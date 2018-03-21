More than 150 whales stranded on Australian beach | News | DW | 23.03.2018

More than 150 whales were stranded in Western Australia on Friday leading to beach closures and a shark alert, according to the Department of Fisheries. The majority of the whales are presumed to have died.
A fisherman came across nearly 150 carcasses of mostly short-finned pilot whales Friday morning and reported the situation to local authorities.
"As we've left the anchorage we've seen four or five whales. I believe [there are] more on the beaches," fisherman Graham Pateman, who alerted the authorities, told Australian broadcaster ABC.
Carcasses prompt shark alert
Fears that the dead whales could attract sharks led officials to close several beaches in the Hamelin Bay area at the southwestern tip of Australia some 315 kilometers (196 miles) south of Perth.
"It is possible the dead and dying animals will act as an attractant, which could lead to sharks coming close in to shore along this stretch of coast," the alert said.
Only 15 of the estimated 150 stranded whales are still alive, officials said.
Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions incident controller Jeremy Chick said the safety of the surviving whales, as well as the estimated 25 animals still in deeper waters near the shore, was the priority.
"The strength of the animals and the windy and possibly wet weather conditions will affect when and where we attempt to move them out to sea," he told ABC. "The main objectives are to ensure the safety of staff and volunteers as well as the whales' greatest chance of survival."
A tendency to strand
Adult short-finned pilot whales are about 5 meters (16.4 feet) long and weigh up to three tons. They are found in most waters around the world and generally travel in groups of less than 100.
In 2009, more than 80 pilot whales and dolphins died in a mass stranding at Hamelin Bay.
Scientists do not know exactly what causes whales to beach themselves, but short-finned pilot whales are known to be prolific mass-stranders.
The largest stranding of whales ever recorded in New Zealand, and possibly the world, involved an estimated 1000 pilot whales on the shore of Chatham Island in 1918.
It is thought that the species, which typically dwell in areas that are topographically "steep," struggle with shallow, sloping underwater environments.
