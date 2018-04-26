 Miracle or mirage? Bosch’s diesel ′breakthrough′ | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 27.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

Miracle or mirage? Bosch’s diesel 'breakthrough'

This week, world-leading auto supplier Bosch announced a bright future for diesel, claiming dramatic new innovations which would slash emissions. Too good to be true? Or can we dare to dream of a diesel future?

Bosc logo (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Kahnert)

"Success has a thousand fathers and failure is an orphan" — at some point in our lives, most of us have reflected on the essential truth behind the aphorism.

The biggest recent failure of Germany's mammoth engineering industry is 'Dieselgate', the emissions-cheating scandal that became public knowledge in 2015 and which has wrought dramatic changes in Germany's darling car and engineering industries ever since.

When the depth of that scandal became fully apparent, many ran for the hills. Volkswagen, the main offender, had nowhere to hide and bore the brunt of the backlash.

Yet it's important to remember that many more titans of German engineering were involved, not least the famed Bosch company,which admitted supplying a component ('electronic diesel control unit 17') that helped VW diesels cheat the emissions tests.

In 2017, Bosch agreed to pay $327.5 million (€271.1 million) in damages to some who were affected by their behavior in the US. In Germany, prosecutors in Stuttgart are still examining the role played by Bosch in the scandal.
Watch video 03:56

Has Bosch found 'Holy Grail' of clean diesel?

But after all the failures, success is back in vogue. Few weeks pass these days without some announcement by a carmaker about a mobility breakthrough of some kind. This week, Bosch made their move, announcing via a dramatic statement from their CEO that "today, we want to put a stop, once and for all, to the debate about the demise of diesel technology."

If diesel is to be redeemed after all, it appears that many will vie for the role of savior.

Stop me if you think you've heard this one before

"There's a future for diesel," said Bosch CEO Volkmar Denner at the company's annual press conference on Wednesday. "Bosch is pushing the boundaries of what is technically feasible. Equipped with the latest Bosch technology, diesel vehicles will be classed as low-emission vehicles and yet remain affordable."

These are big claims from the world's biggest supplier for diesel engines. It says that technology it has been working on since 2014 will help car manufacturers reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) to remarkably low levels of 13 milligrams per kilometer, way below the current legal limit of 168 milligrams and indeed the future 2020 limit of 120 milligrams.

Car worker fitting a wheel (picture alliance/dpa/U. Anspach)

The new Bosch system involves moving components within the engine around

You'd be forgiven for thinking that such a breakthrough could only come about through many billions of euros of research and development investment, and that the new technology would be prohibitively expensive. But the miracle extends to those areas too, apparently.

A Bosch spokesperson told DW the cost of investment over the last few years was a mere "two-digit million" figure, while the Stuttgart-based company claims that "as the advance comes from a new combination of existing technology ... reducing emissions will not make diesel vehicles any less affordable."

Read more: The death of diesel? What the German court verdict could mean

Bosch says two factors have driven high NOx emissions, namely driving style and the influence of temperature. On the first, it says the new technology features an RDE (Real Driving Emissions)-optimized turbocharger which will recirculate exhaust gases quicker and more flexibly than before, meaning drivers can now accelerate quickly without a proportional spike in emissions.

On temperature, Bosch says optimum conversion of NOx emissions requires exhaust gases to be 200 degrees Celsius (392 Fahrenheit) or more. In slow, stop-start urban driving, this temperature is usually not reached by diesel cars, leading to higher rates of urban emissions. Bosch says it has come up with a "sophisticated thermal management system" that will ensure the exhaust system stays hot enough to keep emissions at a low level. That system involves moving components within the engine around, to ensure specific temperatures are reached and maintained.

Breathing easy at the Neckartor

So, now that we are all combustion engine experts, we might ask ourselves: what's not to love? The tests Bosch have conducted with vehicles fitted with the new technology appear to genuinely have achieved the remarkably low emissions figures.
Watch video 02:01

Diesel clouds over the Geneva Motor Show

"I would not have believed two years ago that we were driving past the Neckartor (a notorious emissions blackspot in Stuttgart) with NOx emissions of 12 milligrams per kilometer," said senior Bosch developer Andreas Kufferath in his presentation at the Vienna Motor Symposium this week. "We did not use any new components for this but improved their intelligent interaction."

