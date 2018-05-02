 ′Nazi Grandma,′ sentenced for denying Holocaust, fails to show up at German prison | News | DW | 06.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

'Nazi Grandma,' sentenced for denying Holocaust, fails to show up at German prison

The search is on for Ursula Haverbeck, dubbed the "Nazi Grandma," after she failed to turn up to begin her jail term. The serial Holocaust denier has been sentenced two-years in jail for incitement.

A portrait of Ursula Haverbeck

The International Auschwitz Committee said on Sunday it hopes Ursula Haverbeck would soon be in prison after the 89-year-old serial Holocaust denier failed to show up at prison last week to start her sentence.

Haverbeck has been handed a two-year jail term for incitement by denying the mass murder of millions of Jews during the Nazi era in Germany.

Haverbeck, who the German media often refers to as "Nazi Grandma," has never spent time in prison despite several previous convictions for denying the Holocaust, in which six million Jews were murdered by the Nazis between 1941 and 1945.

Read more: Holocaust deniers: Negating history

She was supposed to start her prison sentence on Wednesday in the town of Bielefeld.

"One can only hope that the judiciary and police are urgently looking for her," said Christoph Heubner, the executive vice-president of the International Auschwitz Committee.

German newspaper Westfalen-Blatt reported that Haverbeck's home in Vlotho in central Germany seemed empty for days with mail piling up in front of the door.

Read more: Auschwitz color photo: 'A 14-year-old girl, not just a statistic'  

  • Haus der Wannsee-Konferenz in Berlin

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Wannsee House

    The villa on Berlin's Wannsee lake was pivotal in planning the Holocaust. 15 members of the Nazi government and the SS Schutzstaffel met here on January 20, 1942 to plan what became known as the "Final Solution," the deportation and extermination of all Jews in German-occupied territory. In 1992, the villa where the Wannsee Conference was held was turned into a memorial and museum.

  • Skulptur über der Außenmauer der KZ-Gedenkstätte Dachau

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Dachau

    The Nazi regime opened the first concentration camp in Dauchau not far from Munich. Just a few weeks after Adolf Hitler came to power it was used by the paramilitary SS "Schutzstaffel" to imprison, torture and kill political opponents to the regime. Dachau also served as a prototype and model for the other Nazi camps that followed.

  • Kongresshalle auf dem ehemaligen Reichsparteitagsgelände in Nürnberg

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Nazi party rally grounds

    Nuremberg hosted the biggest Nazi party propaganda rallies from 1933 until the start of the Second World War. The annual Nazi party congress as well as rallies with as many as 200,000 participants took place on the 11-km² (4.25 square miles) area. Today, the unfinished Congress Hall building serves as a documentation center and a museum.

  • Gedenkstätte Bergen-Belsen

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Bergen-Belsen

    The Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Lower Saxony was initially established as a prisoner of war camp before becoming a concentration camp. Prisoners too sick to work were brought here from other concentration camps, so many also died of disease. One of the 50,000 killed here was Anne Frank, a Jewish girl who gained international fame posthumously after her diary was published.

  • Bendlerblock - Ehrenhof der Gedenkstätte Deutscher Widerstand

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Memorial to the German Resistance

    The Bendlerblock building in Berlin was the headquarters of a military resistance group. On July 20, 1944, a group of Wehrmacht officers around Colonel Claus von Stauffenberg carried out an assassination attempt on Adolf Hitler that failed. The leaders of the conspiracy were summarily shot the same night in the courtyard of the Bendlerblock, which is today the German Resistance Memorial Center.

  • Gedenkstätte Hadamar

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Hadamar Euthanasia Center

    From 1941 people with physical and mental disabilities were killed at a psychiatric hospital in Hadamar in Hesse. Declared "undesirables" by the Nazis, some 15,000 people were murdered here by asphyxiation with carbon monoxide or by being injected with lethal drug overdoses. Across Germany some 70,000 were killed as part of the Nazi-euthanasia program. Today Hadamar is a memorial to those victims.

  • Holocaust Denkmal Berlin

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Holocaust Memorial

    Located next to the Brandenburg Gate, Berlin's Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe was inaugurated sixty years after the end of World War II on May 10, 2005, and opened to the public two days later. Architect Peter Eisenman created a field with 2,711 concrete slabs. An attached underground "Place of Information" holds the names of all known Jewish Holocaust victims.

  • Gedenkstätte für die im Nationalsozialismus verfolgten Homosexuellen Berlin

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Memorial to persecuted homosexuals

    Not too far from the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, another concrete memorial honors the thousands of homosexuals persecuted by the Nazis between 1933 and 1945. The four-meter high monument, which has a window showing alternately a film of two men or two women kissing, was inaugurated in Berlin's Tiergarten on May 27, 2008.

