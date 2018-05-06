 Our favorites at the Eurovision Song Contest | Music | DW | 07.05.2018
Music

Our favorites at the Eurovision Song Contest

Top or flop? Ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest, DW's music editors Silke Wünsch and Rick Fulker predict which musician will bring home the glory and who will go home in shame. Some acts are clearly better than others.

  • Mikolas Josef from Czechia sings with a bowtie on (Andres Putting)

    Our 2018 Eurovision favorites

    Silke: Mikolas Josef (Czech Republic)

    The Czech Republic's entry in 2018 sounds like nothing you've heard from them before. "Lie To Me" is electro-hip-hop of the finest sort! The young singer is really good, the number itself funny and it reminds me a bit of the poppy Snoop Dogg hit "Drop It Like It's Hot." Czech contestants have been dropped like they're hot in past years, but I see this act possibly landing among the top 10.

  • Ryan O'Shaughnessy (Reuters/P. Nunes)

    Our 2018 Eurovision favorites

    Rick: Ryan O'Shaughnessy (Ireland)

    In the video, two young men in love are dancing through the streets of Dublin. The quiet and light, airy and slow ballad was selected from over 300 songs in Ireland. With it, the country could return to its glory days of the 90s, when it saw many ESC triumphs. It sounds unlike anything else at Eurovision this year.

  • Sennek singing on stage at ESC rehearsals (Andres Putting)

    Our 2018 Eurovision favorites

    Silke: Sennek (Belgium)

    Belgium is always good for a surprise and this year that comes in the form of a warm and powerful soul voice belonging to singer Sennek and her "Matter Of Time" ballad. I didn't think much of it from the get-go but then in the refrain, it was like the sun had risen right in front of me. Great song, great voice.

  • Michael Schulte rehearsing for Eurovision Song contest (Andres Putting)

    Our 2018 Eurovision favorites

    Rick: Michael Schulte (Germany)

    The tears flow, real and honest. The song has everything: a solid structure, moving refrain, relatable text and a message that everyone could have personally experienced — the death of a loved one. Michael Schulte is not only friendly and quite personable, he is clearly a professional. It's hard to find something to say against him.

  • Five members of the punk band AWS carry Hungarian flags (Imago)

    Our 2018 Eurovision favorites

    Silke: AWS (Hungary)

    Every year I go to Wacken for DW to report on what's new at the heavy metal festival. The Hungarian band AWS would fit right in there. These five guys will blast the audience out of their seats with a very loud rock anthem that will make you lose your hearing and sight. I love it when the ESC sounds like that, too. I'm all for headbanging!

  • Eurovision Songcontest AWS from Hungary (Imago)

    Our 2018 Eurovision favorites

    Rick: AWS (Hungary)

    Praise for the extreme punk-rock sounds and the courage to deliver a song in the national language. The video shows boisterous music, children playing, smiling faces. Only later does one notice that this song is about dying. The no-frills message: everything is finite, so we should lead a happy life.

  • Israeli singer Netta at Eurovision 2018 rehearsals (Andres Putting)

    Our 2018 Eurovision favorites

    Silke: Netta (Israel)

    What in the world is this? A woman who cackles and sings and roars?!? She reminds me of Beth Ditto. With her song "Toy," about a self-determined woman, she needs no backup singers nor wind machine nor gimmicks to make her clothes look like they're aflame. This woman is a hand grenade, which makes up for slightly flat lyrics like "I'm not your toy you stupid boy." No wonder Netta is a fave.

  • Netta at ESC dressed like a bride (Getty Images/F. Leong)

    Our 2018 Eurovision favorites

    Rick: Netta (Israel)

    What else could we expect? A bit pudgy, sassy, thumbing her nose at conventions — this artist and her song let loose as they celebrate differences. While the opener is a bit deceptive because of its tone and shifts in rhythm, this song really cracks as it shifts into a contagious dance number with a message — "I'm not your toy!" seems fitting during a time of debates about women's rights.

  • Confetti reins down on Norwegian singer Alexander Rybak (picture alliance/AP Photo/A. Braastad)

    Our 2018 Eurovision favorites

    Silke: Alexander Rybak (Norway)

    "That's How You Write A Song": the title says is all. Rybak has written a song that has it all: a good-mood pop track that could be the hit of the summer. It's hard to sit still when such a funky dance number comes on. And this singer who can play the violin — we all remember him as the winner of the contest in 2009, right? He's likely to rocket to the top right alongside Israel's Netta.

