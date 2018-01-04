Orthodox Christians mark Christmas

Orthodox Christians around the world are observing Christmas. Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas and Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sissi both attended Orthodox Masses as a show of solidarity.
