 Morocco: Social media outrage after teen raped on video | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 31.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Middle East

Morocco: Social media outrage after teen raped on video

A debate over sexual violence has broken out on Moroccan media following an assault on a teenage girl – recorded by the attackers in order to blackmail her. Experts say a fundamental change in education is necessary.

Protest in Morocco in memory of Amina al-Filali, 16, who committed suicide after she was forced to marry the man who raped her (STR/AFP/Getty Images)

Protest in Morocco in 2012 in memory of Amina al-Filali, 16, who committed suicide after she was forced to marry the man who raped her – a legal way for rapists to escape punishment

A teenage girl wearing in a school uniform is lying in the street. She's screaming, defending herself with all her might. A young man is kneeling on her chest, in broad daylight, violently yanking down her trousers, grabbing her buttocks and genitals. The 50-second video, filmed by the attacker's friend, shows an incident that, according to the Moroccan media, is believed to have happened north of Marrakesh in early January.

However, it only became public knowledge yesterday, when the perpetrator and his friend published the video to humiliate the sixteen-year-old schoolgirl, after she refused to give in to their attempts at blackmail. The girl herself had kept silent about the attack for more than two months; she hadn't even told her family about it.

Read also: Women's rights in the Islamic world
Watch video 58:03

Jaafar Abdul-Karim: Shabab Talk "Does the Arab world need a women‘s rights revolution?”

Divided reactions show societal split

In just a few days the video has spread like wildfire on social media, and has caused considerable uproar. It's even acquired a dedicated hashtag on Twitter and Facebook: #واش_ماعندكش_ختك (#dontyouhaveasister) – something the schoolgirl says in the video while pleading with her attacker.

Users are divided in their responses. Some try to outdo each other in proposing the harshest punishments for rapists, or giving advice on how women can defend themselves, while others blame young women, saying they're too permissive or encourage assault through their dress or actions.

Read more: Saudi Crown Prince says women should decide fpr themselves how to dress 

One respondent took a practical approach and offered a step-by-step guide for self-defense moves:

Government and society don't do enough

The basic tenor of many of the reactions is that Moroccan government and society are not doing enough to combat sexual violence. On several occasions the government has in fact responded to massive public pressure following instances of sexual violence. (Both suspects in the current case have been arrested.) When King Mohamed VI pardoned Daniel Galvan Vina, a man convicted of numerous acts of child molestation, in 2013, the protests on the street and on social media were so fierce that the king was forced to retract the pardon and visit the families of the victims. A first in the Moroccan monarchy's history.

Read also: Where does the Arab world stand on female genital mutilation?

'No to rape culture': A Moroccan poster for a solidarity sit-in last summer (Durgamaya )

'No to rape culture': A poster for a solidarity sit-in last summer

Other cases, such as the suicide of a 17-year-old in the summer of 2016 after her eight rapists were released, or the circulation of a video showing the rape of a young disabled woman on a bus last summer, caused a public outcry that resulted in a tightening of the laws on sexual violence. Recently, in mid-February, after much debate, the parliament passed a new law that envisages the extension of prison sentences from one month to up to five years, and fines of up to 1,000 euros, for every crime based on sexual discrimination that causes women physical, psychological, sexual or economic harm.

Read more: Critics slam human trafficking of Moroccan 'maids for sale' in Saudi Arabia

Rights group: Punishments are not enough

The law, which is due to come into force this September, has been criticized by local and international civil society organizations for not offering women sufficient protection during an ongoing trial, and not defining domestic and conjugal violence clearly enough.

Khadija Ryadi, a Moroccan human rights activist who was awarded the United Nations Human Rights Prize, is also of this opinion. But the former president of the Moroccan Association for Human Rights believes the fundamental problem lies elsewhere. "The government's swift reactions are aimed primarily at placating public anger. In reality, it lacks the political will for a real solution," she says. For Ryadi, severe punishments on their own – if they are ever imposed – are not enough to combat sexual violence. Rather, what is needed is an educated and enlightened society, and schools that take their educational responsibilities seriously. "But that's exactly what the rulers have been preventing since the 1980s – because they fear a critical, educated and confident public that could challenge their illegitimate power," Ryadi says.

Read more:Feminists Insha'allah! – The story of Arab Feminism

  • American teen Hannah Shraim wearing hijab (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Martin)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    Hijab

    Most Islamic scholars agree that the hijab, which covers the head and neck, and comes in any number of shapes and colors, must be worn by Muslim women. American teen Hannah Schraim is seen wearing one here while playing with her brother.