  • Alexander Rybakat Eurovision rehearsal (Andres Putting)

    Our 2018 Eurovision favorites

    Rick: Alexander Rybak (Norway)

    It's impossible to listen and not to bob along with your head or tap your hand and smile. Rybak once wrote Eurovision history by taking home the highest score ever and he could make it to victory again. His play on imaginary hovering stringed instruments is sweet, though nothing new. But then, when he digs out the real violin: it's all over with.

    Author: Silke Wünsch, Rick Fulker


Reporting from Portugal, where the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) is taking place this year, Deutsche Welle's music editors have made their choices. So just who should we be watching out for on Sunday?

Silke Wünsch:

It's quite a task to drudge through the 43 tracks of the Eurovision candidates. But time and again, mixed in among the usual ESC mumbo-jumbo — anguished ballads, powerful ethnic tributes, bubble gum pop songs — there are always outliers. And this year, one of those has something special. 

My favorite comes from Israel: Netta, who has already won me over with an extremely idiosyncratic singing technique and her unique appearance. For me she's at the top. 

Read more:Eurovision gone wild: the contest's most bizarre stage costumes:

While I've compiled the rest of my top five in the picture gallery above, I would very much like to have added more songs because there are a lot of good songs for my personal taste.

One with a lot of potential comes from the duo Ermal Meta & Fabrizio Moro, whose song "Non mi avete fatto niente" pays homage to the gruesome events in Syria. Or Waylon, the rock singer from the Netherlands, who delivers a flawless, down-to-earth country rock hit with "Outlaw In 'Em."

Cesar Sampson holds an Austrian flag (Imago/Viennareport)

Austria's entry comes full of soul — and a full gospel choir backup

Austrian Cesár Sampson, whose great soulful voice is backed by a gorgeous gospel choir will surely get a good spot on the charts — not in the least because of his good looks. His song "Nobody But You" is a silky smooth soul ballad.

Host country Portugal presents the 23-year-old Cláudia Pascoal, who sings a short, quiet song "O Jardim" with an incredibly soft voice in a manner similar to last year's winner Salvador Sobral. 

And finally, "our" song, the German contribution, "You Let Me Walk Alone" by Michael Schulte is a song that definitely does not have to hide. I firmly believe we'll make it at least into the top 15 (at least!).

Read more:Michael Schulte to represent Germany at Eurovision Song Contest

Rick Fulker:

My head is still buzzing after listening to 43 songs, so it's perhaps understandable that the first ones I heard first tend to rank higher in my favorite list.

It is always the case that the previous year's success at ESC will have inspired the next generation and this year is no exception; Salvador Sobral's love ballad has found many imitators, refreshingly sung more often in the national language. There is also a lot of negligible music, songs which were probably made only for this occasion and will very soon fade from memory.

Read more:Portugal Eurovision winner Salvador Sobral gets new heart

My prize for the most ridiculous text in the current year goes to Azerbaijan. "Misty moon I'm your loon ... I cross my heart, I'm stronger than cannonballs" is a phrasing that's hard to beat.

And I have admit my appreciation for the by far most colorful extravagant dresses goes to Eleni Foureira from Cyprus.

Eleni Foureira rehearses at Eurovision Probe 2018 (Andres Putting)

The Cypriot entry, Eleni Foureira, could take home the costume competition for all of her clothing changes

Elina Nechayeva from Estonia comes out with just one dress, but it's remarkable just the same as hers covers the entire stage and seems to flow through lighting effects while the singer waves her arms around in a starry landscape. It's Eurovision kitsch at its best. Nechayeva is an opera singer and creates the highest pitches of the year, but the song is so overproduced that the voice is nearly drowned out.

But enough about what I didn't like, this should also focus on what we do like. Although it didn't make it to my top five favorites, the jazz and ethno folk song from Georgia (Iriao: "For you") is noteworthy for its original sound based on traditional music.

Those who have forgotten what it was like to be in love for the first time can once again immerse themselves in the feeling of "Tu Cancion" with Alfred & Amaia from Spain. Another song sung in the local language, great!

Moving, serious images of war, terrorism and refugee crises can be seen in the contributions from France and Italy, and both songs are also musically serious.

From Sweden, the ESC success factory, comes Benjamin Ingrosso, who not only appeals to pre-teen girls with his looks, they will vote for him in large numbers because the production seems perfect, and you cannot get the chorus out of your head.

The Netherlands brings solid, upbeat country rock with Waylon, and Mikolas Josef from the Czech Republic has a funky electric lead that makes one sit up.

But to see just which of the 43 songs I chose as my top five favorites, you'll have to click through the picture gallery above.

