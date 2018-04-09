New Zealand stops new offshore oil exploration to battle climate change

New Zealand's government on Thursday announced it will halt new offshore oil and gas exploration as part of its strategy to combat climate change.

"There will be no further offshore oil and gas exploration permits granted," said New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. "(We are) taking an important step to address climate change and create a clean, green and sustainable future for New Zealand."

Read more: Coals vs Kiwis: New Zealand struggles to balance business and environment

Environmental rights group Greenpeace's New Zealand chapter hailed the move as a major victory, saying it marked "a huge win for our climate and people power."

'Historic step'

The government has "taken an historic step and delivered a huge win for the climate, spurred on by the tens of thousands of people and environmental NGOs like Greenpeace who have fought for years toe end new oil and gas exploration," said Russel Norman, executive director of Greenpeace New Zealand.

Read more: 'People are dying as a result of climate change'

New Zealand has adopted an ambitious strategy to combat climate change. The government has pushed for a strategy that would see emissions reduced to net zero by 2050 under a "zero carbon" policy.

10 moments that shaped environmental activism Galvanizing the anti-nuclear movement On July 10, 1985, the French secret service used underwater mines to sink the "Rainbow Warrior," killing Greenpeace photographer Fernando Pereira. The ship was supposed to put out from New Zealand to protest nuclear testing at Mururoa atoll. The event spurred on anti-nuclear activism. Today, the wreck rests in the Matauri bay and is a popular diving destination.

10 moments that shaped environmental activism Silent beginning The book "Silent Spring," written by biologist Rachel Carson, was published in 1962. She described the effects of pesticides on plants, animals and humans - with success: The bestseller ultimately led to banning of the insecticide DDT, which had worked its way up the food chain to harm the ecosystem. The book is often considered to have inspired the global environmental movement.

10 moments that shaped environmental activism Environment reaches policy A United Nations Conference 1972 in Stockholm was the first international summit ever on the environment, and is considered the starting point for international environmental policy. In 1997, the Kyoto Protocol was signed at the 3rd UN Conference on Climate Change. It was the first binding climate agreement by industrialized nations to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

10 moments that shaped environmental activism Germany: Birthplace of the Green Party In elections on March 6, 1983, the Green Party (today: Bündnis 90/Die Grünen) in Germany successfully entered in the German Parliament. Then ridiculed, now it has become a standard element of politics in many countries across Europe. The Green Party has been behind several environmental pushes: on June 30, 2011, Germany set a major milestone by deciding to phase out nuclear power.

10 moments that shaped environmental activism Bhopal disaster and environmental justice In 1984, a cloud of gas escaped from a chemical plant in Bhopal, India. The chemicals killed from 3,800 to 25,000, and injured as many as half a million people. The disaster is a terrible case study for the burgeoning environmental justice movement, where marginalized communities are standing up against dangerous pollution.

10 moments that shaped environmental activism Mother of all nuclear disasters The Chernobyl nuclear power plant in the former Soviet Union was site of one of the worst nuclear disasters in history. On April 26, 1986, it came to the worst-case scenario: a core meltdown. Massive amounts of radiation were released into the environment. This led to a reactivation of the global anti-nuclear movement.

10 moments that shaped environmental activism Exxon Valdez oil spill In 1989, the "Exxon Valdez" oil tanker ran aground in Prince William Sound, Alaska. More than 252,000 barrels of oil flowed out, dirtying the coast and killing innumerable marine animals. Aside from raising environmental awareness, it's served as a warning lesson on the dangers of drilling in the Arctic.

10 moments that shaped environmental activism The radical environmental movement Edward Abbey inspired so-called direct action for environmental causes with his 1975 book "The Monkey Wrench Gang." In it, activists employ sabotage to hinder environmental destruction. By 1980, the real-life movement Earth First! was formed, which focuses on nonviolent direct action. The movement continues, with active groups around the world today.

