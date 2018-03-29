 North Korea: UN blacklists ships, firms to curb smuggling | News | DW | 31.03.2018
News

North Korea: UN blacklists ships, firms to curb smuggling

The UN Security Council has blacklisted dozens of ships and companies for helping North Korea evade sanctions. The move ups pressure on Pyongyang as Kim Jong Un prepares to meet with his US and South Korean counterparts.

A tanker at sea (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Schleep)

The Security Council on Friday unanimously agreed on a new package of sanction designations as part of a global crackdown on North Korea's smuggling activities at sea.

Acting on a request from the United States, the council agreed to blacklist 27 ships for transporting banned commodities and helping Pyongyang flout UN sanctions.

A further 21 shipping and trading companies were slapped with an asset freeze — some of them for illegally smuggling loads of oil and coal. A Taiwanese businessman was also hit with a global travel ban and assets freeze for coordinating "North Korean coal exports with a North Korean broker operating in a third country."

'Largest-ever' package

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said it was the largest-ever package of sanctions designations against the North.

"The approval of this historic sanctions package is a clear sign that the international community is united in our efforts to keep up maximum pressure on the North Korean regime," she said in a statement.

Several rounds of UN sanctions have been imposed on North Korea since 2006 in an attempt to cut off funding for the rogue state's missile tests and nuclear weapons program.

Those sanctions have mainly targeted the export of coal, iron, lead, textiles and seafood, as well as imports of oil and refined petroleum products. But despite these measures, Pyongyang managed to earn around $200 million (€162 million) in revenue last year from banned exports, according to a recent report.

The Security Council decision comes days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing — his first known trip overseas since taking power in 2012. Kim is also due to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in April, followed by a meeting with US President Donald Trump in May.

  • Coal is seen at a yard of Liaoning Greenland Energy Coal in Dandong

    Guns, gold and gas: What UN sanctions target North Korea?

    Coal and iron

    In August 2017, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution banning all coal, iron, iron ore and lead imports from North Korea. Pictured here is China's Liaoning Greenland Energy Coal Co. in Dandong, on the border with North Korea.

  • North Korean currency

    Guns, gold and gas: What UN sanctions target North Korea?

    Currency

    North Korea is prohibited from opening banks abroad, and UN member states are prohibited from operating financial institutions on Pyongyang's behalf. Any dealings that might help North Korea skirt the sanctions are banned, and UN member states must expel and repatriate anyone working on the regime's financial behalf.

  • Crewmen of the North Korean cargo vessel Jin Teng stand on the middle of the deck as it unloads its cargo while docked at Subic Bay, in Zambales province, northwest of Manila, Philippines

    Guns, gold and gas: What UN sanctions target North Korea?

    Shipping

    This North Korean cargo ship found itself boarded for inspection in the Philippines in March 2016 after the United Nations ordered member nations to de-register any vessel owned, operated or crewed on orders from Pyongyang. North Korean ships also cannot fly the flags of other nations to evade sanctions.

  • An Air Koryo plane, a North Korean state-owned carrier airline, landing at Incheon International Airport, South Korea.

    Guns, gold and gas: What UN sanctions target North Korea?

    Air travel

    Air Koryo, North Korea's national carrier, remains exempt from aviation sanctions and still has scheduled flights to China and Russia, as well as several domestic routes. However, the airline cannot fly to the European Union, which has banned it on safety grounds, and the United States prevents citizens from legally conducting business with the carrier.

  • An advertising billboard promoting the North Korean made Pyeonghwa brand car is pictured outside the North Korea capital Pyongyang

    Guns, gold and gas: What UN sanctions target North Korea?

    Fuel

    In December 2017, a new raft of UN sanctions targeted fuel imports in North Korea, meaning its residents could have difficulties driving the country in Pyeonghwa sedans (pictured above). The sale and transfer of diesel and kerosene are limited while the import of crude oil is capped at 4 million barrels a year.

  • The North Korean embassy in Berlin, Germany

    Guns, gold and gas: What UN sanctions target North Korea?

    Bank accounts, real estate

    UN sanctions limit North Korea's diplomats abroad — at the country's Berlin embassy, for example — to only one bank account each. North Korea is also not permitted to own real estate abroad for any purposes other than consular.

  • North Korean soldiers march during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of the country's founding father Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, North Korea

    Guns, gold and gas: What UN sanctions target North Korea?

    Military training

    It's a safe bet that North Korea's marching military did not learn its moves abroad: UN sanctions ban foreign security forces from training the country's army, police or paramilitary units. The United Nations does permit medical exchanges, but otherwise allow very little assistance of scientific or technical value.

  • Mansudae Grand Monument, statues of former Presidents Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il, Mansudae Assembly Hall on Mansu Hill, Pyongyang, Democratic People's Republic of Korea

    Guns, gold and gas: What UN sanctions target North Korea?

    Statues

    Anyone wanting to own a larger-than-life Kim will have to await the end of North Korea's nuclear program. The UN sanctions currently ban the sale of statues by the nation.


nm/bw (Reuters, AFP, AP)

