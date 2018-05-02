Pakistan coalmine blast kills 16, traps further laborers

Quetta-based officials said recovery efforts would "take time" because Saturday's methane blast had occurred deep underground.

"We have retrieved 11 bodies," said disaster management director Attaullah Khan.

Nine injured minors had been hospitalized, according to Quetta's top government official Jawaid Shahwani.

A landslide inside another mine nearby had killed two further laborers, officials added, but it was not immediately clear whether the two incidents were linked.

Huge reserves, poor safety

Coal extracted from the Margwhat deposits, part of Pakistan's massive reserves lying in Baluchistan on the border with Iran and Afghanistan, is mostly used in brick-making kilns.

Pakistan's Mineral Development Corporation leases many of them to private contractors.

Safety measures are basic and laborers are often drawn from other parts of Pakistan, according to Reuters.

Resources fairly allocated?

Complaints have long prevailed in Baluchistan that the region's seven-million population does not get a fair share of the earnings.

In 2011, collapses at a Baluchistan coalmine triggered by explosions killed at least 43 workers.

ipj/bw (AFP, Reuters)

