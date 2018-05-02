NASA spacecraft heads to Mars to explore planet's interior

A NASA spacecraft has blasted off for Mars on a mission to collect data on the red planet's deep interior. Researchers hope to gain clues about how Mars and other rocky planets like Earth formed billions of years ago.
The Atlas rocket launched early Saturday from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California – making it the first interplanetary mission to ever take off from the US West Coast.
The unmanned craft, carrying a solar-powered robotic lander named InSight, will take around six months to travel 300 million
miles (485 million kilometers) to reach Mars. Once there, it'll begin a series of unprecedented excavations aimed to gather information about the planet's core.
Read more: Our first InSight into the interior of Mars
A key focus of the mission is
nm/jm (AP, Reuters, AFP)