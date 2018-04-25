NSU trial: Beate Zschäpe defense team requests maximum 10-year prison sentence

Federal prosecutors accuse Beate Zschäpe of helping carry out a string of neo-Nazi terrorist attacks in Germany between 2000 and 2007. The case has been one of the most high-profile neo-Nazi trials in recent years.
Defense lawyers asked a court in Munich on Thursday to give Beate Zschäpe a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for her involvement in the National Socialist Underground (NSU) terrorist cell.
State attorneys had demanded a life sentence for Zschäpe, who they say helped mastermind and carry out a string of murders and bomb attacks between 2000 and 2007.
The facts of the case:
What Grasel said:
"These crimes [the murders] were committed solely by Uwe Böhnhardt and Uwe Mundlos," adding: "my client cannot be made responsible for the acts of the two men as the only survivor [of the group]."
"The legal system must be able to deal with crimes for which the actual perpetrators can no longer be held accountable."
Who is Beate Zschäpe? Zschäpe is a 43-year-old from Jena in eastern Germany, where she, Böhnhardt and Mundlos had been active in the right-wing extremist scene. She has been in pretrial detention since 2011.
Mammoth trial: The trial against Zschäpe started in 2013 in Munich's Higher Regional Court.
What happens next? The court is set in the next few weeks to hear pleas from Zschäpe's previous lawyers, who she had thrown out, and four people accused of helping the NSU. A final ruling is expected sometime after June.
