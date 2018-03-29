North Korea: UN blacklists ships, firms to curb smuggling

The Security Council on Friday unanimously agreed on a new package of sanction designations as part of a global crackdown on North Korea's smuggling activities at sea.

Acting on a request from the United States, the council agreed to blacklist 27 ships for transporting banned commodities and helping Pyongyang flout UN sanctions.

A further 21 shipping and trading companies were slapped with an asset freeze — some of them for illegally smuggling loads of oil and coal. A Taiwanese businessman was also hit with a global travel ban and assets freeze for coordinating "North Korean coal exports with a North Korean broker operating in a third country."

Read more: Is North Korea's red carpet a real sign of change or merely a ruse?

Watch video 01:20 Share Trump threatens 'phase two' Send Facebook Google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink http://p.dw.com/p/2tH7j Trump threatens 'phase two' if sanctions don't work

'Largest-ever' package

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said it was the largest-ever package of sanctions designations against the North.

"The approval of this historic sanctions package is a clear sign that the international community is united in our efforts to keep up maximum pressure on the North Korean regime," she said in a statement.

Read more: Opinion: A big stage for the 'little rocket man'

Watch video 02:03 Share Date set for Korean summit Send Facebook Google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink http://p.dw.com/p/2vDT4 Date for inter-Korean summit announced

Several rounds of UN sanctions have been imposed on North Korea since 2006 in an attempt to cut off funding for the rogue state's missile tests and nuclear weapons program.

Those sanctions have mainly targeted the export of coal, iron, lead, textiles and seafood, as well as imports of oil and refined petroleum products. But despite these measures, Pyongyang managed to earn around $200 million (€162 million) in revenue last year from banned exports, according to a recent report.

The Security Council decision comes days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing — his first known trip overseas since taking power in 2012. Kim is also due to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in April, followed by a meeting with US President Donald Trump in May.



Guns, gold and gas: What UN sanctions target North Korea? Coal and iron In August 2017, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution banning all coal, iron, iron ore and lead imports from North Korea. Pictured here is China's Liaoning Greenland Energy Coal Co. in Dandong, on the border with North Korea.

Guns, gold and gas: What UN sanctions target North Korea? Currency North Korea is prohibited from opening banks abroad, and UN member states are prohibited from operating financial institutions on Pyongyang's behalf. Any dealings that might help North Korea skirt the sanctions are banned, and UN member states must expel and repatriate anyone working on the regime's financial behalf.

Guns, gold and gas: What UN sanctions target North Korea? Shipping This North Korean cargo ship found itself boarded for inspection in the Philippines in March 2016 after the United Nations ordered member nations to de-register any vessel owned, operated or crewed on orders from Pyongyang. North Korean ships also cannot fly the flags of other nations to evade sanctions.

Guns, gold and gas: What UN sanctions target North Korea? Air travel Air Koryo, North Korea's national carrier, remains exempt from aviation sanctions and still has scheduled flights to China and Russia, as well as several domestic routes. However, the airline cannot fly to the European Union, which has banned it on safety grounds, and the United States prevents citizens from legally conducting business with the carrier.

Guns, gold and gas: What UN sanctions target North Korea? Fuel In December 2017, a new raft of UN sanctions targeted fuel imports in North Korea, meaning its residents could have difficulties driving the country in Pyeonghwa sedans (pictured above). The sale and transfer of diesel and kerosene are limited while the import of crude oil is capped at 4 million barrels a year.

Guns, gold and gas: What UN sanctions target North Korea? Bank accounts, real estate UN sanctions limit North Korea's diplomats abroad — at the country's Berlin embassy, for example — to only one bank account each. North Korea is also not permitted to own real estate abroad for any purposes other than consular.

Guns, gold and gas: What UN sanctions target North Korea? Military training It's a safe bet that North Korea's marching military did not learn its moves abroad: UN sanctions ban foreign security forces from training the country's army, police or paramilitary units. The United Nations does permit medical exchanges, but otherwise allow very little assistance of scientific or technical value.

Guns, gold and gas: What UN sanctions target North Korea? Statues Anyone wanting to own a larger-than-life Kim will have to await the end of North Korea's nuclear program. The UN sanctions currently ban the sale of statues by the nation.



nm/bw (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.