 Palestinians hurt by Israeli shots during Friday protests | News | DW | 04.05.2018
News

Palestinians hurt by Israeli shots during Friday protests

Israeli troops fired bullets and tear gas at Palestinians who gathered at Gaza-Israel border for their sixth weekly protest. Since March, at least 39 protesters have been killed and hundreds more wounded by Israeli fire.

A demonstrator uses a racket to return tear gas canisters fired by Israeli troops during a protest.

Thousands of Palestinians gathered near Gaza's border with Israel on Friday as part of their ongoing protest against a decade-old blockade of the territory.

Some protesters threw stones and burned tires as Israeli troops fired live rounds and volleys of tear gas from across the border fence.

Nearly 150 protesters were hurt by bullets or tear gas, according to Gaza health officials.

An Israeli military spokesman said around 7,000 Palestinians took part in "riots" at five locations along the Gaza Strip border. He said one group had tried to breach the fence and enter Israeli territory.

Israel at 70: What does the future hold?  

  An explosive device injured four Israeli soldiers at the border on February 17.

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    February 2018: a bomb at the border

    An explosive device injured four Israeli soldiers at the border on February 17. Israel responded with air strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza.

  • Gazastreifen UNRWA Versorgung Palästinenser (picture-alliance/Zuma/S. Jarar'Ah)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    UN supplies

    The UN relief agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) supplies more than half of the population in the Gaza Strip. It warned on February 25 that famine could hit Gaza within weeks. The US had halted its contributions to the UN agency as a way to urge Palestinians to negotiate with Israel. The agency later said it could continue supplies until July.

  • Palästina Anschlag auf Rami Hamdallah im Gazastreifen (Reuters/I. Abu Mustafa)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Palestinian PM Rami Hamdallah targeted

    The convoy of Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah of the West Bank-based Fatah group was targeted as he made a rare visit to Gaza on March 13. The Palestinian Authority said it held Hamas responsible, having failed to provide adequate security. Hamas claimed the attack was aimed at hurting efforts to achieve unity and reconciliation.

  • Israel greift Ziele im Gazastreifen an (Reuters/I. A. Mustafa)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Israel responds with air strikes

    No one was hurt when explosives were set off at the Gaza-Israel border on March 18 but the Israeli army used air strikes to destroy a Hamas tunnel system. In the following days, a number of Palestinians passed through the damaged fence into Israel.

  • Palästina Vor dem Marsch der Rückkehr in Rafah (picture-alliance/dpa/ZUMA Wire/APA Images/A. Amra)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Border demonstrations announced

    Palestinians in the Gaza Strip announce a major, peaceful demonstration to be held on the border to claim the right to return to lands now held by Israel. Israel refuses the right to return.

  • Tausende Palästinenser kommen zum Marsch der Rückkehr (Getty Images/AFP/M. Hams)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Land Day march

    Some 30,000 Palestinians take part in the first of the demonstrations on March 30, marking Land Day, for the 1976 Arab protests against Israeli plans to expropriate land. Some demonstrators ran at the border fence and 16 were killed by Israeli troops with others injured, and some dying later.

  • Proteste im Gazastreifen (Reuters/I. A. Mustafa)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Second round of border protests

    A journalist was among those who died after clashes at the border for the second in the series of protests on April 6. A total of nine Palestinians were shot.

  • Speaking on April 9 in the Israeli town of Sderot, near Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: We have one clear and simple rule and we seek to express it constantly: if someone tries to attack you — rise up and attack him. We will not allow, here on the Gaza border, them to hurt us. We will hurt them.

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Netanyahu: 'We will hurt them'

    Speaking on April 9 in the Israeli town of Sderot, near Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "We have one clear and simple rule and we seek to express it constantly: if someone tries to attack you — rise up and attack him. We will not allow, here on the Gaza border, them to hurt us. We will hurt them."

  • Proteste in Gaza City (Reuters/M. Salem)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Third round of protests against Israel

    The third day of demonstrations on April 13 began with organizers encouraging people to walk on the Israeli flag placed at the protest points near the border.

