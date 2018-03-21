 Nicolas Sarkozy: Life is ′living hell′ since Libya funding accusations | News | DW | 22.03.2018
News

Nicolas Sarkozy: Life is 'living hell' since Libya funding accusations

Ex-French President Sarkozy has blamed Gadhafi supporters for allegations that he accepted campaign funding from Libya in 2007. In his statement to investigating judges, he said evidence for the charges "did not exist."

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy in 2012 (picture-alliance/dpa)

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Thursday said preliminary charges that allege he accepted millions of euros in illegal funding for his 2007 election campaign lacked "any physical evidence."

"In the 24 hours of my detention I have tried with all my might to show that the serious corroborating evidence required to charge someone did not exist," Sarkozy said in his court statement, published in French newspaper Le Figaro.

Read more: Nicolas Sarkozy corruption charges reveal France's loose campaign finance practices

The former president was charged with corruption on Wednesday following an ongoing investigation that started in 2013, over claims that Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi's regime secretly gave him €50 million ($61.7 million) for the 2007 campaign.

Sarkozy said the accusations had made his life a "living hell," since they were revealed in 2011 and had caused him to lose a bid for re-election in 2012.

"I've paid a heavy price for this affair. Put it this way: I lost the presidential election of 2012 by 1.5 percentage points. The controversy initiated by Gadhafi and his henchmen cost me that 1.5 percent," his statement said.

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy attends a political rally in 2012 (Reuters)

Sarkozy has blamed the Libyan funding allegations for ruining his 2012 presidential campaign

'Ghadafi loyalists' to blame

Sarkozy, who served as French president from 2007-2012, has vehemently denied allegations he received funding from the Libyan regime since the allegations came out.

In his court statement on Thursday, he told investigators that the accusations were the work of Ghadafi loyalists who were angry over France's leading role in operations that toppled Gadhafi's regime in 2011 and ultimately led to his death.

"I stand accused without any tangible evidence through comments made by Mr Gadhafi, his son, his nephew, his cousin, his spokesman, his former prime minister," Sarkozy said.

  • Flash-Galerie Bildergalerie Gesichter des Jahres 2011 International Jahresrückblick (AP)

    Libya's rocky path to democracy

    Ousted after decades

    For more than 40 years, Moammar Gadhafi was the eccentric strongman in power in Libya. He was known for his odd behavior - and for his regime's ties to international terror groups. Libya was one of the countries swept up by the Arab Spring, and protests eventually turned into a civil war. Gadhafi fled but was eventually captured and killed In October, 2011.

  • Libyen Siegesfeier Victory Zeichen Hand Flagge (AP)

    Libya's rocky path to democracy

    Chance for peace

    After Gadhafi fell, the eyes of the world were on Libya in the hope that the country would have a smooth transition to democracy. By July 2012, democratic parliamentary elections had taken place, but it proved to be a challenge for the country's politicians to form a coalition and compromise on issues that would bring further stability.

  • Libyen Bengasi Anschlag auf US-Konsulat (Reuters)

    Libya's rocky path to democracy

    Militias gaining strength

    Another problem facing Libya in the post-Gadhafi era was the rise of violent militias. While various armed groups did band together to topple the dictator, they did not have a common cause to rally around after his death. Instead, they fought each other. Terrorist groups were also on the rise in Libya, and staged a deadly attack on the US embassy in Benghazi on September 11, 2012.

  • Libyen militärische Operation gegen Dschihadisten des IS in Sirte (picture alliance/Xinhua/H. Turkia)

    Libya's rocky path to democracy

    Deeply divided

    Political divisions became deeper in the years following Gadhafi's ouster. The UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) is the internationally-recognized authority in Libya, but several factions on the ground are claiming a hold on power. Jihadist groups including the so-called 'Islamic State' have gained a significant foothold in the country, making any progress precarious.

  • Infografik Libyen Kontrolle Gebiete NEU! ENG

    Libya's rocky path to democracy

    Shifting sands

    At present, the Tripoli-based GNA controls parts of western and central Libya while Haftar's Libyan National Army holds much of the northeast. However, areas of power are constantly shifting due to ongoing "Islamic State" violence and the country's many different smaller factions.

  • Italien Treffen Innenminister zum Thema Migration | Taha Siala, Libyen & Serraj, Libyen & Al-Aref Al-Khoja, Libyen (Reuters/R. Casilli)

    Libya's rocky path to democracy

    Looking for help

    In recent weeks, Libya has reached out to NATO for assistance in strengthening the country's security institutions in an effort to end the power struggle between competing governments and militias. Leaders of two of the biggest groups - the GNA and the self-proclaimed Libyan National Army LNA - called for an end to the political and economic crises in the country.

    Author: Matt Zuvela


Sarkozy disputes Mediapart's report

In 2012, investigative news website Mediapart published what it said was a document that showed the Gaddafi regime had agreed to contribute about €50 million ($61.7 million) to Sarkozy's campaign.

Then in November 2016, ahead of the 2017 presidential election, Mediapart published a video that allegedly showed French-Lebanese businessman Ziad Takieddine saying he had delivered suitcases containing €5 million ($6.2 million) in cash to Sarkozy and his former chief of staff in 2007.

Sarkozy has sued Mediapart for publishing the 2012 document, and disputed Mediapart's 2016 report regarding Takieddine and his former chief of staff.

In his court statement on Thursday, Sarkozy said Takieddine could not have entered the ministry, as he claimed to have done, without specifying who he was going to see, and that his description of where the office of Sarkozy's chief of staff was located was inaccurate.

law/kl (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

