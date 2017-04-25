Merkel on Feminism

Is she a feminist? Slowest answer ever by Angela Merkel. Watch the beginning and the end of a lengthy explanation...
It was Angela Merkel's idea to invite Ivanka Trump to the G20 Women's Summit. The daughter of the US president will discuss the promotion of women entrepreneurs in Berlin. But what does Germany's Chancellor have in mind?
US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump will be paying an official visit to Germany next week. She will be participating in the W20 summit in Berlin.
On the first day of the Women20 summit in Berlin, Chancellor Angela Merkel was joined by high-ranking women, Ivanka Trump and Christine Lagarde, to discuss the importance of scaling up global female entrepreneurship.
