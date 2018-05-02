Opera gala, part two

Opera tales can be gruesome, bloodthirsty, exploitative and politically incorrect. But the overall effect can be sublime, noble and uplifting. Those are the qualities that stand out in this hour of operatic favorites.
Wall-to-wall musical fireworks, young stars, glamour and stories of love and ridiculousness, tragedy, seduction, death and all the ironies of life are what we have in store for you in the continuation of the Opera Gala in Bonn for the German AIDS Foundation.
With income exceeding expenses by 230,000 euros ($277,000), the 2018 event set a new record — and in the seven years of these galas in Bonn, over one million euros have been raised for the foundation's work. It benefits people who have fallen on hard times due to their infection with the immune deficiency syndrome, including infected mothers in Africa who are expecting a child, to help them get the medication they need to prevent transmission of the virus to their unborn children.
The foundation also funds medical research, including the search for a vaccine, and fosters communication about HIV and AIDS, which in some parts of society remains a taboo subject.
It's a serious issue — and grueling work for the orchestra members, who, like the soloists, perform for no fee, yet there's another side to it, as conductor Dirk Kaftan explained to DW: "We don't have many rehearsals, we have to change from one singer to the other. We don't have any time to prepare for the next piece, for the next style. So it's not just fun, it's also a hard job. But everyone does this with a sense of fun, even though it's also stress."
Camille Saint-Saëns
"Samson and Delilah" — Mon coeur s'ouvre à ta voix (My heart opens to your voice), Delilah's aria
with Aude Extremo, mezzo-soprano
Giuseppe Verdi
"Don Carlos" — Io morrò, ma lieto in core (I will die glad in my heart), Rodrigo's aria
with Kartal Karagedik, baritone
Gaetano Donizetti
"The Love Potion" — Una furtiva lagrima (A furtive tear), Nemorino's aria
with Alessandro Scotto di Luzio, tenor
Giuseppe Verdi
"La Traviata" — Parigi o cara (Away from Paris, my dear), duet of Violetta and Alfredo
with Ivan Magrì, tenor and Kristina Mkhitaryan, soprano
Giacomo Puccini
"Tosca" — Vissi d'arte (I lived for my art) Floria Tosca's aria
with Elena Bezgodkova, soprano
Henry Mancini
"Victor/Victoria" — Crazy World
with Anna Bonitatibus, mezzo-soprano
Giacomo Puccini
"La Bohème" — Che gelida manina (What a frozen little hand), Rodolfo's aria
with Ivan Magri, tenor
Leonard Bernstein
"Candide" — Glitter and be gay, Cunegonde's aria
with Heather Engebretson, soprano
Carl Orff
"Carmina burana" — O Fortuna
also performing:
Bonn Theater Chorus
Beethoven Orchestra Bonn
Dirk Kaftan, conductor
Recorded by Deutsche Welle in the Bonn Opera on April 28, 2018
