 NYT investigation on Harvey Weinstein to become a film | Film | DW | 26.04.2018
Film

The reporting that exposed producer Harvey Weinstein's pattern of sexual misconduct is to be adapted into a film produced by Brad Pitt. The New York Times story sparked the #MeToo movement and won a Pulitzer Prize.

USA Journalistinnen Jodi Kantor und Megan Twohey in New York (Getty Images for Hearst Magazines/T. Wargo)

New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey played a major role in taking down movie producer Harvery Weinstein by investigating alleged repeated sexual assault cases. Their work is set to be portrayed in an upcoming movie, its producers said on Wednesday.

Plan B, Brad Pitt's production company, and Annapurna acquired the film rights to the story, Annapurna spokeswoman Ashley Momtaheni told Reuters. Plan B was behind films such as "12 Years a Slave" and Oscar winner "Moonlight."

The movie will not focus on the now disgraced Hollywood mogul, but rather on the journalists' research, in a similar way to the 2015 Oscar-winning film "Spotlight," about the Boston Globe's reporting on systemic child sex abuse in the Catholic Church, or "All the President's Men," about the Washington Post reporters whose investigation led to the Watergate Scandal. 

Read more: Spielberg's 'The Post': How 1970s politics resonate with today's era of 'fake news'

  • Film still JFK (Imago/United Archives)

    Hollywood's political conspiracies

    JFK (1991)

    The assassination of US President John F. Kennedy has been the subject of conspiracy theories since the moment it took place on November 22, 1963, at the height of the Cold War. While many movies have tackled those theories, this one by Oliver Stone, which considers an alternative conclusion to the FBI's official story of a lone assassination, drew in more than $40 million in box office receipts.

  • Film still Nixon Oliver Stone (Imago)

    Hollywood's political conspiracies

    Nixon (1995)

    Perhaps the largest scandal in US history, the Watergate affair that took down President Richard Nixon is captured in Oliver Stone's biographical picture, "Nixon." How could a break-in at an office building in 1972 lead to the US President's impeachment? Through the FBI's investigation, the president's role in the burglary and a tape-recording system in his offices was uncovered.

  • Still from All the President's Men (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Hollywood's political conspiracies

    All the President's Men (1976)

    This political thriller is based on the book written by the two "Washington Post" reporters, Bob Woodward (Robert Redford, right) and Carl Bernstein (Dustin Hoffman (left), who uncovered President Nixon's role in the Watergate scandal. Their reporting, based on information from an FBI informant they referred to as Deep Throat, led to Nixon's resignation in 1974.

  • Film still Thunderheart (Imago/Entertainment Pictures)

    Hollywood's political conspiracies

    Thunderheart (1992)

    Based on the true story of a 1975 shootout that killed a tribal council member on South Dakota's Pine Ridge Reservation, "Thunderheart" dramatizes the story of a man with Sioux Indian roots, Ray Levoi (Val Kilmer), who moves to the reservation to investigate. Over the course of the investigation, the agent begins to reject the tactics of his fellow FBI agents.

  • Film still Manchurian Candidate (Imago/Entertainment Pictures)

    Hollywood's political conspiracies

    The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

    Frank Sinatra stars in the 1962 original, "The Manchurian Candidate," in which a former POW is brainwashed into becoming an international assassin. The 2004 remake, featuring Denzel Washington, put a contemporary twist on the plot by setting the film during the Gulf War. The thriller takes on a major political tone as it questions the role of fictional corporations in US politics.

  • John Hurt in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (picture-alliance/Zumapress/face to face)

    Hollywood's political conspiracies

    Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011)

    The Cold War has long proved a fertile backdrop for Hollywood. Based on a John le Carré novel, the 2011 thriller is set in London in the early 1970s and follows a retired spy in his search to uncover a Soviet agent who has infiltrated the British spy services, MI6. The espionage film stars Gary Oldman (left) and John Hurt (right).

  • Film still Wag the Dog (Imago/United Archives)

    Hollywood's political conspiracies

    Wag the Dog (1997)

    Taking a more humorous approach to scandalous politics is "Wag the Dog," with Dustin Hoffman (l.) as a spin doctor who concocts a war with Albania in order to save the fictional US President, Robert De Niro (r.), from a sex scandal. The ploy is uncovered by William H. Macy, a suspicious FBI agent. Released in 1997, the film was seen as a tragic commentary on the role the media plays in politics.

  • Film still Canadian Bacon (Imago/Entertainment Pictures)

    Hollywood's political conspiracies

    Canadian Bacon (1995)

    Director Michael Moore is known for his outspoken politics. In the 1995 comedy, "Canadian Bacon," he imagines what would happen if the US invaded Canada. The biting message has that the US President has done so to boost the economy and his own approval rating. It was the last movie released with John Candy (right) in a starring role.

    Author: Courtney Tenz


Along with Ronan Farrow who reported on Weinstein for the New Yorker magazine,Kantor and Twohey recently won the Pulitzer Prize for their article, "Harvey Weinstein Paid Off Sexual Harassment Accusers for Decades," published on October 5 last year.

Read more:  Marking history: the Pulitzer Prize

The revelations had a massive social impact. Altogether, 70 women accused Weinstein, then one of
Hollywood's most powerful figures, of sexual misconduct or rape. Their testimonies emboldened many other victims to reveal their cases, sparking the #MeToo movement exposing workplace harassment.

 

Film

Filmstill 3 Tage in Quiberon (Prokino Filmverleih GmbH)

Who are the top contenders for the German Film Awards?

With 10 nominations, "3 Days in Quiberon" is this year's top contender for a "Lola," as the German Film Awards are also known. Here are other works that could win a prize on Friday.  

Books

Covers and participants of Writing in Migration Festival (Inter Kontinental )

Berlin holds its first African literary festival

Berlin's first literature festival with and by African writers, "Writing in Migration" explores these authors' trans-cultural experiences. Ahead of the event, DW spoke to three authors taking part in its program.  

Music

01.2012 DW PopXport Quiz

PopXport quiz: Who penned the original of "Seemann"?

Take part in the quiz and you could win great CDs! We play a cover version of a German hit, and you tell us who did the original.  

Arts

Filmstill - THE MISFITS, Marilyn Monroe, Montgomery Clift, 1961 (picture-alliance/Everett Colle)

Making llamas feel more glamorous than Marilyn Monroe: Inge Morath's iconic works

Inge Morath's eye for detail and her meticulous manner of working led the Austrian journalist to join the famous Paris-based Magnum photography agency. A show devoted to her work opens in Berlin. 

Digital Culture

Screenshot Videospiel | Witch it (Barrel Roll Games GmbH)

'Witch It' wins top prizes at German Computer Games Awards

The most important prize in the country's gaming industry, the German Computer Games Awards selects innovative games in 14 categories. This year's winners include "Huxley," "Assassin's Creed Origins" and "Townsmen VR." 

Culture

Essen Ausstellung Das Zeitalter der Kohle - Fräse (Deutsches Bergbau-Museum Bochum)

The end of an era: hard coal in Germany

200 years of coal mining have certainly left their mark on Europe. As Germany prepares for the closure of its last two hard coal mines, an exhibition in Essen takes a look back at the "Age of Coal." 

