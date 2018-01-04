Myanmar police charge Reuters journalists

Prosecutors in Myanmar have charged two journalists from the Reuters news agency with violating the country's Official Secrets Act. The reporters had been covering the Rohingya refugee crisis in the western state of Rakhine.
