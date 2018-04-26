 More than half of migrants reported to fail official German test | News | DW | 29.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

More than half of migrants reported to fail official German test

Around every second migrant in Germany fails the language test at the end of integration courses, a newspaper reports. It suggests a lack of adequate attendance could be one factor in the low success rate.

A knowledge of German is an important element in integration

More than half of refugees and migrants to Germany are unable to pass a basic language test at the end of integration courses offered to new arrivals, a newspaper reported on Sunday, citing figures from the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF).

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung (FAS) said that in 2017, 339,578 people took part in such a course for the first time, of whom 289,751 did the final German test.

Of those, only 48.7 percent reached the B1 standard of the European Reference for languages that is required, the paper said. It said just over 40 percent only achieved the lower A2 level, while the rest failed to come up even to that standard.

 After the course, participants are expected to be able to understand a slowly spoken conversation, communicate in simple sentences and understand everyday texts.

Read more:Report: Germany misses migrant and refugee integration goals 

Lack of learning experience

In a bid to explain the high failure rate, BAMF told the newspaper that several course participants became ill, while others found employment or moved and were thus unable to take part in the final test.
Watch video 26:22

New home Germany - the dream of a job

The report also quoted the director of one adult education institute providing language training as saying that many refugees were still traumatized by their experiences, while others lacked the necessary "learning culture," having never attended school in their native countries.

The FAS also cited a report from the Federal Audit Office stating that many refugees were failing to turn up to enough lessons in language courses offered by the Federal Employment Agency.

It conceded that those courses were not subject to the same strict regulations as those under the supervision of BAMF. However, BAMF did not respond to an enquiry from the paper as to how frequently the adherence to those regulations was controlled and gave no externally verified attendance figures.

Read more: Refugees in Germany: 'I want to integrate, but how?' 

Insights into German culture

The integration courses, which mostly run for six months, consist of two parts: a language course generally made up of 600 lessons, and a subsequent one giving participants insights into Germany's culture, history, legal system and values.

They are offered to non-German nationals who intend to live permanently in Germany, including migrants from within the EU and refugees. The latter are mostly required by German authorities to take part in such a course

People who pass both parts of the course are awarded the "integration Course Certificate.

Read more: Life as a newcomer: German language (Part 2)
Watch video 02:51

Refugees seek integration through employment

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Refugees in Germany: 'I want to integrate, but how?'

Refugees are constantly told that they need to integrate. How are they dealing with that task? Impressions from a Berlin refugee home gathered by DW's Jaafar Abdul Karim. (18.04.2016)  

Report: Germany misses migrant and refugee integration goals

Germany's refugee and migration agency will end the year well short of its own integration goals. Waiting times for integration courses are up and participation rates are below target. (24.12.2017)  

Life as a newcomer: German language (Part 2)

Asylum seekers lacking language skills have poor chances in the job market and earn less. The German language is essential in finding an apartment, participating in society and pursuing an education. (10.06.2017)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

New home Germany - the dream of a job  

Refugees seek integration through employment  

Related content

Bundesamt für Migration Schild Flüchtlinge

Bremen migration officer investigated for allegedly granting asylum in exchange for bribes 20.04.2018

A German migration official is suspected of having granted asylum to some 1,200 migrants in exchange for bribes. Germany's migration agency has been under scrutiny since the arrival of over one million refugees in 2015.

Deutschland Fachkräftemangel Industrie

German academics propose new approach to immigration reform 24.04.2018

The German economy needs immigration to keep growing, experts agree. But how should the government regulate the process to make things easy for qualified migrants to come to the country?

Defend Europe Gruppe kontrollieren Grenze über die Alpen

Inside Europe: Anti-migration activists put up new walls in France 26.04.2018

France has sent police to reinforce its mountainous border with Italy where migrants regularly attempt to enter the country illegally. The move follows an extraordinary weekend that saw anti-migrant activists from 'Defend Europe' construct a fence along an-unmanned stretch of mountain frontier and pro-migrant activists escort people into France in defiance of the law. John Laurenson reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 