 Most German lakes miss the grade ecologically, experts say | News | DW | 13.04.2018
News

Most German lakes miss the grade ecologically, experts say

Water quality in German lakes is generally mediocre to bad, according to government figures. Recent measurements show that just one in four German lakes meets European environmental standards

A lake in Lower Saxony

Three-quarters of Germany's lakes are in a mediocre or bad ecological state, according to government information published in newspapers of the Funke media group on Friday.

In a response given to a parliamentary question by Greens politician Steffi Lemke, the government said only one in four German lakes had been assessed as having good water quality in line with European standards.

Just 2.3 percent were judged to be very good.

EU water guidelines require all member states to bring all lakes up to a good water quality standard by 2027 at the latest — a goal that is unlikely to be achieved, according to the government.

Read more: Are we running out of fresh water?
Watch video 02:03

#DailyDrone: Lakes in Germany

Too much nitrate

Lemke told the newspapers that the overuse of liquid manure in the agricultural sector was largely responsible for the problem.

"The high nutrient content allows algae to proliferate, causing the lakes to shrink and silt up," she said.

Tractor spraying liquid manure on a field (Symbolbild) (picture alliance/F. May)

Germany has often been reprimanded by the EU for nitrogen pollution through liquid manure

Fishes and plants that would normally be found in the lakes no longer lived there, Lemke said. She criticized the recent coalition agreement signed by Germany's main parties for failing to contain necessary measures to protect the natural environment.

Germany possesses some 30,000 lakes, including the famous Lake Constance, which it shares with Switzerland and Austria, and the northern Lake Müritz, the largest to be completely contained in German territory.

  • Bildergalerie Zehn Gründe für Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

    10 reasons to love Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

    A beacon by the sea

    Hanseatic towns like Stralsund represent a maritime tradition of sea faring and trading. The old town center with its red brick churches has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2002. Standing out in all that red is the white building of the Ozeaneum, the German Baltic Sea museum. Those who enjoy sailing set off from here to reach to the Baltic sea islands of Rügen and Hiddensee.

  • Bildergalerie Zehn Gründe für Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

    10 reasons to love Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

    Never-ending Promenades

    The bathing resort of Ahlbeck is one of three "imperial spas" on the island of Usedom, where German Emperor Wilhelm II was already known to seek relaxation in a beach chair. Past the historic Seebrücke pier Europe's longest sea promenade leads 12 kilometers (7.8 miles) to Heringsdorf, Bansin and even across the border to the sea resort of Świnoujście (Swinemünde) in Poland.

  • Bildergalerie Zehn Gründe für Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

    10 reasons to love Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

    Summer residences

    Like Usedom, the sea-front of the spa towns on Rügen are lined with hotels and villas in the typical resort architecture. Back in the 19th century Germany's biggest island was already a popular holiday destination for the nobility. The sea resort of Binz still shines with white fronted houses with facades decorated with extravagant stucco and delicately carved wooden terraces.

  • Bildergalerie Zehn Gründe für Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

    10 reasons to love Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

    Historical setting

    On Usedom, the village of Peenemünde came to prominence during the Second World War, as the place where Nazi Germany tested missiles and rockets, including the V-2. Thousands of slave laborers were killed working on the weapons program, which saw the world's first ever rocket launched in October 1942. The birthplace of modern rocket science is today displayed at the Historical Technical Museum.

  • Bildergalerie Zehn Gründe für Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

    10 reasons to love Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

    An inspiration to artists

    The Fischland-Darß peninsular is a small strip of land in the Baltic Sea. Some 100 years ago artists founded a colony in the fishing village of Ahrenshoop. Painting outdoors surrounded by an impressive landscape was very en vogue in Europe's then young modern art scene. On their canvases, artists captured nature, light and their emotional responses to it all.

  • Bildergalerie Zehn Gründe für Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

    10 reasons to love Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

    Land of a thousand lakes

    The Mecklenburg Lake District is located only an hour's drive south from the Baltic Sea coast. The region is home to Lake Müritz, Germany's biggest inland lake, making it a paradise for water sports fans as well as nature lovers. From the town of Waren you can catch a boat or bus tour of the Müritz National Park. From here canoeists can even paddle all the way to Berlin or Hamburg.

  • Bildergalerie Zehn Gründe für Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

    10 reasons to love Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

    Waterways

    Müritz National Park is home to over 700 sorts of fern and flowering plants as well as some 800 types of butterflies and 43 dragonfly species. This nature reserve is famous for its white-tailed sea eagles and ospreys. Thousands of cranes also roost here in the spring and fall. The best way for visitors to discover this unspoiled nature is by canoe.

  • Bildergalerie Zehn Gründe für Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

    10 reasons to love Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

    Manor farms

    For generations Mecklenburg-Vorpommern has served as Germany's granary. Agriculture dominates this sparsely populated landscape. As a result there are hundreds of old manor farm houses, often resembling castles. In the past they used to belong to Mecklenburg nobility, these days they often serve as very comfortable holiday homes.

  • Bildergalerie Zehn Gründe für Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

    10 reasons to love Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

    Holidaying on horseback

    Mecklenburg-Vorpommern's horse breeding traditions date back to the 12th century. In Bad Doberan, mainland Europe's first racecourse was opened in 1823. There are famous stud farms in Redefin and Ganschow. Horse riding fans will find a choice of horse ranches to spend their holidays with their own or a rented horse. From October until Easter they are even allowed ride on the Baltic Sea beaches.

  • Beliebteste Sehenswürdigkeiten Deutschlands Schweriner Schloss

    10 reasons to love Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

    Schwerin Palace

    In the 19th century grand dukes of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern had an impressive palatial home built in today's state capital, Schwerin. Since late 1990, the feudal building is once again a seat of government, serving as the seat of the regional state assembly. The picturesque location on an island makes the palace an unmistakable landmark of the "city of seven lakes", as Schwerin is also known.

    Author: Ille Simon


tj/rt (dpa, AFP)

