 McCabe hands Mueller his Trump memos | News | DW | 18.03.2018
News

The ousted FBI deputy chief has reportedly handed over evidence for the Russia probe. President Donald Trump has dubbed them "fake memos."

Andrew McCabe

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has handed over the memos from his meetings with President Donald Trump to Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

McCabe was fired by Attorney General Jeff Sessions after months as the target of the president's ire for perceived biases against the White House.

According to the Associated Press, McCabe's notes included extensive details of his every meeting with the president, as well as his interactions with his confidant and former boss James Comey.

The president responded to the news on Twitter on Sunday. "Spent very little time with Andrew McCabe, but he never took notes when he was with me. I don't believe he made memos except to help his own agenda, probably at a later date. Same with lying James Comey. Can we call them Fake Memos?"
Ex-FBI deputy Andrew McCabe rebuts dismissal grounds

Comey: America will hear my story soon

Trump went on to call into question the fairness of the Russia probe. He claimed the investigative staff is filled with "hardened" Democrats, despite Mueller being a lifelong Republican who earned a reputation for stringent fair play while serving as FBI director under George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

McCabe and Comey have pushed back against Trump's allegations of an FBI vendetta.

"Mr President, the American people will hear my story very soon. And they can judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not," Comey tweeted on Saturday. It has been widely rumored that part of the impetus for Comey's ouster in May 2017 was his refusal to drop the Russia investigation that has been taken up by Mueller.

McCabe was fired just two days before he was set to retire. In December, President Trump tweeted the ominous message: "FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is racing the clock to retire with full benefits. 90 days to go?!!!"

The 20-year FBI veteran has claimed he was the latest victim in the Trump administration's "war" with the bureau.

DW recommends

Ex-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe fired by US Attorney General Jeff Sessions

The timing of McCabe's ouster means he may lose out on a full pension after 20 years of working for the FBI. US President Donald Trump hailed the firing as a "great day for Democracy." (17.03.2018)  

Robert Mueller in possession of Donald Trump letter explaining Comey firing

President Trump is alleged to have written a letter outlining his reasons for firing former FBI director James Comey. The letter, which was never sent, is reportedly now part of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe. (02.09.2017)  

Donald Trump's latest Russia tweets could amount to 'obstruction of justice'

Senior US lawmakers have warned President Trump after he fired off a series of controversial tweets about the FBI's Russia probe. In his latest tweetstorm, Trump again denied he had tried to obstruct the investigation. (04.12.2017)  

Special counsel Robert Mueller issues subpoena to Trump Organization

Special counsel Mueller has requested documents directly related to President Trump's business dealings, including those with Russia, for the first time, according to media reports. (15.03.2018)  

US President Donald Trump's lawyer calls for end of Mueller probe

Trump's lawyer said he was voicing his own opinion after initially saying he was speaking on behalf of the president. One outraged Democrat lawmaker warned any interference would lead to a "constitutional crisis." (18.03.2018)  

Ex-FBI deputy Andrew McCabe rebuts dismissal grounds  

Related content

Ex-FBI deputy Andrew McCabe rebuts dismissal grounds 17.03.2018

The US Attorney General fired Andrew McCabe, a former deputy director of the FBI, days before he was due to retire. McCabe, a frequent target of criticism from President Donald Trump, said the move was part of the administration's "war on the FBI".

Andrew McCabe

Ex-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe fired by US Attorney General Jeff Sessions 17.03.2018

The timing of McCabe's ouster means he may lose out on a full pension after 20 years of working for the FBI. US President Donald Trump hailed the firing as a "great day for Democracy."

USA Trump Tower

Special counsel Robert Mueller issues subpoena to Trump Organization 15.03.2018

Special counsel Mueller has requested documents directly related to President Trump's business dealings, including those with Russia, for the first time, according to media reports.

