 Opera gala, part two | Music | DW | 04.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Music

Opera gala, part two

Opera tales can be gruesome, bloodthirsty, exploitative and politically incorrect. But the overall effect can be sublime, noble and uplifting. Those are the qualities that stand out in this hour of operatic favorites.

Listen to audio 54:59

Concert Hour: Opera gala, part two

Wall-to-wall musical fireworks, young stars, glamour and stories of love and ridiculousness, tragedy, seduction, death and all the ironies of life are what we have in store for you in the continuation of the Opera Gala in Bonn for the German AIDS Foundation.

With income exceeding expenses by 230,000 euros ($277,000), the 2018 event set a new record — and in the seven years of these galas in Bonn, over one million euros have been raised for the foundation's work. It benefits people who have fallen on hard times due to their infection with the immune deficiency syndrome, including infected mothers in Africa who are expecting a child, to help them get the medication they need to prevent transmission of the virus to their unborn children.

The foundation also funds medical research, including the search for a vaccine, and fosters communication about HIV and AIDS, which in some parts of society remains a taboo subject.

 

Kartal Karagedik (Deutsche AIDS-Stiftung)

Kartal Karagedik

It's a serious issue — and grueling work for the orchestra members, who, like the soloists, perform for no fee, yet there's another side to it, as conductor Dirk Kaftan explained to DW: "We don't have many rehearsals, we have to change from one singer to the other. We don't have any time to prepare for the next piece, for the next style. So it's not just fun, it's also a hard job. But everyone does this with a sense of fun, even though it's also stress."

Camille Saint-Saëns 
"Samson and Delilah" —  Mon coeur s'ouvre à ta voix (My heart opens to your voice), Delilah's aria 
with Aude Extremo, mezzo-soprano
Giuseppe Verdi 
"Don Carlos" — Io morrò, ma lieto in core (I will die glad in my heart), Rodrigo's aria 
with Kartal Karagedik, baritone     

Elena Bezgodkova (Deutsche AIDS-Stiftung)

Elena Bezgodkova

Gaetano Donizetti 
"The Love Potion" — Una furtiva lagrima (A furtive tear), Nemorino's aria
with Alessandro Scotto di Luzio, tenor
Giuseppe Verdi 
"La Traviata" — Parigi o cara (Away from Paris, my dear), duet of Violetta and Alfredo  
with Ivan Magrì, tenor and Kristina Mkhitaryan, soprano
Giacomo Puccini 
"Tosca" — Vissi d'arte (I lived for my art) Floria Tosca's aria 
with Elena Bezgodkova, soprano
Henry Mancini 
"Victor/Victoria" — Crazy World 
with Anna Bonitatibus, mezzo-soprano     

Ivan Magri (Ivan Magri)

Ivan Magri

Giacomo Puccini 
"La Bohème" — Che gelida manina (What a frozen little hand), Rodolfo's aria 
with Ivan Magri, tenor
Leonard Bernstein 
"Candide" — Glitter and be gay, Cunegonde's aria 
with Heather Engebretson, soprano    
Carl Orff 
"Carmina burana" — O Fortuna 

also performing:
Bonn Theater Chorus 
Beethoven Orchestra Bonn
Dirk Kaftan, conductor

Recorded by Deutsche Welle in the Bonn Opera on April 28, 2018

DW recommends

BTHVN Week explores Beethoven, folk music

Beethoven, the man who symbolizes serious symphonies, and simple folk music — can the two fit together? Yes, according to an imaginative chamber music festival in the house where the composer was born. (25.01.2018)  

German Echo Awards honor the year's best in classical music

Now in its 16th year, Germany's Echo Klassik awards go out to musicians who are making waves in the music world. This year's winners include a conductor known for his social activism and the world's fastest violinist. (17.10.2010)  

The cello saved her life: Anita Lasker-Wallfisch

The cellist was deported to Auschwitz, then to Bergen-Belsen. After a music career, she now speaks out about the Nazi atrocities. She commemorated Holocaust Memorial Day with a speech in the Bundestag. (31.01.2018)  

A new attraction for Beethoven pilgrims planned in Bonn

A series of informational panels is to mark the most important stations in Beethoven's life in the city of his birth in time for the composer's 250th anniversary, in 2020. (27.02.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Concert Hour: Opera gala, part two  

Related content

Dirk Kaftan - Generalmusikdirektor der Stadt Bonn

Opera gala, part one 04.05.2018

It's said that nowhere is suffering and death more beautiful than in opera. That's because of the music, which produces empathy. We invite you to open your heart to the music and musicians in this hour of music.

7. Operngala für die Deutsche AIDS-Stiftung

Drama, serious business at Bonn's opera gala to fight AIDS 29.04.2018

Musical fireworks, young stars, glamour and tragic plots drew attention to a subject still not taken seriously enough at Bonn's opera gala for Germany's main AIDS foundation. This year's event set a record for donations.

Jüdische Komponisten während des Holocaust gestorben

'Music in Times of Tragedy': How music raises awareness about the Holocaust 30.04.2018

"My project shows that music and art can give people something to live and hope for," says Israeli pianist and composer Amit Weiner about his project that revives the works of composers who were murdered by the Nazis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arts.21

Still - documentary System Error by Florian Opitz (SYSTEM ERROR, Regie: Florian Opitz | Port au Prince Pictures)

What’s become of Marx's capitalism critique?

Hedge funds, high-frequency trading, financial deals worth billions: our economy is still based on the premise of unlimited growth. The documentary 'System Error' reveals how dangerous this fallacy can be. Was Marx right, after all?  

Arts.21

Germany | Karl Marx in Trier - 4.40 Meters high, made by Chinese artist Wu Weishan (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Tittel)

How controversial is Karl Marx?

On his 200th birthday, Marx is omnipresent – from exhibitions in his birthplace Trier to a monumental statue and a rap song from China, where Marx is worshipped as a hero. All too often, his name is used uncritically for political ends. 

Music

Erwin Schulhoff (Yad Vashem)

Jewish composers who died during the Holocaust but whose music lives on

Amit Weiner's project "Music in Times of Tragedy" revives the oeuvre of the Jewish composers who were murdered by the Nazis but who created timeless music that has survived.  

Arts

Ausstellung zu US Künstler Keith Haring an der Albertina in Wien (The Keith Haring Foundation)

Art as activism: Keith Haring's political statements

Before his death at the age of 31, Keith Haring had made a name for himself in New York's pop scene for his use of seemingly simplistic drawings and biting political statements. His work is on display in Vienna. 

Digital Culture

Screenshot Videospiel | Witch it (Barrel Roll Games GmbH)

'Witch It' wins top prizes at German Computer Games Awards

The most important prize in the country's gaming industry, the German Computer Games Awards selects innovative games in 14 categories. This year's winners include "Huxley," "Assassin's Creed Origins" and "Townsmen VR." 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  