10 moments that shaped environmental activism Rise of 'eco-terrorism' In 1998, the Earth Liberation Front (ELF) carried out an arson attack on a ski resort in Vail, Colorado, in direct action against destruction of endangered lynx habitat. This heralded the arrival of "eco-terrorism" in the United States - a term some describe as loaded. The FBI has classified the ELF as "domestic terror threat number one."

10 moments that shaped environmental activism Nobel Prize for climate protection In 2007, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to former US Vice President Al Gore and the IPCC. They were honored for their efforts to increase and spread knowledge about the manmade climate change. "They placed the basis for global climate action," the Nobel Prize Committee said. Countries the world over are aiming for a new climate treaty at a conference in Paris this December. Author: Hannah Fuchs



Opposition rejects move

But some have criticized the move, saying it threatens to undermine the economy. National Party energy spokesman Jonathan Young said New Zealand may have to seek emissions-heavy alternatives such as coal in the event gas reserves run out in a decade.

"This decision is devoid of any rationale. It certainly has nothing to do with climate change," said Young. "These changes will simply shift production elsewhere in the world, not reduce emissions."

Read more: How can the world beyond fossil fuels?

Under the new policy, existing drilling and exploration permits will not be affected. The government said its decision would not threaten any current jobs in the industry, which employs around 11,000 people.

New Zealand's oil and gas industry generates roughly $2.5 billion New Zealand dollars (€1.5 billion, $1.8 billion) for the economy. Most of the industry is based in and round North Island's Taranaki region.

How to stop climate change? Start now! Number 10: Upgrade lightbulbs You just bought a fancy lamp? Make it cooler with efficient lightbulbs. This is one of the small actions that make a difference in the long-term - and let's be honest, it's not a big effort. Some LED bulbs consume up to 90 percent less than traditional ones.

How to stop climate change? Start now! Number 9: Hang laundry to dry In cold or rainy countries, the task might be challenging - but these challenges are nothing compared to the worst consequences of climate change.

How to stop climate change? Start now! Number 8: Recycling Recycling has become normal behavior for thousands of people around the world. It definitely contributes to making a better world - but unfortunately, it is not enough.

How to stop climate change? Start now! Number 7: Wash clothes on cold Worried about your clothes shrinking in hot water? Here another reason to keep washing with cold water: Since it avoids turning on the water heater, cold-water washing also produces less greenhouse gas emissions.

How to stop climate change? Start now! Number 6: Drive a hybrid Until you are ready to get rid of your car completely, you could move to a hybrid electric car. But beware: The electricity that powers it is probably still coming from dirty fossil fuels.

How to stop climate change? Start now! Number 5: Switch to a vegetarian diet Beef production is the largest driver of tropical deforestation worldwide, with soy production closely following - mainly to feed animals. The carbon footprint of a meat-based diet is almost double that of a vegetarian one. Even reducing the amount of meat you eat makes a difference.

How to stop climate change? Start now! Number 4: Buy green energy Renewable energies are the new trend - but we are still largely dependent on fossil fuels such as coal. In countries like Germany, you can choose your energy provider - among some that draw from renewable sources.

How to stop climate change? Start now! Number 3: Cancel one trans-Atlantic flight Air travel is a major challenge when it comes to tackling climate change. Policy-makers are exploring ways to reduce the climate impact of flights - but in the meantime, you can start thinking twice before taking a plane. Particularly to cross the pond.

How to stop climate change? Start now! Number 2: Don't use a car Getting rid of your car is the second-most effective action you can take to tackle climate change. And riding your bike also helps keep you fit!

How to stop climate change? Start now! Number 1: Have one fewer child Giving birth to a new person consuming and polluting at the current rate of people in industrialized countries is the worst thing you can do for the planet, according to the study. But if you start now with the other nine actions, your kids might be able to live in a better world. Author: Irene Banos Ruiz



ls/aw (AFP, dpa)