 NSU trial: Beate Zschäpe defense team requests maximum 10-year prison sentence | News | DW | 26.04.2018
News

NSU trial: Beate Zschäpe defense team requests maximum 10-year prison sentence

Federal prosecutors accuse Beate Zschäpe of helping carry out a string of neo-Nazi terrorist attacks in Germany between 2000 and 2007. The case has been one of the most high-profile neo-Nazi trials in recent years.

Beate Zschäpe (picture alliance/dpa/P. Peter Kneffel)

Beate Zschäpe

Defense lawyers asked a court in Munich on Thursday to give Beate Zschäpe a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for her involvement in the National Socialist Underground (NSU) terrorist cell.

State attorneys had demanded a life sentence for Zschäpe, who they say helped mastermind and carry out a string of murders and bomb attacks between 2000 and 2007.

Read more: What is Germany's NSU terror trial?

The facts of the case: 

  • Zschäpe is the only surviving member of the NSU, which also included Uwe Böhnhardt and Uwe Mundlos. Both men committed suicide after authorities identified the group in 2011.
  • The NSU allegedly murdered nine people with immigrant backgrounds and a police officer. They have also been accused of committing two bomb attacks and a series of bank robberies.
  • Zschäpe has been charged with joint complicity in 10 counts of murder, arson, multiple robberies, extortion, the formation of a terrorist organization and membership in a terrorist organization.
  • Federal prosecutors have said Zschäpe should serve a maximum life-in-prison sentence.
  • But her lawyer, Mathias Grasel, said on Thursday that she was guilty of arson, extortion, aiding multiple robberies, and conspiracy to commit robberies, but that there was no evidence for her the other charges. Her sentence, they said, should not exceed 10 years in prison.

Read more: Neo-Nazi serial murder trial enters final phase

What Grasel said:

"These crimes [the murders] were committed solely by Uwe Böhnhardt and Uwe Mundlos," adding: "my client cannot be made responsible for the acts of the two men as the only survivor [of the group]."

"The legal system must be able to deal with crimes for which the actual perpetrators can no longer be held accountable."
Watch video 05:15

NSU trials in Germany: drag on

Who is Beate Zschäpe? Zschäpe is a 43-year-old from Jena in eastern Germany, where she, Böhnhardt and Mundlos had been active in the right-wing extremist scene. She has been in pretrial detention since 2011.

Mammoth trial: The trial against Zschäpe started in 2013 in Munich's Higher Regional Court.

What happens next? The court is set in the next few weeks to hear pleas from Zschäpe's previous lawyers, who she had thrown out, and four people accused of helping the NSU. A final ruling is expected sometime after June.

amp/rt (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

