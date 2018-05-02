'Nazi Grandma,' sentenced for denying Holocaust, fails to show up at German prison

The International Auschwitz Committee said on Sunday it hopes Ursula Haverbeck would soon be in prison after the 89-year-old serial Holocaust denier failed to show up at prison last week to start her sentence.

Haverbeck has been handed a two-year jail term for incitement by denying the mass murder of millions of Jews during the Nazi era in Germany.

Haverbeck, who the German media often refers to as "Nazi Grandma," has never spent time in prison despite several previous convictions for denying the Holocaust, in which six million Jews were murdered by the Nazis between 1941 and 1945.

She was supposed to start her prison sentence on Wednesday in the town of Bielefeld.

"One can only hope that the judiciary and police are urgently looking for her," said Christoph Heubner, the executive vice-president of the International Auschwitz Committee.

German newspaper Westfalen-Blatt reported that Haverbeck's home in Vlotho in central Germany seemed empty for days with mail piling up in front of the door.

Serial Holocaust denier

During her trial, Haverbeck spoke of an "Auschwitz lie," claiming it was not an extermination camp, but merely a labor camp.

She and her late husband Werner Georg Haverbeck, who was an active member of the Nazi party, founded a right-wing education center called Collegium Humanum. The center was banned in 2008.

Haverbeck also wrote for the right-wing magazine Stimme des Reiches (Voice of the Empire). She used the magazine to express her views that the Holocaust never took place.

Under German law, denying the Holocaust constitutes incitement to hatred and can carry a prison sentence of up to five years.

