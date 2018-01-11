New York 'Islamic State'-inspired bomb plot: Not guilty plea by suspect

A Bangladeshi immigrant accused of trying to carry out a suicide bomb attack in a busy New York City subway tunnel in December pleaded not guilty to terrorism charges on Thursday.

"At this moment, not guilty," Akayed Ullah said after asked for his plea in a federal court hearing in Manhattan.

The 27-year old could serve a life sentence if found guilty of charges including supporting a foreign terrorist organization, using a weapon of mass destruction and committing a terrorist attack against a mass transit system.

Read more: Bangladeshi man faces state and federal terror charges in New York

The attempted bomb attack injured Ullah and three other people

Attempted attack

Police arrested Ullah on December 11 after he allegedly tried to detonate a pipe bomb attached to his body in a tunnel between Times Square and Port Authority Bus Terminal.

The bomb failed to completely detonate, but the partial explosion left Ullah and three commuters with minor injuries.

Ullah, who arrived in the United States in 2011, allegedly told police after his arrest that he "did it for the Islamic State." Federal prosecutors said a handwritten note was also found in Ullah's passport with the words "O AMERICA, DIE IN YOUR RAGE."

Prosecutors accuse Ullah of radicalizing himself after he started watching pro-Islamic State internet videos in 2014.

What is the 'Islamic State'? Where did it come from? Islamic State (IS) - also known as ISIL, ISIS and Daesh - is an al-Qaida splinter group with a militant Sunni Islamist ideology. It emerged in the aftermath of the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 and is led by Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The group's goal is to create a worldwide "caliphate." It gained worldwide notoriety in 2014 after a blitzkrieg military campaign that resulted in the capture of Mosul.

What is the 'Islamic State'? Where does it operate? IS is believed to be operational in more than a dozen countries across the world. It controls territories in Iraq and Syria. However, the group has lost much of the territory it controlled in Iraq and Syria at the height of its expansion in 2014.

What is the 'Islamic State'? Who is fighting back? The US leads an international coalition of more than 50 countries, including several Arab nations. Russia, Iran and its Lebanese Shiite ally Hezbollah, which all support the Syrian government, also fight IS. Regional forces such as the Kurdish peshmerga (above) and US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters, fight IS on the ground. The Iraqi army and militia have pushed IS from large parts of the country.

What is the 'Islamic State'? How does it fund itself? One of IS' main sources of income has been oil and gas. At one point, it controlled an estimated one-third of Syria's oil production. However, US-led airstrikes deliberately targeted oil resources and the Syrian government as well as US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters have retaken most oil wells. Other means of income include taxes, ransom, selling looted antiquities and extortion.

What is the 'Islamic State'? Where does it carry out attacks? IS has claimed responsibility for numerous terrorist attacks across the globe. The militant group has targeted capitals across the EU, including Berlin, Brussels and Paris. IS leaders have encouraged so-called "lone wolf" attacks, whereby individuals who support IS carry out terrorist acts without the direct involvement of the group.

What is the 'Islamic State'? What other tactics does it use? The group uses various tactics to expand its power. IS fighters have looted and destroyed historical artifacts in Syria and Iraq in an attempt at "cultural cleansing." The group has also enslaved thousands of women from religious minority groups, including Yazidis. IS also uses a sophisticated social network to distribute propaganda and recruit sympathizers.

What is the 'Islamic State'? How has it impacted the region? IS has further exacerbated the ongoing Syrian conflict. Millions of Syrians and Iraqis have fled their homes, many traveling to Europe in pursuit of refuge. Although it has lost all of its strongholds, the militant group has left extraordinary destruction in its wake. Areas affected by the militant group's rule will likely take years to rebuild. Author: Rachel Stewart



Read more: G7, Facebook, Google, Twitter agree on plan to counter Islamist terror

Ullah also published a post on his Facebook account, saying: "Trump you failed to protect your nation."

At Thursday's hearing, Ullah's lawyer requested her client receive medical attention after not seeing a doctor for several days.

Judge Richard Sullivan said he may set a trial date at the next hearing on April 13.

amp/rc (Reuters, AP, dpa)