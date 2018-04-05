More than a ladies' man: The new Casanova Museum explores the man behind the myth

Venice has a new attraction that's sure to delight many tourists: the Casanova Museum and Experience.

Founder Carlo Parodi remembers noticing throngs of tourists wandering in search of a sign pointing out the house on Calle della Commedia where Giacomo Casanova was born on April 2, 1725. That gave him the idea to open a museum honoring the city's famous son, the first of its kind, in the city's grand Palazzo Pesaro Papafava.

Casanova was a great seducer of women

The Venetian lover seduced many beautiful woman in palaces like the one that now houses an exhibition about him. He was, however, more than a notorious seducer of ladies.

Playboy, priest and poet

The exhibition seeks to show Casanova as "the man beyond the myth." It gives viewers a glimpse of eighteenth-century Venice and shows what makes Casanova an "eclectic and complex character, even today," according to the museum's curator.

Casanova, Parodi says, was a great thinker, writer and philosopher who has unjustly gone down in history as a great seducer of women. The museum shines a light on the many other aspects of his personality, professions and callings. After all, he was a poet, writer, diplomat and secret agent.

Although no one knows where Casanova's is buried, his life philosophy remains alive today. As he once said: "I have loved women, even to madness, but I have always loved liberty better."