 More than a ladies′ man: The new Casanova Museum explores the man behind the myth | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 06.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Culture

More than a ladies' man: The new Casanova Museum explores the man behind the myth

Giacomo Casanova is known worldwide as a ladies' man, but he was much more: a priest, a spy and a writer. He now has a museum dedicated to him in Venice.

  • Drawing of Giacomo Girolamo Casanova.

    Casanova returns to Venice

    Young Giacomo

    Born to actors on April 2, 1725, Giacomo Girolamo Casanova dreamed of becoming a doctor, but settled on studying law and theology. For a few years, he was a priest, which didn't keep him from chasing women, however. He also fell off the pulpit in church one day, drunk.

  • View of a canal in Venice by night (DW/Juan Martinez)

    Casanova returns to Venice

    Nightly adventures

    It's impossible to know how many times Casanova must have sped along Venice's alleys or rowed down its canals to visit the woman he favored. He always had to be discreet, since the ladies were often married.

  • An ornate bed with the shadows of a man and a woman. (picture-alliance/AP Photo/L.Bruno)

    Casanova returns to Venice

    The lover

    Casanova came and went as he pleased in boudoirs across Europe. He simply adored women, from wealthy ladies to whores in brothels. The Venetian womanizer is said to have had 200 lovers. Unlike the poor cuckolded husbands who he was forced to duel, the women always forgave him.

  • Painting of Manon Balletti (picture-alliance/Heritage Images)

    Casanova returns to Venice

    Manon Balletti

    Manon Balletti was one of many women whose hearts Casanova broke. She was 17 and he was 30 when she fell in love with him. Hoping for marriage, she ditched her fiancé, sent Casanova 42 love letters and pawned a pair of diamond earrings to free him from prison. Casanova cheated on her during their entire three-year affair.

  • Casanova Museum in Venice (Giacomo Casanova Foundation)

    Casanova returns to Venice

    Banished

    In 1756, the city of Venice banned Casanova, who had just managed to escape from “The Leads” area of the Doge's palace, where he was imprisoned for blasphemy. He turned his back on the grand palaces, traveled widely across Europe and impressed kings and religious leaders with his sophisticated demeanor, all the while presenting himself as "Chevalier de Seingalt."

  • A portrait on a wall with a figure of a man (picture-alliance/AP Photo/L.Bruno)

    Casanova returns to Venice

    A man of the world

    The many exhibits at the new Casanova Museum give visitors an idea of the Venetian's many professions and callings: priest, violinist, soldier, spy and diplomat, writer and founder of the French lottery. He made a lot of money, and lost it just as quickly at the gambling table. Debt put him in jail many times, but it didn't tarnish his reputation.

  • Handwritten letter by Casanova. (picture-alliance/AP Photo/L.Bruno)

    Casanova returns to Venice

    Bestselling author

    In Bohemia, Casanova, 60 years old at the time, worked as a librarian. Lonely, bitter, depressed and plagued by syphilis, he dreamed of times long past. His doctor suggested writing about his adventures – and he did. His memoir, "The Story of my Life," became an international bestseller, even if it was published in a tamer version than the original for many years.

  • Carlo Parodi (Giacomo Casanova Foundation)

    Casanova returns to Venice

    Celebrating Casanova

    Every year, 15 to 20 million tourists visit Venice, many of them interested in learning more about the life of Casanova. That gave Carlo Parodi (photo) the idea to dedicate a museum housed in a palazzo to the city's most famous son.

    Author: Suzanne Cords (db)


  • Drawing of Giacomo Girolamo Casanova.

    Casanova returns to Venice

    Young Giacomo

    Born to actors on April 2, 1725, Giacomo Girolamo Casanova dreamed of becoming a doctor, but settled on studying law and theology. For a few years, he was a priest, which didn't keep him from chasing women, however. He also fell off the pulpit in church one day, drunk.

  • View of a canal in Venice by night (DW/Juan Martinez)

    Casanova returns to Venice

    Nightly adventures

    It's impossible to know how many times Casanova must have sped along Venice's alleys or rowed down its canals to visit the woman he favored. He always had to be discreet, since the ladies were often married.

  • An ornate bed with the shadows of a man and a woman. (picture-alliance/AP Photo/L.Bruno)

    Casanova returns to Venice

    The lover

    Casanova came and went as he pleased in boudoirs across Europe. He simply adored women, from wealthy ladies to whores in brothels. The Venetian womanizer is said to have had 200 lovers. Unlike the poor cuckolded husbands who he was forced to duel, the women always forgave him.

  • Painting of Manon Balletti (picture-alliance/Heritage Images)

    Casanova returns to Venice

    Manon Balletti

    Manon Balletti was one of many women whose hearts Casanova broke. She was 17 and he was 30 when she fell in love with him. Hoping for marriage, she ditched her fiancé, sent Casanova 42 love letters and pawned a pair of diamond earrings to free him from prison. Casanova cheated on her during their entire three-year affair.

  • Casanova Museum in Venice (Giacomo Casanova Foundation)

    Casanova returns to Venice

    Banished

    In 1756, the city of Venice banned Casanova, who had just managed to escape from “The Leads” area of the Doge's palace, where he was imprisoned for blasphemy. He turned his back on the grand palaces, traveled widely across Europe and impressed kings and religious leaders with his sophisticated demeanor, all the while presenting himself as "Chevalier de Seingalt."

  • A portrait on a wall with a figure of a man (picture-alliance/AP Photo/L.Bruno)

    Casanova returns to Venice

    A man of the world

    The many exhibits at the new Casanova Museum give visitors an idea of the Venetian's many professions and callings: priest, violinist, soldier, spy and diplomat, writer and founder of the French lottery. He made a lot of money, and lost it just as quickly at the gambling table. Debt put him in jail many times, but it didn't tarnish his reputation.

