cover for Hamas to carry out attacks, and that most of the dead were militants. Palestinians deny the allegations.

ap/sms (Reuters, AP)

