McCabe hands Mueller his Trump memos | News | DW | 18.03.2018

The ousted FBI deputy chief has reportedly handed over evidence for the Russia probe. President Donald Trump has dubbed them "fake memos."
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has handed over the memos from his meetings with President Donald Trump to Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
McCabe was fired by Attorney General Jeff Sessions after months as the target of the president's ire for perceived biases against the White House.
According to the Associated Press, McCabe's notes included extensive details of his every meeting with the president, as well as his interactions with his confidant and former boss James Comey.
The president responded to the news on Twitter on Sunday. "Spent very little time with Andrew McCabe, but he never took notes when he was with me. I don't believe he made memos except to help his own agenda, probably at a later date. Same with lying James Comey. Can we call them Fake Memos?"
Comey: America will hear my story soon
Trump went on to call into question the fairness of the Russia probe. He claimed the investigative staff is filled with "hardened" Democrats, despite Mueller being a lifelong Republican who earned a reputation for stringent fair play while serving as FBI director under George W. Bush and Barack Obama.
McCabe and Comey have pushed back against Trump's allegations of an FBI vendetta.
"Mr President, the American people will hear my story very soon. And they can judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not," Comey tweeted on Saturday. It has been widely rumored that part of the impetus for Comey's ouster in May 2017 was his refusal to drop the Russia investigation that has been taken up by Mueller.
McCabe was fired just two days before he was set to retire. In December, President Trump tweeted the ominous message: "FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is racing the clock to retire with full benefits. 90 days to go?!!!"
The 20-year FBI veteran has claimed he was the latest victim in the Trump administration's "war" with the bureau.
