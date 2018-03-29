Palestinian protest on Gaza border turns deadly

Thousands of Palestinians, including women and children, marched along the Gaza-Israel border on Friday, in a protest that saw clashes with the Israeli military and left at least six Palestinians dead and more than 150 injured.

The Israeli military said Palestinians rolled burning tires and threw stones at Israeli forces, who responded with live bullets, tear gas and fire at "main instigators."

An injured Palestinian is carried on a stretcher

The protest, which has the backing of Hamas, is expected to last more than six weeks, as US President Donald Trump'sdecision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital comes to fruition.

'A message to Trump'

"The Great March of Return is a message to Trump," German news agency DPA reported Ismail Haniyeh, the chief of the Hamas political bureau, as saying in a speech to thousands of protesters on Friday.

"There is no concession to Jerusalem, no alternative to Palestine, and no solution but to return. This is the Palestinian people taking the initiative and making the event for the sake of Palestine ... for the sake of Jerusalem and the right of return," Haniyeh said.

The protests began as Palestinians recognized Land Day, commemorating the killing of six unarmed Arab protesters in Israel in 1976.

Dubbed "The Great March of Return," organizers said the mass demonstration would continue until May 15 when Palestinians commemorate the Nakba, or "catastrophe," where more than 700,000 Palestinians fled their land or were expelled during the war that led to the creation of Israel in 1948.

Thousands of Palestinian protesters march along the Gaza-Israel border

The date is one day after the new US Embassy in Jerusalem is expected to be revealed on May 14.

Five main protest sites have been set up along the border, from near the Erez border crossing in the north to Rafah, where it meets the Egyptian border in the south.

According to the United Nations, about 1.3 million of Gaza's 2 million residents are refugees or the descendants of refugees, and the protest is calling for them to be allowed to return to land that is now Israel.

The March of Return protest is significant because hundreds of Palestinians, including whole families with women and children, will camp along the border for weeks.

The military said it had doubled its usual troop numbers along the border, deploying snipers, special forces and paramilitary border police units, which specialize in riot control.

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, on Thursday said the protest was an "organized planned provocation" and reiterated "Israel's right to defend its sovereignty and protect its citizens."

Muslims worldwide respond to Palestinian call for protests Clashes with police A Palestinian protester hurls stones toward Israeli police during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Beit Al, close to the West Bank city of Ramallah. Palestinians called for a "day of rage" in response to US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. At least two protesters were killed on Friday during clashes with security forces.

Muslims worldwide respond to Palestinian call for protests Protests following prayers Jerusalem itself has seen some of the largest protests, as here in front of the Dome of the Rock Islamic shrine at the al-Aqsa mosque compound in the Old City. Hundreds of additional police were deployed to control the masses of protesters after Palestinian calls for protests after Friday prayers.

Muslims worldwide respond to Palestinian call for protests Protests reach Iraq And those calls for protest have received a response from Shiite Muslims in Iraq. These men have taken to the streets in the southern city of Basra. Palestinians are angry because they want East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state; Trump's move, supported by Israel, could thwart that desire.

Muslims worldwide respond to Palestinian call for protests Israeli and US flags burned Indian-controlled Kashmir also saw protests, with Muslim men seen here burning Israeli and US flags during a rally in Budgam, southwest of Srinagar. Protesters marched in several places in Srinagar and other parts of the region after Friday prayers, chanting slogans such as "Down with America" and "Down with Israel."

Muslims worldwide respond to Palestinian call for protests 'Long live Islam' In Malaysia, more than 1,000 Muslims protested outside the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur against Trump's decision. The protesters, led by Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, marched from a nearby mosque after Friday prayers to the US Embassy, halting traffic as they chanted "Long live Islam.”

Muslims worldwide respond to Palestinian call for protests Turkey: Protesters voice their indignation These Turkish women are venting their anger in support of the Palestinian cause. But Trump's decision to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem has been condemned by many governments of non-Muslim countries as well.

Muslims worldwide respond to Palestinian call for protests Trump's picture burned Protesters in Egypt burn a picture of US President Donald Trump with his face crossed during a protest in front of the Syndicate of Journalists in Cairo. The picture reads, "Journalists are telling you Trump, Jerusalem is Arab." Hundreds of protesters also gathered in Al-Azhar mosque and outside in its courtyard.

Muslims worldwide respond to Palestinian call for protests 'Stop your blind support'! In Jakarta, Indonesia, protesters in the world's most populous Muslim nation wear Palestine headbands. More than 300 protesters shouted "Go to hell Israel!" and called on Trump to stop his "blind support" for the Jewish state.

