 Neo-Nazi NSU terrorist murder trial: 5 years on, many questions still unanswered | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 06.05.2018
Germany

Neo-Nazi NSU terrorist murder trial: 5 years on, many questions still unanswered

Suspected far-right terrorist Beate Zschäpe could face life in prison for her role in the killings, but the victims' families are disappointed. They hoped the trial would offer more clarity on what really happened.

Beate Zschäpe, defendant in the Neo-Nazi NSU murder trial (Imago/S. Widmann)

Defendant Beate Zschäpe speaks to her lawyer, Mathias Grasel, in the courtroom

Speaking at the memorial ceremony to honor the suspected victims of the far-right extremist National Socialist Underground (NSU) terrorist cell on February 23, 2012, German Chancellor Angela Merkel promised that "we will do everything to solve the murders and to bring the perpetrators and their supporters to justice." The NSU group is alleged to have murdered nine people because of their immigrant backgrounds as well as a German police officer between 2000 and 2007. The cell even boasted of its grisly crimes in macabre videos.

On November 4, 2011, Uwe Böhnhardt and Uwe Mundlos, who are suspected of having carried out the killings, were found dead of gunshot wounds in a mobile home in the state of Thuringia. At this point, the police had already been on their tail after the two committed a bank robbery. Investigators believe Böhnhardt and Mundlos committed suicide. Beate Zschäpe is the only remaining NSU member and has stood trial before Bavaria's State Court of Appeals (OLG) since May 6, 2013. Four other individuals are on trial for their suspected role as accomplices.

  • Neo-Nazis Uwe Böhnhardt and Ralf Wohlleben

    Chronicle of the NSU murders

    A mysterious string of murders

    For years, neo-Nazis of the right-wing organization National Socialist Underground (NSU) killed people across Germany. The suspects: Uwe Mundlos, Uwe Böhnhardt (center) and Beate Zschäpe. Their victims: eight people of Turkish origin, one Greek man and a German policewoman. Their motive: obvious xenophobia. Until 2011, the German public was not aware of the scope of their crimes.

  • Burning camper van

    Chronicle of the NSU murders

    Unsuccessful bank robbery

    The murder spree was uncovered on November 4, 2011, when Mundlos and Böhnhardt robbed a bank in the east German town of Eisenach. For the first time, they failed. Police officers surrounded the caravan in which the two men were holed up. A later investigation concluded that Mundlos first shot and killed Böhnhardt, then set the caravan on fire and killed himself.

  • Beate Zschäpe

    Chronicle of the NSU murders

    Zschäpe turns herself in

    Shortly after the death of Böhnhardt and Mundlos there was an explosion at Frühlingsstraße 26 in Zwickau, in the state of Saxony. Beate Zschäpe lived at that address together with the two bank robbers. Zschäpe allegedly set the house on fire to destroy evidence. Four days later, she turned herself in to the police. The terror suspect has been custody since that day.

  • Burnt-out house in Zwickau

    Chronicle of the NSU murders

    The truth comes out

    In the ruins of the Zwickau flat, police officers found a self-made video in which the terror cell claimed responsibility under the name of the NSU, the National-Socialist Underground. The 15-minute video shows crime scenes and pictures of the victims killed by the right-wing terrorist group between 2000 and 2007.

  • Pink Panther in NSU video

    Chronicle of the NSU murders

    NSU claim responsibility

    Famous cartoon character The Pink Panther hosts the amateur video, which is full of slogans of hatred against people with an immigrant background and which mocks the murder victims. Before her arrest, Zschäpe allegedly sent out copies of the video in which the NSU claimed responsibility for the crimes.

  • Picture of pistol in front of pictures of the murder victims

    Chronicle of the NSU murders

    Verbal slip-ups

    Until 2011, the term "döner murders" was frequently used when reporting about the killings. Nothing was known about the connection between the individual cases, nor about the motive. There were rumors the victims were linked to the drug scene. But the NSU's video left no doubt. The term "döner murders" was chosen as Germany's "Unwort des Jahres" (doublespeak of the year) in 2011.

  • Aftermath of bomb attack in Cologne

    Chronicle of the NSU murders

    NSU also behind Cologne pipe bomb

    "The findings made by our security authorities so far show no indication of a terrorist background, but of a criminal milieu," said German Interior Minister Otto Schily on June 10, 2004. A day earlier, a pipe bomb explosion in Cologne left 22 people injured and many shops damaged. In 2011, it became clear: the NSU’s right-wing terrorists were also behind the Cologne bombing.

  • Angela Merkel and Semiya Simsek

    Chronicle of the NSU murders

    Memorial service in Berlin

    On February 23, 2012, Germany commemorated the victims. At the ceremony at a Berlin concert hall, the focus was on the relatives of the victims. Semiya Simsek (right), the daughter of the murdered flower stand owner Enver Simsek, gave an emotional speech. German Chancellor Angela Merkel made an official apology to the victims and promised them that all questions would be answered.

  • Mehmet Kubasik's widow at memorial in Dortmund

    Chronicle of the NSU murders

    Memorial for Mehmet Kubasik

    "Dortmund is a colorful, tolerant and welcoming town – and opposes right-wing extremism!" This statement was made by mayor Ullrich Sierau at the unveiling of the memorial stone for NSU victim Mehmet Kubasik in September 2012. The memorial was set up just meters away from the kiosk in which Kubasik was killed on April 4, 2006.