  • Proteste in Gaza City (Getty Images/AFP/M. Hams)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Protesters injured

    Palestinians ran to help a young man injured during the border protest on April 13. Stones had been thrown at border guards and the Israeli troops fired on the demonstrators. Some 45 Palestinians have died and hundreds have been injured between March 30 and April 27.

  • Palestinian protester prepares a kite with a firebomb (Getty Images/S. Khatib)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Boy killed on April 20

    Protest continued on April 20th, with some Palestinian protesters using kites to transport Molotov cocktails and firebombs over the fence. Israeli snipers killed at least four more Palestinians on April 20th, including a 15-year-old boy. UN Middle East envoy dubbed the killing "outrageous."

  • Israeli tear gas canisters fly towards Palestinian crowds (Reuters/I.A. Mustafa)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Israeli troops fire at 'rioters'

    Israeli military used live rounds and tear gas against the Palestinians on Aprli 27. Hundreds of "rioters" tried to storm the fence in Gaza using firebombs, granades and explosives, but they were "twarthed," the army said.


Lethal force

The mass protests, called by Gaza's ruling Hamas militant group, have been taking place every Friday since March 30 to demand the right of return for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians refugees and their descendants.

The protests are expected to continue till May 15, when Hamas says the protesters might breach the border fence to mark the 70th anniversary of their uprooting and the creation of the Israeli state in 1948. 

At least 39 Palestinians have been killed and hundreds more injured by Israeli soldiers' gunfire in the last month, prompting global criticism, including from the European Union and the United Nations.

Israel said it is defending its borders and that soldiers only target instigators, who hurl stones and Molotov cocktails.

It says the protests are a cover for Hamas to carry out attacks, and that most of the dead were militants. Palestinians deny the allegations.

ap/sms (Reuters, AP)

Watch video 26:00

Israel at 70: A troubled anniversary?

Israeli soldiers shoot dead 3 Palestinians near Gaza border

The Israeli army has confirmed the deaths of three Palestinians in two separate incidents along the Gaza border. The UN has criticized Israeli troops for repeatedly firing on Palestinians since late March. (29.04.2018)  

Israel at 70: What does the future hold?

Israel celebrates its 70th anniversary this year under the banner "A legacy of innovation." But festivities have been overshadowed by tensions on the northern border. Tania Krämer reports from Jerusalem. (18.04.2018)  

EU calls for 'utmost restraint' after violence along Israel-Gaza border

The EU has questioned Israel's use of force during clashes. Among the dead is a Palestinian journalist who monitoring group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) claim was "obviously the victim of an intentional shot." (07.04.2018)  

United Nations urges restraint after Palestinian protest on Gaza border turns deadly

Hundreds of Palestinians have been injured and at least 15 killed by Israeli security forces facing down land protests on the Gaza-Israel border. Germany has seconded the United Nation's calls for restraint. (31.03.2018)  

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

The origin of conflicts in the region could be dated back centuries but this year has seen some key events leading to an escalation in the tension between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza. (13.04.2018)  

Khan Younis Gazastreifen Grenze Soldaten

Israeli soldiers shoot dead 3 Palestinians near Gaza border 29.04.2018

The Israeli army has confirmed the deaths of three Palestinians in two separate incidents along the Gaza border. The UN has criticized Israeli troops for repeatedly firing on Palestinians since late March.

Israel Giro dItalia

Israel is looking to use the Giro d'Italia to spruce up its image 04.05.2018

For the first time in its history, the Giro d'Italia has started in Jerusalem. The Israeli government is hoping to use the event to improve its international image, but it comes amid heightenend tensions in the region.

Palästina Mahmud Abbas

Mahmoud Abbas offers apology for Holocaust comments 04.05.2018

The Palestinian leader has condemned anti-Semitism and apologized for comments he made earlier in the week. He was slammed for claiming that Jews' "social behavior" partly explained the Holocaust.

