 Nigeria: Piracy on the rise in the Gulf of Guinea | Africa | DW | 13.04.2018
Africa

Nigeria: Piracy on the rise in the Gulf of Guinea

The latest figures from the International Maritime Bureau confirm the rising threat of piracy in Nigerian waters. In response, the navy is changing its strategy, a security analyst tells DW.

A military operation in the Gulf of Guinea targeting piracy

The International Maritime Bureau's (IMB) Piracy Reporting Center has once again identified Nigerian waters as being extremely dangerous.

According to figures available for the first three months of 2018, Nigeria alone recorded 22 incidents since the beginning of January. Of the 11 vessels fired upon worldwide, eight were off Nigeria — including a tanker more than 40 nautical miles off Brass, in Bayelsa state in the Niger Delta, with a capacity of 300,000 metric tons.

In 2017, the IMB reported over 20 attacks on vessels in the same area.

Security analyst and head of the Beacon Consulting security risk management company in Nigeria, Kabeer Adamu, says monitoring by the IBM plays a major role in assessing the threat posed by piracy.

"If we do not get such organizations to speak out about such things, then unfortunately they go under the radar and they become bigger problems," Adamu told DW.

Adamu says the problem seriously impacts the use of the corridor in the Gulf of Guinea for trading purposes. There is also the issue of insurance — as a matter of necessity, ships must now insure their crews as well as the vessel, on top of additional high security costs.

Heavila armed members of the Nigerian amphibious army during an exercise

Members of the Nigerian amphibious army during a joint military exercise named "African Winds" which aims to improve the response of the Nigerian navy to criminal activities at sea

Nigeria's navy rethinks strategic response

According to the IMB, pirates in the Gulf of Guinea target all kinds of vessels. Crews from fishing and refrigerated cargo vessels, or even oil tankers, have been taken hostage or kidnapped. The bureau says it is working with national and regional authorities in the Gulf to provide support to ships and coordinate anti-piracy measures.

Adamu says the Nigerian navy is responding to the threat by changing strategies and cooperating with international partners.

"I am aware that it has carried out no less than four operations targeting specific challenges in the region; some of them internal to Nigeria, some of them affecting the entire Gulf of Guinea," he told DW.

"I know it has also created check points, so any ship leaving Nigeria is checked, and its contents, to ensure that it has followed whatever regulatory procedures are in place." 

Two boats close to the shore

Patrol boats off the coast of Bayelsa state in the Niger Delta's oil-rich region

Unemployment driving piracy in the Niger Delta

A former pirate in the Gulf region told DW that attacks are usually carried out for monetary gain.

"Sometimes we hijack to get money and ransoms. It depends on the ship. We can even get [anything between] 200 million Naira ($555,000, €430,330) and 900 million Naira."

The special advisor on media and publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, attributes the rise in attacks in the Niger Delta region to a lack of jobs.

"When these people see that there is nothing on the ground for them to benefit from… then they go to any means and disturb the economic activities that bring money into the nation," he said.

DW's correspondent attempted to contact Nigerian navy public relations officials for more details; however they refused to comment without clearance from top authorities.

  • A masked Somali pirate stands near a Taiwanese fishing vessel on shore near Hobyo, Somalia (Photo: Farah Abdi Warsameh)

    Pirate attacks cross Africa

    An intercontinental problem

    Attacks on ships by pirates off the Horn of Africa have been declining since Operation Atalanta, a European mission to secure the region's water for shipping, got underway in 2008. But now the problem is on the rise in the Gulf of Guinea. EU leaders are preparing to announce a strategy to increase security efforts in the region.

  • Map of the Gulf of Guinea and the Horn of Africa

    Pirate attacks cross Africa

    Piracy spreads west

    The International Maritime Bureau in London, which monitors pirate activities, has reported at least 10 incidents in the Gulf of Aden and at least 28 in the Gulf of Guinea in 2013. The number of attacks on the Horn of Africa has been falling steadily: Last year, 75 ships were reported attacked and 237 in 2011. In the Gulf of Guinea, 58 incidents were recorded in 2012, compared to 64 in 2011.

  • Two Somali men look across Mogadishu's fishing harbor

    Pirate attacks cross Africa

    Environmental beginnings

    Failed governance in Somalia led to overfishing of its coastline by other countries in the early 1990s. Toxic waste was subsequently dumped in its waters, crippling the local fishing industry. The combination of factors caused some Somalis to resort to piracy, while others later determined it was a good way to make money. Piracy surged in Somali waters in the late 2000s.

