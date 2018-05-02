Opera gala, part two

Wall-to-wall musical fireworks, young stars, glamour and stories of love and ridiculousness, tragedy, seduction, death and all the ironies of life are what we have in store for you in the continuation of the Opera Gala in Bonn for the German AIDS Foundation.

With income exceeding expenses by 230,000 euros ($277,000), the 2018 event set a new record — and in the seven years of these galas in Bonn, over one million euros have been raised for the foundation's work. It benefits people who have fallen on hard times due to their infection with the immune deficiency syndrome, including infected mothers in Africa who are expecting a child, to help them get the medication they need to prevent transmission of the virus to their unborn children.

The foundation also funds medical research, including the search for a vaccine, and fosters communication about HIV and AIDS, which in some parts of society remains a taboo subject.

Kartal Karagedik

It's a serious issue — and grueling work for the orchestra members, who, like the soloists, perform for no fee, yet there's another side to it, as conductor Dirk Kaftan explained to DW: "We don't have many rehearsals, we have to change from one singer to the other. We don't have any time to prepare for the next piece, for the next style. So it's not just fun, it's also a hard job. But everyone does this with a sense of fun, even though it's also stress."

Camille Saint-Saëns

"Samson and Delilah" — Mon coeur s'ouvre à ta voix (My heart opens to your voice), Delilah's aria

with Aude Extremo, mezzo-soprano

Giuseppe Verdi

"Don Carlos" — Io morrò, ma lieto in core (I will die glad in my heart), Rodrigo's aria

with Kartal Karagedik, baritone



Elena Bezgodkova

Gaetano Donizetti

"The Love Potion" — Una furtiva lagrima (A furtive tear), Nemorino's aria

with Alessandro Scotto di Luzio, tenor

Giuseppe Verdi

"La Traviata" — Parigi o cara (Away from Paris, my dear), duet of Violetta and Alfredo

with Ivan Magrì, tenor and Kristina Mkhitaryan, soprano

Giacomo Puccini

"Tosca" — Vissi d'arte (I lived for my art) Floria Tosca's aria

with Elena Bezgodkova, soprano

Henry Mancini

"Victor/Victoria" — Crazy World

with Anna Bonitatibus, mezzo-soprano



Ivan Magri

Giacomo Puccini

"La Bohème" — Che gelida manina (What a frozen little hand), Rodolfo's aria

with Ivan Magri, tenor

Leonard Bernstein

"Candide" — Glitter and be gay, Cunegonde's aria

with Heather Engebretson, soprano

Carl Orff

"Carmina burana" — O Fortuna

also performing:

Bonn Theater Chorus

Beethoven Orchestra Bonn

Dirk Kaftan, conductor

Recorded by Deutsche Welle in the Bonn Opera on April 28, 2018