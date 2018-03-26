 Pakistan′s first transgender anchor: ′I struggled a lot to be accepted′ | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 28.03.2018
Asia

Pakistan's first transgender anchor: 'I struggled a lot to be accepted'

Marvia Malik is Pakistan's first transgender news presenter. In a DW interview, Malik says she had to work hard to break taboos and finally be accepted by a society that discriminates against transgender people.

Marvia Malik, Pakistan's first transgender news anchor (DW/S. Meer Baloch)

DW: Congratulations on becoming Pakistan's first transgender news presenter. How has the news been received in Pakistan?

Marvia Malik: The response has been overwhelming and welcoming. I was expecting a normal reaction but the feedback and messages I'm getting from Pakistani viewers and people around the world are extraordinary. I am very happy to receive so much love from everyone. Many Pakistani journalists also sent me congratulatory messages.

Junaid Ansari, the owner of Kohenoor TV, said in a recent interview that the channel selected you on merit and it had nothing to do with your gender. But you obviously can't shrug off the transgender TV presenter image. Are you comfortable with being labeled?

I have been fighting for the rights of the transgender community for a long time and I might have to live with this label. This is just a beginning. Should I be offered a government position, I am willing to take it as it will give me an opportunity to work for the welfare of my community, which faces many problems in Pakistan.

  • (Foto: Muhammed Muheisen)

    Dancing despite fear - Pakistan's cross-dressing men

    Dancer by night

    When night falls in the city of Rawalpindi, Waseem starts to dance. The 27-year-old acts as a "hijra," the third gender. Estimates suggest thousands of them live in Pakistan. They are especially popular as dancers at weddings or baby showers because their prayers are deemed very effective. However, these are the only occasions they are truly accepted.

  • (Foto: Muhammed Muheisen)

    Dancing despite fear - Pakistan's cross-dressing men

    Different in daylight

    During the day, Waseem sells cell phone accessories in an alleyway shop. His colleagues or friends know next to nothing about his nightly life.

  • (Foto: Muhammed Muheisen)

    Dancing despite fear - Pakistan's cross-dressing men

    Turning into Rani, the dancer

    For Waseem, leading this double life serves mainly as a way to achieve a better life: "Being a dancer helps me to earn much more money than working in a shop," he says. For true hijras, life is a constant fight. Those who can't work as dancers, in many cases drift off into prostitution. All of them - even Waseem - face harassment and abuse.

  • (Foto: Muhammed Muheisen)

    Dancing despite fear - Pakistan's cross-dressing men

    United in loneliness

    Many orthodox believers hate these "creatures between men and women". Radical Islamists attack them in public. That's why the hijras shy away and live in a close-knit community. "Eyes follow me when I walk out of the apartment," says 43-year-old Bakhtawar. "Being with other dancers is like being with a family. When I am surrounded by them, I feel safe, respected and empowered."

  • (Foto: Muhammed Muheisen)

    Dancing despite fear - Pakistan's cross-dressing men

    Showing their true selves

    Many hijras fled from these stares to the anonymity of a big city, keeping their true self from colleagues or family. However, Pakistani law is rather progressive in this regard: In 2011, a Supreme Court ruling officially recognized the third gender. Hijras can now tick it off in their passports, are allowed to vote, open a bank account and work legally - helping some get away from prostitution.

  • (Foto: Muhammed Muheisen)

    Dancing despite fear - Pakistan's cross-dressing men

    Standing up for equality

    For the first time, transgender people like Bindiya Rana (pictured on the right) ran for the country's parliament during elections held in 2013. Although she didn't get into parliament, she has kept fighting for equality and an end to discrimination. New laws have so far not succeeded in bringing any major change to the public mindset in the conservative Pakistani society.

  • (Foto: Muhammed Muheisen)

    Dancing despite fear - Pakistan's cross-dressing men

    Living a double life

    Even today, only few transgenders are openly presenting their identity with such pride as Amjad. "The only thing that I can't do is conceive babies," the 44-year-old says.

    Author: Monika Griebeler


What is your take on the plight of the transgender community in Pakistan?

Transgender people face discrimination in Pakistan and are not accepted by society. We want to be accepted as equal citizens of the country. We have the right to employment and to inherit property.