  • Handwritten letter by Casanova. (picture-alliance/AP Photo/L.Bruno)

    Casanova returns to Venice

    Bestselling author

    In Bohemia, Casanova, 60 years old at the time, worked as a librarian. Lonely, bitter, depressed and plagued by syphilis, he dreamed of times long past. His doctor suggested writing about his adventures – and he did. His memoir, "The Story of my Life," became an international bestseller, even if it was published in a tamer version than the original for many years.

  • Carlo Parodi (Giacomo Casanova Foundation)

    Casanova returns to Venice

    Celebrating Casanova

    Every year, 15 to 20 million tourists visit Venice, many of them interested in learning more about the life of Casanova. That gave Carlo Parodi (photo) the idea to dedicate a museum housed in a palazzo to the city's most famous son.

    Author: Suzanne Cords (db)


Venice has a new attraction that's sure to delight many tourists: the Casanova Museum and Experience.

Founder Carlo Parodi remembers noticing throngs of tourists wandering in search of a sign pointing out the house on Calle della Commedia where Giacomo Casanova was born on April 2, 1725. That gave him the idea to open a museum honoring the city's famous son, the first of its kind, in the city's grand Palazzo Pesaro Papafava.

A man on a sofa kisses a naked woman (picture-alliance/akg-images)

Casanova was a great seducer of women

The Venetian lover seduced many beautiful woman in palaces like the one that now houses an exhibition about him. He was, however, more than a notorious seducer of ladies.

Read more: How to avoid the tourist masses in Venice

Playboy, priest and poet

The exhibition seeks to show Casanova as "the man beyond the myth." It gives viewers a glimpse of eighteenth-century Venice and shows what makes Casanova an "eclectic and complex character, even today," according to the museum's curator. 

Casanova, Parodi says, was a great thinker, writer and philosopher who has unjustly gone down in history as a great seducer of women. The museum shines a light on the many other aspects of his personality, professions and callings. After all, he was a poet, writer, diplomat and secret agent.

Although no one knows where Casanova's is buried, his life philosophy remains alive today. As he once said: "I have loved women, even to madness, but I have always loved liberty better."

 

DW recommends

A deadly fascination with Venice: Crime author Donna Leon turns 75

She is one of the world's most successful authors and has put the spotlight on Venice in her detective novels. At 75, Donna Leon is still busy plotting her next crimes. (28.09.2017)  

How to avoid the tourist masses in Venice

"Tourists destroy what they are looking for by finding it," wrote German writer Hans-Magnus Enzensberger — and that applies to Venice today. Still, DW reporter Juan Martinez has found ways to avoid the crowds. (21.02.2018)  

Overtourism: where will it take us?

At the ITB travel trade show in Berlin "overtourism" is hotly debated. Majorca, Venice and Berlin — they all suffer from the excesses of tourism, even though tourists are an important economic factor. (07.03.2018)  

Casanova returns to Venice

Giacomo Casanova is known worldwide as a ladies' man, but he was much more: a priest, a spy and a writer. He now has a museum dedicated to him in Venice. (06.04.2018)  

Related content

Filmstill Looking for Oum Kulthum 2017 - Darstellerin von Oum Kulthum vor Spiegel stehend

Iranian artist Shirin Neshat celebrates women in Islamic societies 05.04.2018

The most successful Iranian woman photographer and filmmaker of her generation is back with a film about a legendary female Arab singer. Before the movie's summer release, Neshat dwells on her rootless artistic life.

Wie vermeidet man Touristenmassen in Venedig

How to avoid the tourist masses in Venice 21.02.2018

"Tourists destroy what they are looking for by finding it," wrote German writer Hans-Magnus Enzensberger — and that applies to Venice today. Still, DW reporter Juan Martinez has found ways to avoid the crowds.

Dreharbeiten Die letzte Spur in Berlin

German film industry addresses gender inequality at the Berlinale 20.02.2018

Along with sexual harassment in the film industry, there's a huge gap in female representation in the media. A panel was held in Berlin to discuss the situation. It was briefly interrupted by far-right activists.

Film

Black Panther Filmstill (picture-alliance/dpa/Marvel Studios)

The most successful movies of all time

Marvel's 'Black Panther' has just entered the list of the world's top ten box-office hits. But does it stand a chance of taking over the top spot? 

Books

Woodson's face on a big screen as the award is announced (Getty Images/AFP/A. Wiklund)

Author Jacqueline Woodson wins top children's literature prize

The American author beat out 235 other candidates to become the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award laureate for 2018. Woodson has written many works for children that explore racism, economic injustice and sexual identity.  

PopXport

Rea Garvey and his Irish roots

Rea Garvey only achieved his big breakthrough after moving to Germany. For his latest album, the Irish musician returned to his roots. We accompany him on a creative break in Ireland. 

Arts

Drawing that sjhows Casanova looking at a woman (picture-alliance/Isadora/Leemage)

Casanova returns to Venice

Giacomo Casanova is known worldwide as a ladies' man, but he was much more: a priest, a spy and a writer. He now has a museum dedicated to him in Venice. 

Digital Culture

Gemälde Delacroix Die Freiheit führt das Volk (picture-alliance/Luisa Ricciarini/Leemage)

The artworks Facebook has turned into porn

Pictures of artworks depicting nudity are constantly deleted from Facebook by algorithms and actual staff at the social media giant. This time, the victim was France's most esteemed national heroine.  

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  