  • A group of suspected pirates is taken into custody by the crew of an EU warship

    Pirate attacks cross Africa

    Crackdown shows results

    Pirate attacks along the Horn of Africa have decreased since the international naval presence there was bolstered. In 2012, 35 ships were attacked by pirates off the coast of Somalia, compared with 163 in 2009. In former piracy hotspots, locals are more concerned about fishing than capturing cargo ships.

  • A trial of Somali pirates in a courtroom in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo: Philipp Guelland)

    Pirate attacks cross Africa

    On trial in foreign courts

    Those captured and accused of piracy can face trial far from their home countries. Where they end up depends on who catches them or the ship they attacked. In 2012, for example, 10 Somalis were sentenced to jail by a Hamburg court for attacking a German-flagged ship. The UN and EU are backing efforts to improve the judicial systems closer to where pirates operate.

  • Nigerian militants patrol the creeks of the Niger delta. (Photo: George EsirI)

    Pirate attacks cross Africa

    Trend toward more violence

    West African pirates' methods can be more violent than those off the Horn of Africa. While Somali pirates know they will forfeit ransom if their hostages come to harm, pirates in the west are mainly interested in the oil or valuable cargo on board and less concerned about the people. Their hijacking methods are similar - approaching large vessels out at sea in small craft.

  • An oil rig in the Niger Delta, Nigeria

    Pirate attacks cross Africa

    Haves and have-nots

    In the West, Nigeria has been exporting oil for the past 20 years, but most of its people have not benefited from the extensive revenues. Almost two-thirds of Nigeria's population lives below the poverty line. To those without livelihoods, the risks of piracy can seem worth it. Political instability and social conflict have left room for pirate gangs to consolidate in the Gulf of Guinea.

  • Soldiers from Nigeria

    Pirate attacks cross Africa

    No easy fix

    While a heavy international military presence was effective in reducing piracy near Somalia, the same solution cannot easily be applied to the Gulf of Guinea. As those countries are sovereign states, their own authorities must work together to find a solution. Still, international interest in finding an answer is high, especially since the region supplies 20 percent of Europe's oil and gas.

  • Somali refugee families at a feeding center in Mogadishu (Photo: Abdurashid Abikara)

    Pirate attacks cross Africa

    Options for a better life

    The key to reducing piracy is improving people's lives on land. The challenges are vast - from improving judicial systems to creating a sustainable economy to effectively managing the consequences of natural disasters - like here in a Somali food aid facility where families received rations during a severe drought in 2012.

    Author: Samantha Early


Indian oil tanker and crew missing off Africa's west coast

The ship was carrying $8.1 million dollars (€ 6.4 million) worth of gasoline when it disappeared on Thursday. Fears are held for the crew of 22 Indian nationals amid speculation the tanker has been hijacked by pirates. (04.02.2018)  

Pirate attacks on merchant ships on the rise again

The International Maritime Bureau has recorded a rising number of attacks on merchant ships by pirates, particularly in Asia. It noted that many more potential assaults had been thwarted through enhanced cooperation. (22.07.2015)  

Germany participates in West African naval exercises

Seeking greater military involvement in Africa, the German navy is participating in the "Obangame Express" military exercise in the Gulf of Guinea. Training local soldiers in search vessels plays a big role. (18.04.2014)  

Pirate attacks cross Africa

Attacks on ships by pirates off the Horn of Africa have been declining since security in the region's waters has increased. But now the problem is on the rise in the Gulf of Guinea. (17.09.2013)  

Related content

Somalischer Pirat Somalia

Nigeria-Cameroon joint efforts to fight piracy 25.05.2017

Cameroon and Nigeria have intensified efforts to fight piracy and banditry along the Gulf of Guinea. And as a result of these joint operations, the number of hijackings have drastically fallen down.

Frachtschiff

Indian oil tanker and crew missing off Africa's west coast 04.02.2018

The ship was carrying $8.1 million dollars (€ 6.4 million) worth of gasoline when it disappeared on Thursday. Fears are held for the crew of 22 Indian nationals amid speculation the tanker has been hijacked by pirates.

Symbolbild Piraterie Afrika

West Africa's tough battle with piracy 12.10.2016

The Gulf of Guinea has become the new hub for African piracy. An international summit in Lome, Togo is looking for answers.