Car industry figures from several Bosch customers, such as Volkswagen, reacted positively to the announcement and there is a degree of optimism, albeit muted, around the viability of the new tech.

But the shadow cast by the lies of Dieselgate is long. "I think customers will be skeptical," Greg Archer from the green lobby group Transport & Environment told DW. "We have had many past claims that diesel is now clean, which have proved to be simple greenwash. The reality is that how effective this technology is will depend on how it is actually fitted to the vehicles and that is not Bosch's responsibility. So it remains to be seen how good this technology really is."

Volkmar Denner CEO of Bosch (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Gollnow)

Bosch CEO Volkmar Denner says diesel cars have a future with the new technology

Bosch spokesman Florian Flaig told DW that the system relies on having "an exhaust system that is extremely near the motor" and for that reason, it can only be applied either to brand new cars or cars yet to come to market. In other words, the "breakthrough" will have no impact on the huge question of what is to be done with all the older, dirty diesels.

DW understands that several large automakers from southern Germany have already incorporated it into some of their newest diesel models. As for when Bosch believes the technology will be part of the mainstream, Mr Flaig reckons most new diesel cars bought in Germany in 2021 will be employing it.

Fine particles and the fine print

So, have rumors of the death of diesel being greatly exaggerated? Perhaps so, but the Bosch announcement hardly guarantees a glorious revival either.

Diesel sales are falling hard in Germany, down almost 10 percent since 2015. The prospect of diesel bans in cities and the lingering public resentment over the scandal means it will take much to convince people that the fossil fuel has a bright and burning future.

Car exhaust (picture-alliance/A. Stein/JOKER)

It was telling that the suite of Bosch announcements included the drawing up of a new code of conduct for staff aimed at "ethical technology design" as well as calls for more transparent emissions testing. In a further indication of the ground that has to be made up, the company's Chief Financial Officer Stefan Asenkerschbaumer said Bosch had set aside €1.2 billion to cover potential costs from ongoing probes into Dieselgate and other antitrust investigations.

There is already little doubt that if diesels are to survive into the future, they are going to have to be pretty clean. Bosch, like all the other big players in the German car industry, knows this and so we can expect plenty more ‘breakthrough' announcements from them into the future as they look to keep alive an area of vital strategic importance to them.

But while low diesel emissions may well be possible, many experts believe there is little that can stop the inevitable rise of e-mobility.

"Diesel is still a fossil fuel," says Greg Archer. "We can't produce enough renewable diesel to power all of our cars. So we are still going to need a transition over the next 20 years to electromobility, powered by renewable electricity, and that is a practical solution to deliver the de-carbonisation of transport which we need."

  • Muffler on a VW vehicle

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    The disaster unfolds

    About two weeks after Volkswagen admitted behind closed doors to US environmental regulators that it had installed cheating software in some 11 million of its diesel vehicles worldwide, the Environmental Protection Agency shared that information with the public. It was Sept. 18, 2015. The ensuing crisis would eventually take a few unexpected turns.

  • Former VW CEO Martin Winterkorn

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    The boss must go, long live the boss

    Volkswagen's then-CEO Martin Winterkorn (above) had little choice but to step down several days after news of the scandal broke. In September, he tendered his resignation, but retained his other posts within the Volkswagen Group. Winterkorn's successor was Matthias Müller. Until taking the reins at VW, Müller had been the chairman at Porsche, a VW subsidiary.

  • Raid at headquarters

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Raiding headquarters

    Regulators in the US weren't the only ones investigating VW. Authorities in Lower Saxony, the German state in which VW is based, were also scrutinizing the company. On October 8, state prosecutors raided VW's headquarters along with several other corporate locations.

  • US flag in front of the VW sign

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Hell breaks loose

    On January 4, 2016, the US government filed a lawsuit against VW in Detroit, accusing the German automaker of fraud and violations of American climate protection regulations. The lawsuit sought up to $46 billion for violations of the Clean Air Act.

  • Former VW CEO Michael Horn for the US division

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Quit or forced out?

    In March, the head of VW in the US, Michael Horn, resigned. In the initial days and weeks after the scandal broke, he was the one US authorities turned to for information. He issued an official apology on behalf of the automaker, asking for the public's forgiveness.

  • Running on empty

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Settlement

    On October 25, a US judge approved a final settlement that would have VW pay $15.3 billion. In addition, affected cars would be retrofitted with better, non-deceptive hardware and software, or else VW would buy them back completely from customers.