  • Saudi Arabian woman wearing a chador (picture alliance/JOKER/K. Eglau)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    Chador

    The chador, which is usually black, is a body-length outer garmet often worn in Iran and among modern-minded women in the Gulf States, as here in Saudi Arabia. It is not fastened with clasps or buttons and therefore has to be held closed by the wearer.

  • Women seen wearing niqab in Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Roessler)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    Niqab

    A niqab is a veil and scarf that covers the entire face yet leaves the eyes free. It covers a woman's hair as it falls to the middle of her back and some are also half-length in the front so as to cover her chest. Here it is being worn by women attending a rally by Salafi radicals in Germany.

  • Women wearing various abaya at an Arab fashion show (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Haider)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    Abaya

    An abaya is a loose-fitting, full-length garment designed to cover the body. It may come in many different styles, as seen here at an Arab fashion show, and is often worn in combination with hijab or niqab.

  • Women wearing burqas cast votes in Pakistan parliamentary elections. (AP)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    Burqa

    The burqa is the most extensive of all Muslim garments, covering the entire body from head to toe. It traditionally has a woven mesh area around the eyes to allow women to see. In this case enabling them to cast their ballots in Pakistani parliamentary elections.

  • Queen Rania of Jordan, wearing no veil as she speaks with women wearing hijab at a refugee facility in Greece. (Reuters/A. Konstantinidis)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    No veil

    Queen Rania of Jordan says that Islam does not coerce women to wear any head coverings, and that it is more important to judge a woman by her ethics and values, rather than what she wears. She is seen here meeting with refugees in Greece.

    Author: Jon Shelton


DW recommends

Saudi Arabia: Critics slam human trafficking of Moroccan 'maids for sale'

Controversy surrounds Saudi Twitter ads depicting Moroccan women for sale as domestic servants in the oil-rich kingdom. The case has highlighted the abuse of foreign workers in Saudi Arabia, but will either nation react? (28.02.2018)  

Where does the Arab world stand on female genital mutilation?

Female genital mutilation (FGM) is a widespread practice in the developing world. Which Arab countries are affected, and what are the religious and social connotations associated with the phenomenon? (06.02.2018)  

Women's rights in the Islamic world

Women will soon be allowed to drive in Saudi Arabia, but what about other fundamental rights? We take a look at the lamentable state of women's rights in the Islamic kingdom and other countries across the region. (27.09.2017)  

Protests across Morocco in solidarity with sexual assault victim

Mass demonstrations were held in a number of Moroccan cities in response to the collective sexual assault of a mentally disabled woman on a bus in Casablanca. Footage of the incident was spread across social media. (24.08.2017)  

Feminists Insha'allah! - The Story of Arab Feminism

Filmed in Morocco, Egypt, Algeria and Tunisia and featuring previously unreleased archives and exclusive interviews with activists, this documentary approaches Arab feminism from a historical perspective. (08.09.2017)  

Saudi Arabia: Prince says women should decide whether to wear robes, face veils

Prince Mohammed bin Salman says women should choose for themselves whether they want to wear black robes and face coverings. Although his remarks could signify a big step for women's rights, there was one catch. (19.03.2018)  

Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

The Quran calls for women to dress modestly, though interpretations as to what that means vary. Here an overview of the most common types of clothing worn by Muslim women. (06.02.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Jaafar Abdul-Karim: Shabab Talk "Does the Arab world need a women‘s rights revolution?”  

Related content

Frankreich Proteste gegen Sexuelle Belästigung

France drafts sexual violence, abuse and harassment prevention bill 21.03.2018

French Gender Equality Minister Marlene Schiappa has presented a bill to combat sexual violence and harassment. The legislation includes groundbreaking changes to laws regarding the age of consent and street harassment.

Indien Pakistan Symbolbild Vergewaltigung

#MeToo in India: 'Women's rights need more than just a social media campaign' 15.03.2018

In an interview with DW, Indian feminist V. S. Elizabeth says that although the global #MeToo movement had an impact on India, it is still restricted to the educated middle class with an access to the Internet.

Symbolbild FGM

Women still face legal discrimination in 155 countries 08.03.2018

Female genital mutilation, domestic violence, patriarchal structures — the fight for women's rights is far from over. The director of the organisation Terre des Femmes weighs in on the current situation.

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 