Opera gala, part one

In this seventh annual opera gala for the German AIDS Foundation in Bonn, eight fabulous vocal soloists donate their artistry to helping people who are disadvantaged by the disease. "This is a cause worth fighting for," said American singer Heather Engebretson, "and it's actually one of the things that I feel that we as artists can do to see a direct return from what we put out into the world."

The event "lives by the colors and by the variety and by each singer who gives his best at this repertoire that presents him best," added conductor Dirk Kaftan. The Bonn Opera was sold out months in advance for the gala.

Italian singer Anna Bonitatibus pointed to the concert's capacity to alert people to HIV and AIDS, a danger that is sometimes forgotten: "It's funny how in our society where communication has never been prolific as now, we seem to have a lack of communication in important topics. Particularly regarding this disease which can really affect anyone. Thanks to communication, power today consists in battling ignorance."

Aude Extremo

Leonard Bernstein

Overture to "Candide"

Gioachino Rossini

"The Italian Girl in Algiers" — Cruda sorte (Cruel Fate), Isabella's aria

with Aude Extremo, mezzo soprano

Giuseppe Verdi

"Rigoletto" — Caro nome (Dear Name), Gilda's aria

with Kristina Mkhitaryan, soprano



Anna Bonitatibus

Gioachino Rossini

"Tancredi" — Oh Patria… Tu che accendi… Di tanti palpiti (O Homeland … You, who set this heart alight … For so many worries ) Tancredi's aria

with Anna Bonitatibus, mezzo-soprano

Giuseppe Verdi

"La Traviata" — Lunge da lei… De’ miei bollenti spiriti (Far from here there's no joy), Alfredo's aria

with Alessandro Scotto di Luzio, tenor

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

"The Abduction from the Seraglio" — Martern aller Arten (Tortures of every kind), Konstanze's aria

with Heather Engebretson, soprano

Alessandro Scotto di Luzio



Gaetano Donizetti

"The Love Potion" — Esulti pur la barbara (Let the cruel thing laugh), duet of Adina and Nemorino

with Alessandro Scotto di Luzio, tenor and Heather Engebretson, soprano

Charles Gounod

"Margarethe" — waltz

also performing:

Beethoven Orchestra Bonn

Dirk Kaftan, conductor

Recorded by Deutsche Welle in the Bonn Opera on April 28, 2018