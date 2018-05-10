 Mexico journalist Juan Carlos Huerta ′executed′ by gunman | News | DW | 16.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Mexico journalist Juan Carlos Huerta 'executed' by gunman

Gunmen have shot and killed a Mexican radio journalist while he was leaving his home in the southern state of Tabasco. He is the fourth journalist to be killed this year as homicide rates continue to rise in Mexico.

The car of Juan Carlos Huerta (picture-alliance/Zuma/L. Lopez )

Juan Carlos Huerta, a news radio host in the southern Mexican state of Tabasco, was gunned down in his car by armed men on Tuesday as he drove from his home, Mexican authorities said.

Fernando Valenzuela, the chief prosecutor of Tabasco, said the gunmen ran into Huerta's car with another vehicle as he left his home in the state's capital of Villahermosa, forcing him to stop. A man got out and shot Huerta before fleeing.

Two .45-caliber shell casings were found at the scene. Officials said the perpetrators escaped and roads leaving the capital had been closed off as part of attempts to catch them.

Tabasco governor Arturo Nunez said the killing did not seem to be random or robbery-related.  "They apparently went to execute him."

Huerta, 45, was a radio and television host who had started his own radio station several months ago. He leaves behind a wife and two children, according to Mexican media reports.

Read more: Mexicans - Dying for Justice

Danger for journalists

At least four journalists have been killed so far this year. Huerta's death comes on the one-year anniversary of the killing of acclaimed crime reporter and writer Javier Valdez.

Valdez, the co-founder of Mexican newspaper Rio Doce who also worked for French news agency AFP, was killed in a drive-by shooting while walking into Rio Doce's offices in Culiacan, the state capital of Sinaloa.

At least 32 journalists have been killed in the last five and a half years, and more than 100 have been killed since 2000. Free-speech advocacy group Article 19 has said Mexico is the most dangerous country for Mexican journalists.

Mexico opened 29,168 murder cases last year, a new record for the Latin American country. The violence is linked to the brutal drug trafficking trade. Some experts predict the number could exceed 30,000 this year. More than 90 percent of violent crimes in Mexico go unpunished.

The increase in violence has slashed the popularity of President Enrique Pena Nieto. Leftist presidential hopeful Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador currently leads opinion polls ahead of elections in July.
Watch video 05:26

Not a good place for freedom of expression

dv/rc (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Veteran crime reporter Javier Valdez killed in Mexico

Well-known journalist Javier Valdez, who specialized in reporting on drug trafficking and organized crime, has been killed in the Mexican state of Sinaloa. His death marks the latest in a string of journalist killings. (15.05.2017)  

Mexico posts record-breaking homicide rate in 2017

Nearly 30,000 people were killed last year, marking the worst year recorded in Mexico, the interior ministry said. But security analysts have cast doubt on the government figure, saying it's likely much worse. (21.01.2018)  

Mexicans - Dying for Justice

Drug wars and crime are tearing Mexico apart. In recent years, more than 200,000 people have been murdered, tortured or simply disappeared without a trace. (26.04.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Not a good place for freedom of expression  

Related content

Screenshot facebook Rainer Hagenbusch

Mexico admits German and Polish cyclists were murdered 12.05.2018

A special prosecutor now says two cyclists from Germany and Poland who went missing in Mexico were murdered. Authorities had earlier claimed they had ridden off a cliff even though one was decapitated and the other shot.

Protest anlässlich des einjährigen Jubiläums von 43 vermissten Studenten in Mexiko

Mexico tortured dozens of suspects in missing students probe, UN says 09.05.2018

The Mexican government has described the UN's findings as "premature," saying it doesn't have evidence to support such claims. The suspects had been detained in connection to the disappeance of 43 students in 2014.

Tijuana Mexiko Menschen an der Grenze Asyl

Caravan of migrants tests Trump's anti-immigrant policies 05.05.2018

The journey of hundreds of migrants across Mexico to the US border has become a flash-point for outrage among supporters of US President Donald Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 