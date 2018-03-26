 Overboard Volvo Ocean Race sailor presumed lost at sea | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 27.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Overboard Volvo Ocean Race sailor presumed lost at sea

Volvo Ocean Race organizers have said that they now presume British sailor John Fisher to have been "lost at sea." Fisher fell overboard during the seventh stage of the Volvo Ocean Race.

John Fisher Volvo Ocean Race Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag (picture-alliance/dpa/Volvo Ocean Race/Jeremie Lecaudey)

Richard Brisius, the president of the Volvo Ocean Race, has declared John Fisher (pictured) "lost at sea" after the British sailor went missing on Monday.

Fisher, 47, was reported to have fallen overboard from Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag's 65-foot sloop during Monday's seventh stage of the race, some 1,400 nautical miles from Cape Horn on the tip of South America, amid gale force winds and water temperatures estimated to be nine degrees Celsius (48.2 Fahrenheit). He was on watch and wearing survival gear, organizers said.

"Given the cold water temperature and the extreme sea state, along with the time that has now passed since he went overboard, we must now presume that John has been lost at sea," Brisius said in a statement on Tuesday.

"This is heart-breaking for all of us. As sailors and race organizers, losing a crew member at sea is a tragedy we don't ever want to contemplate. We are devastated and our thoughts are with John's family, friends and teammates."

Scallywag search called off

The Scallywag crew, of which all other members were reported safe, was forced to head towards land after searching for Fisher in a strong westerly wind of 35-knots with the assistance of the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) for nearly 12 hours.

The stage during which the incident happened was a 14,075-kilometer (8750 miles) leg from Auckland New Zealand to the Brazilian city of Itajai. The rest of the Volvo Ocean Race fleet were approximately 200 miles downwind from where the incident occurred, Brisius said. "Sending them back upwind to assist, against gale to storm force winds, was not a viable option."

The MRCC continued search and rescue efforts but were hampered by darkness and increasingly deteriorated weather conditions.

Fisher, who resided in Adelaide, Australia, was an experienced big boat sailor who was sailing in his first Volvo Ocean Race. 

This year's race — which, at 45,000 nautical miles, is the longest in the competition's 44-year history — had already been marred by tragedy when Vestas 11th Hour Racing collided with a fishing boat on its way to Hong Kong, killing a fisherman.
Watch video 01:05

Volvo Ocean Race

dv/pfd (AFP, AP, dpa)

Audios and videos on the topic

Volvo Ocean Race  

Related content

DW eco@africa - Microplastics

Microplastic menace has spread to the world's most remote oceans 14.02.2018

New data collected in a round-the-world boat race has shown microplastics are in more of our planet's oceans than previously thought. What can we do to stop their spread?

Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 