Muslims worldwide respond to Palestinian call for protests Massive marches in Iran The streets of the Iranian capital, Tehran, have also been the scene of huge protests at the US decision. As an arch-enemy of Israel, the Iranian government is likely to view the US move as particularly offensive.

Muslims worldwide respond to Palestinian call for protests Muslims in Germany join the outrage Germany has also seen protests, with mostly Muslim demonstrators attending a rally at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate while waving Palestinian and Turkish flags. The German government has been among those to warn urgently against Trump's move. Author: Timothy Jones



Anger as US Embassy unveiling looms

Hamas said the protests would be peaceful and the chief Israeli military spokesman Ronen Manelis said Israel also wanted to avoid violence.

But protests near the border fence have turned into deadly conflicts in the past, with Israeli soldiers firing live bullets at Palestinians burning tires, throwing stones and hurling firebombs.

Manelis said the military would not allow the crowds to come past the fence or damage military infrastructure.

The fact that Washington has planned to unveil its new embassy around the same time of the Nakba to coincide with the 70th anniversary of the foundation of the Israeli state, further angered Palestinians.

Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital has caused outrage among Palestinians who claim Jerusalem is the capital of a future state.

City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history Jerusalem, the city of David According to the Old Testament, David, king of the two partial kingdoms of Judah and Israel, conquered Jerusalem from the Jebusites around 1000 BC. He moved his seat of government to Jerusalem, making it the capital and religious center of his kingdom. The Bible says David's son Solomon built the first temple for Yahweh, the God of Israel. Jerusalem became the center of Judaism.

City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history Under Persian rule The Neo-Babylonian King Nebuchadnezzar II (3rd from the left) conquered Jerusalem in 597 and again in 586 BC, as the Bible says. He took King Jehoiakim (5th from the right) and the Jewish upper class into captivity, sent them to Babylon and destroyed the temple. After Persian king Cyrus the Great seized Babylon, he allowed the exiled Jews to return home to Jerusalem and to rebuild their temple.

City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history Under Roman and Byzantine rule Since the year 63 CE, Jerusalem was under Roman rule. Resistance movements rapidly formed amongst the population, so that in 66 CE, the First Jewish–Roman War broke out. The war ended 4 years later, with a Roman victory and a renewed destruction of the temple in Jerusalem. The Romans and Byzantines ruled Palestine for approximately six hundred years.

City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history Conquest by the Arabs Over the course of the Islamic conquest of Greater Syria, Muslim armies also reached Palestine. By order of the Caliph Umar (in the picture), Jerusalem was besieged and captured in the year 637 CE. In the following era of Muslim rule, various, mutually hostile and religiously divided rulers presided over the city. Jerusalem was often besieged and changed hands several times.

City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history The Crusades From 1070 CE onward, the Muslim Seljuk rulers increasingly threatened the Christian world. Pope Urban II finally called for the crusade. A total of five Crusades set out to conquer Jerusalem within 200 years. In 1244, however, the crusaders finally lost control of the city and it once again fell under Muslim rule.

City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history The Ottomans and the British After the conquest of Egypt and Arabia by the Ottomans, Jerusalem became the administrative seat of an Ottoman administrative district in 1535. In its first decades of Ottoman rule, the city saw a clear revival. With a British victory over Ottoman troops in 1917, Palestine fell under British rule. Jerusalem went to the British without a fight.

City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history The divided city After World War II, the British gave up their Palestinian Mandate. The UN voted for a division of the country in order to create a home for the survivors of the Holocaust. Some Arab states then went to war against Israel and conquered part of Jerusalem. Until 1967, the city was divided into an Israeli west and a Jordanian east.

City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history East Jerusalem goes back to Israel In 1967, Israel waged the Six-Day War against Egypt, Jordan and Syria. Israel took control of the Sinai, the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, the Golan Heights and East Jerusalem. Israeli paratroopers gained access to the Old City and stood at the Wailing Wall for the first time since 1949. East Jerusalem is not officially annexed, but rather integrated into the administration.

City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history Muslim pilgrimage to Israel Israel has not denied Muslims access to its holy places. The Temple Mount is under an autonomous Muslim administration; Muslims can enter, visit the Dome of the Rock and the adjacent Al-Aqsa mosque and pray there.

City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history Unresolved status Jerusalem remains to this day an obstacle to peace between Israel and Palestine. In 1980, Israel declared the whole city its "eternal and indivisible capital." After Jordan gave up its claim to the West Bank and East Jerusalem in 1988, the state of Palestine was proclaimed. Palestine also declares, in theory, Jerusalem as its capital. Author: Ines Eisele



