 Niko Kovac set for Bayern Munich job, according to reports | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 12.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Niko Kovac set for Bayern Munich job, according to reports

Bayern Munich are set to appoint Niko Kovac as their new head coach, according to a report in Germany. Kovac would become the first former Bayern player to coach the club since Jürgen Klinsmann in 2008.

Deutschland Bundesliga - Niko Kovac, Trainer von Eintracht Frankfurt (picture-alliance/nordphoto/Meuter)

Niko Kovac will take over from Jupp Heynckes as the coach of Bayern Munich this summer, according to a report in Germany.

Kovac, 46, has been in charge of Eintracht Frankfurt since 2016, staving off relegation in his first season in charge and establishing them as a solid force in the Bundesliga.

Before taking the reins in Frankfurt, he was head coach of his native Croatia between 2013 and 2015, guiding them to the 2014 World Cup but failing to lead them out of their group.

The appointment would represent something of a suprise given Bayern Munich's tendency to appoint big-name coaches such as Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti in recent seasons.

Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann and former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel had long been considered the frontrunners, but Nagelsmann was considered too inexperienced and Tuchel has been heavily linked with Paris Saint-Germain in recent days.

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge had stated that the club would announce their appointment "by the end of April" and that the new man would be a German speaker. Kovac spent almost his entire playing career in Germany, including a stint at Bayern between 2001 and 2003.

DW recommends

Bundesliga: Niko Kovac making his mark as Frankfurt climb to fourth

This season was meant to be another relegation scrap for Frankfurt. But under Niko Kovac, the Eagles are demonstrating they can elevate themselves beyond mediocrity. (21.10.2016)  

Eintracht Frankfurt extend head coach Niko Kovac's contract

Eintracht Frankfurt have extended the contracts of head coach Niko Kovac and his assistant and brother, Robert Kovac, for two years. Their contract had previously been set to expire at the end of the current season. (08.12.2016)  

Eintracht Frankfurt confirm Niko Kovac will replace Armin Veh as head coach

Eintracht Frankfurt have got themselves a gift for their 117th anniversary: a new coach. Former Bayern Munich player and Croatia boss Nico Kovac succeeds Armin Veh in the hotseat. (08.03.2016)  

Jupp Heynckes insists 'age is just a number' as he begins fourth Bayern Munich spell

Jupp Heynckes has begun his fourth spell in charge of Bayern Munich by insisting that "age is just a number." Meanwhile, Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge have pledged to work more harmoniously together. (09.10.2017)  

Thomas Tuchel: A talented but difficult coach

According to multiple reports, Thomas Tuchel will soon be announced as the new Paris St. Germain head coach. What can the French side expect from the complex former Borussia Dortmund head coach? (11.04.2018)  

Related content

Bundesliga Leipzig gegen Bayern

Sandro Wagner's Bayern Munich gamble is paying off 11.04.2018

There was a lot of scepticism around Sandro Wagner's return to Bayern Munich in January. But just three months later the 30-year-old has proven himself to be an asset to the club, and a gamble worth taking.

Deutschland Hamburger SV - FC Schalke 04

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern Munich win the title, Schalke shocked 09.04.2018

Bayern Munich won another title, but the real drama came at the other end of the table. There were missed chances and some shock results on Matchday 29 but surely Hamburg can't do it again? Here's all you need to know.

Deutschland Hamburger SV - FC Schalke 04

Bundesliga Matchday 29 roundup 07.04.2018

Bayern Munich sealed their sixth straight Bundesliga title in style, Borussia Dortmund returned to winning ways and Cologne suffered a major setback in their pursuit of Bundesliga survival.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 