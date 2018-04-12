 Norway, China spearhead the e-mobility drive | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 18.04.2018
Business

Norway, China spearhead the e-mobility drive

A fresh study by a German automotive research center has shown that Norway and China remain at the forefront of nations facilitating e-car market penetration. Germany is catching up only slowly.

E-cars in Oslo, Norway (picture-alliance/K. Nowottnick)

Norway and China remain the two main drivers of e-mobility globally in the first quarter of 2018, a survey by the German Center of Automotive Management (CAM) has revealed.

The study published Tuesday said China managed to sell a total of 142,445 e-cars on the domestic market, marking a staggering 154-percent increase over the first three months a year earlier.

The figure meant that electric vehicles accounted for 2 percent of all newly registered cars in the Asian nation, up from just 0.8 percent in the first quarter of 2017.

Norway sold 16,181 e-cars in the first quarter of this year, that's 20 percent more than in the same period a year ago. While the sales figure seems small by itself, it is put into perspective when looking at current market shares.
Watch video 02:36

China pushing to become e-mobility leader

Huge impact

E-cars account for 47.9 percent of all newly registered vehicles in the Scandinavian country, up from a share of 35.9 percent last year. In other words, almost every second new car registered in Norway is an electric vehicle.

"China and Norway are really ahead of the pack [either in terms of total sales or market share] when it comes to e-mobility," said Stefan Bratzel from the CAM think tank who headed the survey.

He added that Germany, where 17,549 units left the showrooms in Q1, had been facing an uphill battle to catch up with the frontrunners. In Europe's powerhouse, e-cars make up only 2 percent of overall vehicle sales, but the share is expected to rise further in the years ahead.

The sale of diesel cars in Germany dropped by roughly a quarter in March year on year, not least because of Volkswagen's emissions-cheating scandal and looming bans on diesel cars in a number of German cities.

However, the steep fall in diesel car sales has prompted only a few consumers to buy e-cars, which are still fairly expensive and low-range.
Watch video 02:54

Driving an e-car across Norway

hg/mm (dpa, Reuters)

China's answer to climate change: E-Mobility

Today, half the world's electric cars are on Chinese roads: the country is set on becoming the world's technology and market leader. Germany, as a leading research location, could profit greatly from that ambition. (03.11.2017)  

Norway tops global sales of electric cars

Sales of electric and hybrid vehicles have exceeded half of all new registrations in Norway over the past 12 months. The new record was aided by generous subsidies and privileges enjoyed by EV owners. (03.01.2018)  

Driving an e-car across Norway  

China pushing to become e-mobility leader  

Elektroautos Ladeparkplatz Ladestation

German minister urges carmakers to invest more in e-mobility 16.04.2018

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier has said he doesn't understand why domestic carmakers have been so slow to invest in the development and production of electric cars. He called it a big strategic mistake.

Elektroauto-Boom in Norwegen

Norway tops global sales of electric cars 03.01.2018

Sales of electric and hybrid vehicles have exceeded half of all new registrations in Norway over the past 12 months. The new record was aided by generous subsidies and privileges enjoyed by EV owners.

Stau in Stuttgart

Move is on to ban diesel cars from cities 26.02.2018

A top German court has ruled cities can ban diesel cars on their own. DW looks at several places that have already started implementing similar plans to curb urban air pollution.