  • Protest against slow progress in dealing with NSU

    Chronicle of the NSU murders

    Solidarity with the victims

    On November 4, 2012, exactly a year after the terror cell was uncovered, people in many German cities staged solidarity demonstrations against right-wing extremism. The protesters called for thorough investigations into the racially motivated murders - which in their view was not happening fast enough.

  • Hermann Borchert and Beate Zschäpe (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Schrader)

    Chronicle of the NSU murders

    Maximum of 10 years?

    Believed to be the last survivor of the NSU trio, Zschäpe went on trial in May 2013. Since then, more than 800 witnesses have been heard. Zschäpe did not speak for the first two and a half years of the trial. Her lawyers, one of whom, Hermann Borchert, is seen here next to his client, called in their final plea for a maximum sentence of 10 years, saying she was not guilty of complicity in murder.

  • Federal prosecutors (Getty Images/A. Gebert)

    Chronicle of the NSU murders

    Or a life sentence?

    Federal prosecutors have called for Zschäpe to be given a life sentence for her role in the killings. She has been charged with joint complicity in 10 counts of murder, arson, robbery, extortion, the formation of a terrorist organization and membership in a terrorist organization. Four others at the trial are also accused of helping the NSU. A final ruling is expected sometime after June 2018.

    Author: Anna Peters / nh


Now, five years later, the trial finally seems to be coming to a close. In late April, the defense attorneys made their closing arguments. Final verdicts could be made this summer. If the chief judge, Manfred Götzl, sides with the public prosecutor, Zschäpe will receive a life sentence, with early parole out of the question.

Those who survived the NSU's attacks and relatives of those who were murdered by the group insist that only this sentence will do. But even if Zschäpe is jailed for life, many remain deeply disappointed. They recall Merkel's promise of a thorough, in-depth investigation. But despite her promise, many questions still remain unanswered, says Antonia von der Behrens, a lawyer for one of Mehmet Kubaşik's sons. In 2006, Kubaşik was killed in the city of Dortmund. But his son will probably never learn why his father was singled out and murdered that day. 

'Systematically undermined investigation'

All co-plaintiffs are convinced that Zschäpe could have done much more to shed light on what actually happened. But she is adamant that she only learned of the killings after they happened – a claim that lawyer von der Behrens deems unconvincing. She is certain the NSU was supported by many more individuals than are facing trial today, especially in those places where the murders were carried out. "That is an important issue that should have been cleared up," von der Behrens told DW.

The lawyer thinks Germany's domestic security agency could have done much more to shed light on this. For many years, the agency had numerous spies operating in the far-right extremist scene. But in many cases, the authorities prohibited or limited the spies' ability to give testimony. Likewise, their handlers at Germany's domestic security agency did not reveal what they know. Which is why von der Behrens did not mince words when she made her closing argument in December: she said that "the domestic security agencies have systemically undermined the investigation into the ten murders, 43 attempted murders and 15 robberies."

Watch video 05:15

NSU trials in Germany: drag on

Appealing to Zschäpe's conscience

These and many other closing arguments by other co-plaintiffs have now been collated and published in the book "Kein Schlusswort" ("No Closing Arguments"). The book includes the statements made by Kubaşik's daughter, Gamze, and his mother, Elif. They were among several statements made by relatives appealing to the defendant's conscience – but to no avail. Zschäpe has refused to answer any questions posed by co-plaintiffs; the only time she broke her silence was when her lawyer read out a statement on her behalf in 2015.

Several parliamentary inquiry committees were also established to shed light on the NSU's crimes, the last of which was headed in the Bundestag by Clemens Binninger of Germany's Christian Democrats (CDU). But open questions still remain. Binninger, who now no longer holds a seat in parliament, doubts the NSU was made up of only Beate Zschäpe, Uwe Böhnhardt and Uwe Mundlos, as the public prosecutor believes. "Though the three were acting as a trio, did just the two men commit these crimes without ever leaving any traces?" Binninger said in an interview with DW.

Binninger, a policeman by training, wonders who had the "final say" in deciding where to strike and whom to attack. After all, the terror cell's crimes were committed across Germany, in the cities of Rostock, Hamburg, Dortmund, Kassel, Nuremberg, Munich and Heilbronn. Despite all these open questions, Binninger hopes the co-plaintiffs have not lost faith in Germany's legal system.
Watch video 01:12

NSU trial: Life term demanded for German neo-Nazi suspect

Merkel's unfulfilled promise

Binninger's inquiry committee concluded its work in 2017. During this time, parliamentarians from all the parties then represented in the Bundestag met those who survived NSU attacks and relatives of those who were murdered by the extremists. Yet that has done little to boost their hopes that someday all details will come to light. The Kubaşik family, represented by von der Behrens, is disillusioned. They, like many other co-plaintiffs, bemoan what the lawyer calls "institutional racism." By which she means the biased police investigations that assumed the murders were linked to drug trafficking or gang-related crime and which focused solely on the victims' immediate environment.

Von der Behrens' conclusion is critical also because she thinks there was "no political willingness" to shed light on the role of Germany's domestic security agency. Which would contradict Chancellor Angela Merkel's promise to "do everything to solve the murders and to bring the perpetrators and their supporters to justice." Antonia von der Behrens says that in this light, the NSU trial is "a failure."

