Myanmar police charge Reuters journalists

Prosecutors in Myanmar have charged two journalists from the Reuters news agency with violating the country's Official Secrets Act. The reporters had been covering the Rohingya refugee crisis in the western state of Rakhine.

Myanmar Journalisten Wa Lone und Kyaw Soe Oo kommen zum Gerichtshof an

Myanmar court charges Reuters journalists under Official Secrets Act 10.01.2018

Journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo have been charged with violating the Official Secrets Act, after almost a month behind bars. They were reporting on the persecution of Rohingya in Rakhine state.

Bangladesch Biometrische Registrierung von Rohingya-Flüchtlinge

Two Reuters journalists arrested in Myanmar 13.12.2017

A pair of arrested reporters has been charged under the colonial-era Official Secrets Act, for which violations are punishable by up to 14 years in prison. Myanmar has arrested several journalists in recent months.

Myanmar Prozess Reuters-Journalist Wa Lone in Yangon

Myanmar judge extends detention of two Reuters journalists over Rohingya reporting 27.12.2017

The reporters were arrested earlier this month after receiving documents related to alleged atrocities in Rakhine state. Myanmar's security forces are accused of waging a violent campaign against the Rohingya minority.

Myanmar Luftaufnahme eines verbrannten Rohingya Dorfes in der Nähe von Maungdaw

HRW: Myanmar continues to destroy Rohingya villages 18.12.2017

Human Rights Watch slams Myanmar's continued destruction of villages, calls repatriation deal a PR stunt. Separately, two journalists are facing 14 years in prison for violating the country's Official Secrets Act.