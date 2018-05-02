 Opera gala, part one | Music | DW | 04.05.2018
Music

Opera gala, part one

It's said that nowhere is suffering and death more beautiful than in opera. That's because of the music, which produces empathy. We invite you to open your heart to the music and musicians in this hour of music.

Listen to audio 54:59

Concert Hour: Opera gala, part one

In this seventh annual opera gala for the German AIDS Foundation in Bonn, eight fabulous vocal soloists donate their artistry to helping people who are disadvantaged by the disease. "This is a cause worth fighting for," said American singer Heather Engebretson, "and it's actually one of the things that I feel that we as artists can do to see a direct return from what we put out into the world." 

The event "lives by the colors and by the variety and by each singer who gives his best at this repertoire that presents him best," added conductor Dirk Kaftan. The Bonn Opera was sold out months in advance for the gala. 

Italian singer Anna Bonitatibus pointed to the concert's capacity to alert people to HIV and AIDS, a danger that is sometimes forgotten: "It's funny how in our society where communication has never been prolific as now, we seem to have a lack of communication in important topics. Particularly regarding this disease which can really affect anyone. Thanks to communication, power today consists in battling ignorance." 

7. Operngala für die Deutsche AIDS-Stiftung (C. Tilo)

Aude Extremo

Leonard Bernstein 
Overture to "Candide"         
Gioachino Rossini 
"The Italian Girl in Algiers" — Cruda sorte (Cruel Fate), Isabella's aria      
with Aude Extremo, mezzo soprano 
Giuseppe Verdi 
"Rigoletto" — Caro nome (Dear Name), Gilda's aria    
with Kristina Mkhitaryan, soprano 

Anna Bonitatibus (C. Tilo)

Anna Bonitatibus

Gioachino Rossini 
"Tancredi" — Oh Patria… Tu che accendi… Di tanti palpiti (O Homeland … You, who set this heart alight … For so many worries ) Tancredi's aria    
with Anna Bonitatibus, mezzo-soprano 
Giuseppe Verdi 
"La Traviata" — Lunge da lei… De’ miei bollenti spiriti (Far from here there's no joy), Alfredo's aria     
with Alessandro Scotto di Luzio, tenor
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart 
"The Abduction from the Seraglio" — Martern aller Arten (Tortures of every kind), Konstanze's aria     
with Heather Engebretson, soprano

Alessandro Scotto di Luzio (Deutsche AIDS-Stiftung)

Alessandro Scotto di Luzio


Gaetano Donizetti 
"The Love Potion" —  Esulti pur la barbara (Let the cruel thing laugh), duet of Adina and Nemorino     
with Alessandro Scotto di Luzio, tenor and Heather Engebretson, soprano
Charles Gounod 
"Margarethe" — waltz  

also performing:
Beethoven Orchestra Bonn
Dirk Kaftan, conductor

Recorded by Deutsche Welle in the Bonn Opera on April 28, 2018

