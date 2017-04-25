  1. Inhalt
Web-videos

Merkel on Feminism

Is she a feminist? Slowest answer ever by Angela Merkel. Watch the beginning and the end of a lengthy explanation...

Watch video 00:38

America's 'First Daughter' visits Germany 25.04.2017

It was Angela Merkel's idea to invite Ivanka Trump to the G20 Women's Summit. The daughter of the US president will discuss the promotion of women entrepreneurs in Berlin. But what does Germany's Chancellor have in mind?

Ivanka Trump heading to Berlin for W20 summit 20.04.2017

US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump will be paying an official visit to Germany next week. She will be participating in the W20 summit in Berlin.

Women20 Summit Berlin: No 'silver bullet' for gender equality in 2017 25.04.2017

On the first day of the Women20 summit in Berlin, Chancellor Angela Merkel was joined by high-ranking women, Ivanka Trump and Christine Lagarde, to discuss the importance of scaling up global female entrepreneurship.

Merkel, Kissinger pay tribute to Adenauer at anniversary ceremony 25.04.2017

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and ex-US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger have honored one of the founding fathers of modern German democracy. Konrad Adenauer, who died 50 years ago, remains a German icon.