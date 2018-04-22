Natalie Portman to skip $2-million Israeli award ceremony in protest

Israeli-American actress Natalie Portman announced on Friday she would not be attending the ceremony planned in June to receive the prestigious Genesis Prize, known as the "Jewish Nobel Prize."

The Genesis Prize Foundation (GPF) has cancelled the ceremony but will nevertheless still give out the $1 million (€817,400) in award money, which Portman is then to donate to philanthropic causes of her choice. However, a businessman who was to add an extra $1 million to the prize, Morris Kahn, said he would no longer contribute.

While her decision drew support from left-wing Jewish groups over the weekend, wrote the Israeli daily Haaretz, the announcement predictably drew a storm of criticism from Israeli government representatives.

Internal Security and Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan wrote a letter to Portman referring to the "Star Wars" movies in which she appeared. "I call upon you not to let the Dark Side win," Erdan wrote.

"I was sorry to hear that Natalie Portman has fallen like ripe fruit into the hands of supporters of BDS," said Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev on Friday.

Boycotting Netanyahu — and not Israel

"I chose not to attend because I did not want to appear as endorsing Benjamin Netanyahu, who was to be giving a speech at the ceremony," She wrote on Instagram on Saturday. "By the same token, I am not part of the BDS movement and do not endorse it."

She said she did not want to boycott the country as a whole by being critical of the leadership in Israel, but rather wanted to distance herself from "today's atrocities," noting they were not "in line with [her] Jewish values."

Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs? Roger Waters, Pink Floyd co-founder Waters supports the British branch of the "Artists for Palestine" organization and thus the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement for Palestinian rights and statehood. BDS is asking musicians to cancel concerts in Israel as part of a broader boycott aimed at putting pressure on the Israeli government to end illegal settlements, for example.

Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs? Kate Tempest, rapper and Artist for Palestine She supports Artists for Palestine and makes it clear that she is appalled by the actions of the Israeli government against the Palestinians. "After much thought, I joined the cultural boycott as an act of protest," she said. She has rejected accusations of being anti-Semitic and says she is of Jewish decent. As a result of pressure from both sides. she canceled an October concert in Berlin.

Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs? Elvis Costello: a matter of 'conscience' For years, well-known bands and musicians have canceled concerts in Israel. They include Carlos Santana, the Pixies and Elvis Costello, who in 2010 explained the reason for his boycott. Writing on his website, he said it's "a matter of instinct and conscience" to protest "conditions that visit intimidation, humiliation or much worse on Palestinian civilians in the name of national security."

Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs? Depeche Mode stay silent During their Delta Machine Tour of 2013-14, the English new wave band shared every day of their tour extensively online. But they did not say a word about the gig in Tel Aviv. Were Depeche Mode ashamed about the concert? In mid 2006, the band had canceled a show in Israel for political reasons due to the ongoing Lebanon war.

Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs? Johnny Rotten: no problems with Israeli After calling for anarchy in the UK with the Sex Pistols, he uses real name Johnny Lyden with band PiL these days, and was happy to play a concert in Tel Aviv in 2010 after Elvis Costello had announced his Israel boycott. His reasoning: "Until I see an Arab country, a Muslim country, with a democracy, I won't understand how anyone can have a problem with how [the Palestinians] are treated."

Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs? Elton John takes to the stage Elton John has often performed in Israel but has faced increasing pressure from the BDS movement since it was founded in 2005. The petitioning hasn't worked, with the Rocket Man playing sold-out Tel Aviv shows in 2016 and 2010, when he greeted fans with the words: "Shalom! We're spreading peace and love on this stage and we're happy to be here."

Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs? An 'extremely upsetting experience' for Radiohead Radiohead were also under massive pressure in July 2017 before their gig in Israel. But singer Thom Yorke spoke of his decision to reject a petition signed by Desmond Tutu, Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth and others asking Radiohead not to play: "There's an awful lot of people who don't agree with the BDS movement, including us. I don't agree with the cultural ban at all," he told Rolling Stone.

Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs? Michael Stipe encourages dialogue The R.E.M. singer spoke out publicly during the intensifying debate around the Radiohead's looming appearance in Israel — its first since 2000. "I stand with Radiohead and their decision to perform. Let’s hope a dialogue continues, helping to bring the occupation to an end and lead to a peaceful solution." R.E.M. and Radiohead toured Israel together in 1995.

Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs? Nick Cave: stands against 'censorship' The Facebook page "Nick Cave, Hold On to Yourself - Don't Play Apartheid" was set up as part of the Artists for Palestine campaign to encourage Cave to cancel his November 2017 concert in Tel Aviv. But he still played, saying: "[It] became very important to make a stand against those people who are trying to shut down musicians, to bully musicians, to censor musicians, and to silence musicians."

Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs? 'Bryan, tell the world again that you do not support apartheid' BDS is currently petitioning musician Bryan Adams to "unplug from Israeli apartheid" and cancel scheduled December concerts in Israel. Adams once said that the war in Gaza was a war against humanity. In addition, he canceled his Mississippi tour in 2016 in protest against the homophobic laws there. But Adams hasn't listened to BDS and instead will perform an additional concert in Jaffa.

Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs? Boney M in Palestine Concerts in Israel can go on without indignation and protest. In 2010, the German disco pop group Boney M performed in the Palestinian West Bank city of Ramallah, where many Israelis were in the audience. However, they were requested not to sing their biggest hit "Rivers of Babylon," as one line is the biblical yearning for the Land of Zion. The musicians accepted the censorship without complaint.

Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs? Lorde scraps tour finale in Tel Aviv The Croatian-New Zealand performer Lorde originally planned to end her "Melodrama" 2018 tour in Tel Aviv, but reversed this decision on the urging of her fans. In a statement, she said visiting Tel Aviv has long been a dream of hers, and that she hoped one day "we can all dance." Author: Silke Wünsch (sb)



'A role model for millions'

The American-Israeli actress and director, who was born in Israel in 1981 and immigrated to the United States at age three, was revealed as the winner of the award last November, making her the fifth-ever and first female laureate of the award. Portman was selected for being a "role model for millions of young Jews world around the world," said the GPF at the time.

She started acting at a young age and rose to Hollywood stardom through such films such as "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace," "V for Vendetta" and "Black Swan," for which she won the 2011 Academy Award for best actress.

In 2015, she directed and starred in the Hebrew-language "Tale of Love and Darkness," based on the novel by Israeli writer Amos Oz.

The foundation had praised Portman for her social activism in areas including gender equality, the fight against poverty, micro-finance and animal rights. She has been vegan since 2009 and has contributed to various films and documentaries promoting animal rights. She has also served as the Ambassador of Hope for the FINCA International, a women's micro-financing organization.

"Her talent, her commitment to social causes and her deep connection to her Jewish and Israeli roots are greatly admired," GPF Chairman and co-Founder Stan Polovets said last November. "She exemplifies the core traits of the Jewish character and values of the Jewish people — persistence and hard work, pursuit of excellence, intellectual curiosity, and a heartfelt desire to contribute to making the world a better place."

