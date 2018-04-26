 NFL: Seattle Seahawks sign one-handed football player Shaquem Griffin | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 29.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

NFL: Seattle Seahawks sign one-handed football player Shaquem Griffin

Shaquem Griffin, a linebacker who lost his right hand at four-years-old, was chosen by the Seattle Seahawks in this year's NFL draft. He'll join up with his twin brother, Shaquil, who joined the Seahawks last year.

USA Texas Arlington - NFL Draft: Shaquem Griffin (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/M. Faulkner)

Linebacker Shaquem Griffin became the first one-handed player to be drafted into the National Football League (NFL) on Saturday.

Griffin's left hand was amputated when he was four years old because of a rare birth defect called Amniotic Band Syndrome — where a limb or digits are entangled in amniotic fibers in the womb.

The Seattle Seahawks chose the University of Central Florida player in the fifth round of the seven-round NFL draft — the mechanism by which teams recruit the best college football prospects to the professional level.

"That was the phone call I was waiting for my entire life," Griffin said, referring to the call from Seahawks general manager John Schneider when he was chosen. "I literally broke down after that. I couldn't breathe. I didn't know how to talk, I mean, I was just lost for words."

The linebacker received a standing ovation from the crowd in AT&T Stadium in Dallas, where the draft was taking place, when the Seahawks presented him.

Strong college career

Griffin, 22, played five seasons as a linebacker at UCF, making 197 tackles and 18 sacks in his career. He won the Defensive Player of the Year award in the American Athletic Conference in 2016 after registering 12 sacks.

Read more: The two sides of the US national anthem protests in the NFL

At the NFL combine, where prospects do a series of drills for various scouts, he ran the fastest time of any linebacker in the 40-yard dash. He also bench pressed 225 pounds (100 kilograms) 20 times, using a prosthetic hand to complete the exercise.

Twin connection

With the selection, Seattle reunited Shaquem Griffin with his twin brother, Shaquill. The Seahawks picked Shaquill, a defensive back, in the third round of last year's NFL draft.

Shaquill said he lobbied for the Seattle coaching staff to pick his twin in this year's draft, saying he "kept his name fresh in that building."

"Every day I made sure to mention my brother about something, even was just, 'hey, man, my brother got a good workout in, his backpedal is looking smooth every day,'" said Shaquill, who started 11 of the Seahawks' 16 games last season.

"And they continued throughout this whole process to let me know how much they loved my brother, how much they loved my family … I'm glad they made this happen. It's a dream come true, not just being drafted, but being with my family and bringing my brother back home."

dv/mp (AFP, AP)

DW recommends

The two sides of the US national anthem protests in the NFL

American sport and American politics have collided in a big way as protests during America's national anthem grow to new levels. DW takes a look at what the protest is about and whether it can be resolved. (25.09.2017)  

Related content

Downy Woodpecker Specht Vogel Baum Natur Tier

How the brains of woodpeckers might help American football players 05.02.2018

No one knows just how many American football players walk away from the sport with a permanent type of brain damage known as CTE. But new research on woodpeckers could lead to long-term prevention therapies.

USA NFL Football Seattle Seahawks Michael Bennett

NFL player Michael Bennett alleges police used excessive force in Las Vegas 06.09.2017

The Seattle Seahawks linebacker Michael Bennett has said two Las Vegas officers handcuffed him and threatened to kill him after a major boxing match. He said he was "a black man in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Bildkombo Nick Foles Tom Brady

Super Bowl: How the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles match up 22.01.2018

The 52nd Super Bowl will see the New England Patriots face the Philadelphia Eagles. The Patriots, behind star quarterback Tom Brady, are aiming to win their third title in four years. Here's how the two teams stack up.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 