There should also be an employment quota for our community. In Pakistan, religious minorities and women have reserved seats in parliament. I demand the government reserves seats for us in both lower and upper houses of parliament. That should be done before the upcoming general elections this year.

You studied journalism and also worked as a fashion model. How difficult has it been for you to make a career?

I had to struggle a lot to be accepted. My family parted ways with me when I was studying in school, so I had to work in a fashion salon to fund my own studies. I worked as a model, graduated in journalism and got a job at Kohenoor TV after spending three months as an intern there.
Watch video 03:42

#MeToo movement in Pakistan: 'We've had enough'

The sad part of the story is that people [in general] never supported me. I never received the respect that society generally gives to men and women. I have been teased and harassed constantly.

I think that things would have been easier for me had I received support from my family. I want to convey this message to all parents: Never disown your children even if they are transgender. Love them, educate them and support them. If you accept them, the society will accept them too and they will contribute to the progress of the country.

Transgender children usually end up working in the entertainment industry. They have to work as dancers or even as prostitutes because their families abandon them.

Do you think that as news anchor you will be able to help your community?

I am optimistic. We will fight until we get our fundamental rights. I hope that my selection will motivate other transgender people to work hard. The transgender community in Pakistan must be united for their rights.

Marvia Malik is Pakistan's first transgender news presenter. She is a journalism graduate and has worked as a model. 

The interview was conducted by Shah Meer Baloch. The interview has been edited for clarity. 
Watch video 01:33

Mukhtar Mai: Gang rape victim on fashion catwalk

DW recommends

Pakistan - TV series tackles taboo topic

Sentimental stories, love, passion, intrigue and heartache - these are typical ingredients of TV series produced to entertain Pakistan's TV audience. But now, a new TV drama program is entering unchartered territory. (25.11.2016)  

A journey from male to female, Pakistan to Germany

After growing up as a boy in Lahore, Alia feels finally comfortable in her own skin as a woman in Cologne. But she has also experienced acceptance in her old country while dealing with discrimination in her new one. (01.07.2016)  

Pakistan clerics issue fatwa on third-gender rights

A group of Islamic clerics in Pakistan have ruled that third-gender individuals - known as hijra - can marry and be buried with Muslims. The community is generally shunned and lives on the fringes of society. (27.06.2016)  

Transgender people 'not even considered humans'

India's Supreme Court has recognized the country's transgender community as a third gender. Activist Mohsin Sayeed tells DW the verdict is a step forward for all of South Asia but warns against complacency. (15.04.2014)  

A new era for transgender Indians

India's top court has for the first time recognized a third gender, paving the way for millions of people to join the mainstream. The ruling aims at giving transgender Indians a legal status, better protection and jobs. (16.04.2014)  

Dancing despite fear - Pakistan's cross-dressing men

By day, Waseem sells cell phone accessories. By night, he is a female party dancer. But being a cross-dresser in Pakistan is not without risks. AP Photographer Muhammed Muheisen captured the struggle in pictures. (21.01.2015)  

Audios and videos on the topic

#MeToo movement in Pakistan: 'We've had enough'  

Mukhtar Mai: Gang rape victim on fashion catwalk  

Related content

Asma Jahangir eine renommierte Menschenrechtsaktivistin

Pakistan honors late human rights icon Asma Jahangir 23.03.2018

Pakistan has conferred the country's highest civilian award on Asma Jahangir, the human rights icon who died in February. DW talks to Pakistani women who are continuing Jahangir's legacy in a male-dominated society.

Pakistan Reham Khan Ehefrau des Politikers Imran Khan

Imran Khan's ex-wife and activist Reham Khan: 'Sexual coercion rife in Pakistani politics' 16.03.2018

In an interview with DW, Reham Khan, the former wife of Pakistani politician Imran Khan, talks about her upcoming book, sexual harassment of female politicians in Pakistan and her plans to return to the country.

Usbekistan Afghanistan-Konferenz in Taschkent

Why Central Asian states want peace with the Taliban 27.03.2018

Russia and Central Asian countries are becoming more involved in the Afghan conflict. An international conference in Uzbekistan suggests the rise of IS in the region is a reason for alleged ties with the Taliban.