  • Emblem - VW Volkswagen und Porsche (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Kraufmann)

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Imitators

    When dieselgate first emerged in 2015, analysts said it was likely other car makers were also cheating tests. But It wasn't until 2017 that other companies were targeted in probes. In July, German authorities launched investigations into luxury car makers Porsche and Daimler for allegedly cheating emissions tests. Others, such as Audi and Chrysler, have also been hit by similar allegations.

  • A man pumping gas

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Public still supportive

    Despite dieselgate, VW has managed to keep the emissions scandal from utterly tarnishing its image. According to several polls, between 55 to 67 percent of Germans continue to trust the automaker. In the US, polls show that roughly 50 percent still believe the German company produces worthwhile vehicles.

  • A caged monkey looks in the camera in a Münster laboratory

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Fuming over monkeys

    In late January, however, VW suffered another heavy blow over reports that the company experimented on monkeys and made the animals inhale diesel fumes. To make matters worse, a separate experiment that had humans inhale relatively harmless nitrogen dioxide was revealed at the same time. Some media wrongly interpreted this to mean humans were also inhaling toxic fumes.

    Author: Dirk Kaufmann / cjc


DW recommends

EU report blames 'Dieselgate' on widespread political negligence

The panel tasked with investigating the scandal uncovered rampant cronyism and incomptence from the EU level down. The problem is much bigger than Volkswagen, the committee found. (01.03.2017)  

Bosch helped VW cheat on emissions tests: report

Newly released documents suggest the German auto parts supplier Bosch not only provided Volkswagen with the software it used to cheat on emissions tests, but that the company knew its actions were illegal. (07.09.2016)  

Bosch announces 'breakthrough' in diesel technology

German auto parts supplier Bosch has said it has developed a new and cleaner exhaust technology that will end the current debate about dirty diesels. The company said customers could buy the new system soon. (25.04.2018)  

VW says new diesel engines are clean

Nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions were at the center of the Dieselgate scandal that swamped Volkswagen two years ago, but the carmaker's head of development says that problem is solved with its latest engines. (08.09.2017)  

The death of diesel? What the German court verdict could mean

Germany’s top administrative court has paved the way for potential bans on diesel cars in cities. Does this ultimately mean the death of diesel? Or can the beloved diesel engine adapt and survive? (27.02.2018)  

Diesel car sales tanking in Germany

Germany has reported a jump in new car registrations over the past four months. At the same time, consumers felt a lot less inclined to buy diesel cars, following a series of scandals and looming driving bans in cities. (02.03.2018)  

VW, BMW and Daimler denounce toxic diesel fume tests on monkeys

German carmakers have condemned experiments they paid for that exposed monkeys to toxic diesel fumes. VW also apologized for a lack of judgment in a further case connected to the Dieselgate emissions scandal. (28.01.2018)  

Dieselgate: A timeline

VW's emissions scandal plunged the automaker into its deepest crisis ever. It brought with it everlasting damage to VW's reputation and massive fees and penalties - not to mention compensation claims from car owners. (02.08.2017)  

WWW links

http://www.bosch-presse.de/pressportal/de/en/breakthrough-new-bosch-diesel-technology-provides-solution-to-nox-problem-155524.html

Audios and videos on the topic

Has Bosch found 'Holy Grail' of clean diesel?  

Diesel clouds over the Geneva Motor Show  

Related content

Robert Bosch GmbH - Firmenlogo

Bosch announces 'breakthrough' in diesel technology 25.04.2018

German auto parts supplier Bosch has said it has developed a new and cleaner exhaust technology that will end the current debate about dirty diesels. The company said customers could buy the new system soon.

Indonesien BWM Fertigung

Germany considering retrofitting diesel scandal cars: report 07.04.2018

The German government could be planning a multibillion euro scheme to retrofit diesel cars to cut emissions. The government desperately wants to avoid diesel cars being banned from city centers.

Berlin Stadtverkehr

What will it take to clear the air in Berlin? 09.04.2018

Berlin is notorious for dirty air in Germany. The local government wants to introduce speed limits on major roads to tackle the problem, while environmental groups continue to call for a diesel ban across Germany.

ADVERTISEMENT
04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business - Europe & America

Is it tariff time between the US and the EU? - Facebooks share price rockets in Thursday's session 

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe & Africa

Mexico's new partnership - EU overhauls trade deal with Mexico 