  • Gedenkstätte für die im Nationalsozialismus ermordeten Sinti und Roma Berlin

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Sinti and Roma Memorial

    Opposite the Reichstag parliament building in Berlin, a park inaugurated in 2012 serves as a memorial to the 500,000 Sinti and Roma people killed by the Nazi regime. Around a memorial pool the poem "Auschwitz" by Roma poet Santino Spinelli is written in English, Germany and Romani: "gaunt face, dead eyes, cold lips, quiet, a broken heart, out of breath, without words, no tears."

  • Stolperstein in Hamburg

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    'Stolpersteine' - stumbling blocks as memorials

    In the 1990s, the artist Gunther Demnig began a project to confront Germany's Nazi past. Brass-covered concrete cubes were placed in front of the former houses of Nazi victims, providing details on the person as well as the dates of deportation and death, if known. More than 45,000 "Stolpersteine" have been laid in 18 countries in Europe - it's the world's largest decentralized Holocaust memorial.

  • Der ehemalige Führerbau

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Brown House in Munich

    Right next to the "Führerbau" where Adolf Hitler had his office, the headquarters of the Nazi Party in Germany were based in the "Brown House" in Munich. A white cube now occupies its former location. A new "Documentation Center for the History of National Socialism" opened on April 30, 2015, 70 years after the liberation of the Nazi regime, uncovering further dark chapters of history.

    Author: Max Zander, Ille Simon


Serial Holocaust denier

During her trial, Haverbeck spoke of an "Auschwitz lie," claiming it was not an extermination camp, but merely a labor camp.

She and her late husband Werner Georg Haverbeck, who was an active member of the Nazi party, founded a right-wing education center called Collegium Humanum. The center was banned in 2008. 

Read moreOpinion: Should school trips to Auschwitz be mandatory in Germany?

Haverbeck also wrote for the right-wing magazine Stimme des Reiches (Voice of the Empire). She used the magazine to express her views that the Holocaust never took place.

Under German law, denying the Holocaust constitutes incitement to hatred and can carry a prison sentence of up to five years.

 ap/aw (dpa, AP)
Watch video 12:00

A Holocaust survivor tells her story

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Opinion: Should school trips to Auschwitz be mandatory in Germany?

Should students in Germany be required to visit to a concentration camp memorial site? DW's Marcel Fürstenau says that anyone who believes such a trip will prevent anti-Semitism needs to do more reflecting. (13.01.2018)  

Appeal postponed again in 'Nazi Grandma' Holocaust denial case

A court in Germany has once more postponed the appeal of octogenarian Ursula Haverbeck, who has multiple convictions for Holocaust denial. Haverbeck has been handed several jail terms, but has so far avoided prison. (23.11.2017)  

Auschwitz color photo: 'A 14-year-old girl, not just a statistic'

Marina Amaral's realistic colorization of black-and-white photos has earned her world renown. The self-taught artist is now working with the Auschwitz museum to make Holocaust images even more striking. (26.03.2018)  

Holocaust deniers: Negating history

The genocide of the Jews has been historically researched and confirmed. But there are still people who simply deny the facts, even more than 70 years after the Holocaust. That's a crime in many European countries. (10.10.2016)  

Holocaust denier Ursula Haverbeck, 88, given six-month jail sentence

A Berlin court has sentenced serial Holocaust denier Ursula Haverbeck to six months in jail for denying the Nazis' extermination of Jews. She has never spent time in prison despite several previous convictions. (16.10.2017)  

Jewish composers who died during the Holocaust but whose music lives on

Amit Weiner's project "Music in Times of Tragedy" revives the oeuvre of the Jewish composers who were murdered by the Nazis but who created timeless music that has survived. (30.04.2018)  

'Never Again': Memorials of terror

International Holocaust Remembrance Day: The Auschwitz concentration camp was liberated by Soviet troops on January 27, 1945. Memorials across Germany ensure the millions of victims are not forgotten. (12.04.2018)  

WWW links

http://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Audios and videos on the topic

A Holocaust survivor tells her story  

Related content

Palästina Mahmud Abbas

Mahmoud Abbas offers apology for Holocaust comments 04.05.2018

The Palestinian leader has condemned anti-Semitism and apologized for comments he made earlier in the week. He was slammed for claiming that Jews' "social behavior" partly explained the Holocaust.

Auschwitz Kinder Befreiung 1945

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas' Holocaust comments spark outrage 02.05.2018

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has said the Holocaust was prompted by Jewish people's "social behavior," not their religion. US, European and Israeli officials have condemned his remarks as anti-Semitic.

Jüdische Komponisten während des Holocaust gestorben

'Music in Times of Tragedy': How music raises awareness about the Holocaust 30.04.2018

"My project shows that music and art can give people something to live and hope for," says Israeli pianist and composer Amit Weiner about his project that revives the works of composers who were murdered by the Nazis.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 