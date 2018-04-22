 Mexico arrests suspect over murder of journalist Javier Valdez | News | DW | 24.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Mexico arrests suspect over murder of journalist Javier Valdez

Mexico's Interior Ministry has announced the arrest of a man in connection with the murder of a renowned journalist. Javier Valdez had been reporting on the country's drug war.

Murdered journalist Javier Valdez (Getty Images/AFP/H. Guerrero)

Valdez, pictured in his signature straw hat, was known for detailed and nuanced accounts of the drug business

Mexican Interior Minister Alfonso Navarrete Prida said federal officers had arrested the person presumed responsible for the killing of celebrated journalist Javier Valdez.

Valdez, aged 50, was gunned down in the street just over a year ago in the city of Culiacan, capital of the northern state of Sinaloa. The award-winning writer was known for his nuanced examinations of Mexico's drug scene, detailing the interplay between the worlds of crime, politics, and law-enforcement.

As well as writing books, Valdez — who was known for his trademark straw hat — also shared his knowledge in a column in the newspaper RioDoce, which he helped found.

Read more: How dangerous are vacations in Mexico?

Authorities declined to give further details of the arrest, but Valdez' friend and RioDoce editor Isamel Bojorquez said the suspect had been arrested in the border city of Tijuana. He said the man had been involved in an organized crime group, although he did not say which one.

Danger zone for reporters

RioDoce reported that the suspect had been named as a 26-year-old known by the alias "Koala." It quoted special prosecutor Ricardo Sanchez Perez del Pozo, who said the suspect had been driving the car that intercepted Valdez when he was killed on May 15, 2017. There were allegedly three attackers in the car.
Watch video 05:26

Not a good place for freedom of expression

Shortly before he was killed, Valdez had published a book called "Narcoreporting," in which he covered the dangers faced by journalists reporting on the country's drug war.

Read more: Medellin takes victims' side as 'narco tours' bring tourists

Free speech organization Article 19 says that Mexico is the most dangerous place to practice journalism in Latin America, with murder rates on a par with those in Syria. Figures show that 10 journalists, including Valdez, were killed in 2017 alone.

Mexico saw heightened violence in 2017 after the 2016 capture of former Sinaloa cartel leader Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. The cartel has been fighting with the Jalisco New Generation cartel for control of territory in western Mexico.

rc/kms (Reuters, AFP, AP)

DW recommends

Mexico records most violent year in decades

Most of the more than 23,000 murders in the first 11 months of the year have been blamed on the country's brutal drug cartels. Violence has worsened over the past decade amid the government's war on narcotics. (25.12.2017)  

El Chapo to receive psych evaluation while awaiting trial

A US judge has authorized a psychological examination for Joaquin Guzman. Lawyers say El Chapo's mental state is deteriorating in the New York jail where he awaits trial on charges of trafficking from Mexico to the US. (08.11.2017)  

How dangerous are vacations in Mexico?

The most recent US travel warnings for tourists going to Mexico have triggered confusion and criticism. But they are the result of political pressure and not a realistic assessment, as Sandra Weiss reports from Puebla. (14.01.2018)  

Narco cartels target politicians as Mexico's elections near

About 80 candidates have been murdered since campaigning for Mexico's 2018 elections began in September. Many have been targeted for opposing drug cartels — or conspiring with them. Sandra Weiss reports from Puebla. (22.04.2018)  

Medellin takes victims' side as 'narco tours' bring tourists

Pablo Escobar has been drawing thousands of tourists to Medellin. They retrace the late Colombian drug lord's life, as witnesses of the city's darkest days fight for their version of the truth. Andreane Williams reports. (03.09.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Not a good place for freedom of expression  

Related content

Mexiko Polizei

Mexico arrests 'the Accountant' of notorious Gulf cartel 20.02.2018

The Mexican navy has captured the likely "leader of a criminal organization" in the northern border state of Tamaulipas. Authorities have upped the pressure on cartels as violence escalates across the country.

Mexiko - Drogenkrieg - Symbolbild

Murder rate rises in Mexico as drug cartels argue over leadership and profits 01.07.2017

A shootout between gunmen and security forces in western Mexico has left 19 dead in the latest clash. Police say the violence has increased since drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was extradited to the US.

Jesus Alfredo Guzman Kidnapping

Son of drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman kidnapped in Mexico 16.08.2016

Jesus Alfredo Guzman, a son of the jailed drug lord "El Chapo" has been kidnapped, raising fears of a war between narcotics gangs. Guzman's father is the boss of the powerful Sinaloa cartel.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 