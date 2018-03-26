Pakistan's first transgender anchor: 'I struggled a lot to be accepted'

DW: Congratulations on becoming Pakistan's first transgender news presenter. How has the news been received in Pakistan?

Marvia Malik: The response has been overwhelming and welcoming. I was expecting a normal reaction but the feedback and messages I'm getting from Pakistani viewers and people around the world are extraordinary. I am very happy to receive so much love from everyone. Many Pakistani journalists also sent me congratulatory messages.

Junaid Ansari, the owner of Kohenoor TV, said in a recent interview that the channel selected you on merit and it had nothing to do with your gender. But you obviously can't shrug off the transgender TV presenter image. Are you comfortable with being labeled?

I have been fighting for the rights of the transgender community for a long time and I might have to live with this label. This is just a beginning. Should I be offered a government position, I am willing to take it as it will give me an opportunity to work for the welfare of my community, which faces many problems in Pakistan.

Dancing despite fear - Pakistan's cross-dressing men Dancer by night When night falls in the city of Rawalpindi, Waseem starts to dance. The 27-year-old acts as a "hijra," the third gender. Estimates suggest thousands of them live in Pakistan. They are especially popular as dancers at weddings or baby showers because their prayers are deemed very effective. However, these are the only occasions they are truly accepted.

Dancing despite fear - Pakistan's cross-dressing men Different in daylight During the day, Waseem sells cell phone accessories in an alleyway shop. His colleagues or friends know next to nothing about his nightly life.

Dancing despite fear - Pakistan's cross-dressing men Turning into Rani, the dancer For Waseem, leading this double life serves mainly as a way to achieve a better life: "Being a dancer helps me to earn much more money than working in a shop," he says. For true hijras, life is a constant fight. Those who can't work as dancers, in many cases drift off into prostitution. All of them - even Waseem - face harassment and abuse.

Dancing despite fear - Pakistan's cross-dressing men United in loneliness Many orthodox believers hate these "creatures between men and women". Radical Islamists attack them in public. That's why the hijras shy away and live in a close-knit community. "Eyes follow me when I walk out of the apartment," says 43-year-old Bakhtawar. "Being with other dancers is like being with a family. When I am surrounded by them, I feel safe, respected and empowered."

Dancing despite fear - Pakistan's cross-dressing men Showing their true selves Many hijras fled from these stares to the anonymity of a big city, keeping their true self from colleagues or family. However, Pakistani law is rather progressive in this regard: In 2011, a Supreme Court ruling officially recognized the third gender. Hijras can now tick it off in their passports, are allowed to vote, open a bank account and work legally - helping some get away from prostitution.

Dancing despite fear - Pakistan's cross-dressing men Standing up for equality For the first time, transgender people like Bindiya Rana (pictured on the right) ran for the country's parliament during elections held in 2013. Although she didn't get into parliament, she has kept fighting for equality and an end to discrimination. New laws have so far not succeeded in bringing any major change to the public mindset in the conservative Pakistani society.

Dancing despite fear - Pakistan's cross-dressing men Living a double life Even today, only few transgenders are openly presenting their identity with such pride as Amjad. "The only thing that I can't do is conceive babies," the 44-year-old says. Author: Monika Griebeler



Read more:

Pakistan - TV series tackles taboo topic

A journey from male to female, Pakistan to Germany

What is your take on the plight of the transgender community in Pakistan?

Transgender people face discrimination in Pakistan and are not accepted by society. We want to be accepted as equal citizens of the country. We have the right to employment and to inherit property.

There should also be an employment quota for our community. In Pakistan, religious minorities and women have reserved seats in parliament. I demand the government reserves seats for us in both lower and upper houses of parliament. That should be done before the upcoming general elections this year.

You studied journalism and also worked as a fashion model. How difficult has it been for you to make a career?

I had to struggle a lot to be accepted. My family parted ways with me when I was studying in school, so I had to work in a fashion salon to fund my own studies. I worked as a model, graduated in journalism and got a job at Kohenoor TV after spending three months as an intern there.

Watch video 03:42 Share #MeToo movement in Pakistan: 'We've had enough' Send Facebook Google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink http://p.dw.com/p/2rh8j #MeToo movement in Pakistan: 'We've had enough'

The sad part of the story is that people [in general] never supported me. I never received the respect that society generally gives to men and women. I have been teased and harassed constantly.

I think that things would have been easier for me had I received support from my family. I want to convey this message to all parents: Never disown your children even if they are transgender. Love them, educate them and support them. If you accept them, the society will accept them too and they will contribute to the progress of the country.

Transgender children usually end up working in the entertainment industry. They have to work as dancers or even as prostitutes because their families abandon them.

Read more:

Pakistan clerics issue fatwa on third-gender rights

Transgender people 'not even considered humans'

A new era for transgender Indians

Do you think that as news anchor you will be able to help your community?

I am optimistic. We will fight until we get our fundamental rights. I hope that my selection will motivate other transgender people to work hard. The transgender community in Pakistan must be united for their rights.

Marvia Malik is Pakistan's first transgender news presenter. She is a journalism graduate and has worked as a model.

The interview was conducted by Shah Meer Baloch. The interview has been edited for clarity.