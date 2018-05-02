Opera gala, part one

It's said that nowhere is suffering and death more beautiful than in opera. That's because of the music, which produces empathy. We invite you to open your heart to the music and musicians in this hour of music.
In this seventh annual opera gala for the German AIDS Foundation in Bonn, eight fabulous vocal soloists donate their artistry to helping people who are disadvantaged by the disease. "This is a cause worth fighting for," said American singer Heather Engebretson, "and it's actually one of the things that I feel that we as artists can do to see a direct return from what we put out into the world."
The event "lives by the colors and by the variety and by each singer who gives his best at this repertoire that presents him best," added conductor Dirk Kaftan. The Bonn Opera was sold out months in advance for the gala.
Italian singer Anna Bonitatibus pointed to the concert's capacity to alert people to HIV and AIDS, a danger that is sometimes forgotten: "It's funny how in our society where communication has never been prolific as now, we seem to have a lack of communication in important topics. Particularly regarding this disease which can really affect anyone. Thanks to communication, power today consists in battling ignorance."
Leonard Bernstein
Overture to "Candide"
Gioachino Rossini
"The Italian Girl in Algiers" — Cruda sorte (Cruel Fate), Isabella's aria
with Aude Extremo, mezzo soprano
Giuseppe Verdi
"Rigoletto" — Caro nome (Dear Name), Gilda's aria
with Kristina Mkhitaryan, soprano
Gioachino Rossini
"Tancredi" — Oh Patria… Tu che accendi… Di tanti palpiti (O Homeland … You, who set this heart alight … For so many worries ) Tancredi's aria
with Anna Bonitatibus, mezzo-soprano
Giuseppe Verdi
"La Traviata" — Lunge da lei… De’ miei bollenti spiriti (Far from here there's no joy), Alfredo's aria
with Alessandro Scotto di Luzio, tenor
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
"The Abduction from the Seraglio" — Martern aller Arten (Tortures of every kind), Konstanze's aria
with Heather Engebretson, soprano
Gaetano Donizetti
"The Love Potion" — Esulti pur la barbara (Let the cruel thing laugh), duet of Adina and Nemorino
with Alessandro Scotto di Luzio, tenor and Heather Engebretson, soprano
Charles Gounod
"Margarethe" — waltz
also performing:
Beethoven Orchestra Bonn
Dirk Kaftan, conductor
Recorded by Deutsche Welle in the Bonn Opera on April 28, 2018
