 ′May the 4th be with you,′ Germany celebrates ′Star Wars′ day | News | DW | 04.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

'May the 4th be with you,' Germany celebrates 'Star Wars' day

From Berlin to a galaxy far, far away, Germans have marked the iconic space saga in good humor. According to a new survey, around 1 out of 10 Germans have actively tried to use "the force."

  • Storm troopers (Getty Images/AFP/Y. Tsuno)

    'May the 4th be with you:' Fans celebrate Star Wars Day

    A worldwide celebration

    For Star Wars fans, May 4 is a day to celebrate. The famous line — "May the force be with you" — was first heard when the movie was screened in 1977. It didn't take long for the Star Wars community to make a pun out of it. And so, May 4 came to be known as Star Wars day — "May the 4th be with you."

  • Audiences in Los Angeles wait in line to see Star Wars in 1977 (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    'May the 4th be with you:' Fans celebrate Star Wars Day

    A cult is born

    On May 25, 1977, the first Star Wars film was shown in cinemas. In the US, "Star Wars" was sold out for weeks. Hoping to snag a seat, audiences diligently lined up outside cinemas as shown here in Los Angeles. At that time, no one could have expected the series to span decades.

  • Star Wars Obi Wan Kenobi (picture alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    'May the 4th be with you:' Fans celebrate Star Wars Day

    May the force be with you

    Obi Wan Kenobi utters this famous line to Luke Skywalker just before he is sent on a difficult mission. With the help of the "force," Luke is able to fight the empire on behalf of the Rebel Alliance. The empire has been threatening the entire galaxy with its planet-destroying Death Star space station. Forty years ago, audiences first heard the Jedi leader utter this unforgettable sentence.

  • Yoda (picture alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    'May the 4th be with you:' Fans celebrate Star Wars Day

    Much to learn, you still have

    Jedi master Yoda teaches Luke Skywalker how to harness the power of the "force." Using spiritual strength, it allows jedis to move objects with their minds. Yoda also trained Luke's father Anakin. Yoda sent him on his way with these wise words: "Fear is the path to the dark side. Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to suffering."

  • Star Wars Darth Vader (imago stock&people)

    'May the 4th be with you:' Fans celebrate Star Wars Day

    Nightmare dad

    Anakin ignored the wisdom of Yoda and allowed himself to be seduced by the dark side of the force. He became Darth Vader, the vicious right hand of the even more evil emperor. In "Star Wars - Return of the Jedi," Darth Vader fights Luke Skywalker and shocks him by saying: "Luke, I am your father."

  • Star Wars Darth Vader (imago stock&people)

    'May the 4th be with you:' Fans celebrate Star Wars Day

    Senator Palpatine/Darth Sidious/The emperor

    He is the one responsible for manipulating young Anakin Skywalker and convincing him to join the dark side. "I can feel your anger. It makes you stronger," he says after killing a Jedi before Anakin's eyes. "Become my apprentice. Learn to use the dark side of the force." The emperor also assures him he will be a good Sith lord and gives him the name Darth Vader.

  • Star Wars (picture-alliance/United Archives/TopFoto)

    'May the 4th be with you:' Fans celebrate Star Wars Day

    Well-oiled with something to say

    Golden C3PO and navigation droid R2D2 are the legendary robot pair featured in the Star Wars saga. Together, they sometimes resemble an old married couple, mainly due to C3PO, who takes every chance he can get to cheekily scold the smaller droid. "You'll be malfunctioning within a day, you nearsighted scrap pile," he tells R2D2.

  • Actress Carrie Fisher - Princess Leia 1977 (picture alliance / Captital Pictures)

    'May the 4th be with you:' Fans celebrate Star Wars Day

    'Who is she? She's beautiful'

    This is what Luke Skywalker said about his twin sister Leia long before he knew that they were related. The droid R2D2 brought Obi Wan Kenobi a plea for help from Leia in the form of a hologram. "Help me Obi Wan, you're my only hope," she famously says. Luke is fascinated, and accompanies Obi Wan to Alderaan, Leia's home planet.

  • Star Wars Cassian Andor, Jyn Erso,K-2SO (Lucasfilm 2016/J. Olley)

    'May the 4th be with you:' Fans celebrate Star Wars Day

    Spinoff: Rogue One

    Star Wars fans have known for 40 years that the episode dates cause narrative confusion. After Episodes IV to VI were released between 1977 and 1983, George Lucas told the back-story in episodes I to III, which premiered between 1999 and 2005. The latest film "Rogue One" (2016), takes place between episodes III and IV.

  • Star Wars The Force Awakens (Disney/Lucasfilm)

    'May the 4th be with you:' Fans celebrate Star Wars Day

    The force is awakened at the start of the new trilogy

    George Lucas left the saga in the hands of Disney. The new series has won over new fans and places Episode VII (2015) in a familiar setting. Thirty years have passed since the rebels' victory over the empire and while new villains have appeared, so has Rey — a new heroine. It is assumed that she is the daughter of a Jedi knight, since she feels the force.

    Author: Silke Wünsch (sh)


  • Storm troopers (Getty Images/AFP/Y. Tsuno)

    'May the 4th be with you:' Fans celebrate Star Wars Day

    A worldwide celebration

    For Star Wars fans, May 4 is a day to celebrate. The famous line — "May the force be with you" — was first heard when the movie was screened in 1977. It didn't take long for the Star Wars community to make a pun out of it. And so, May 4 came to be known as Star Wars day — "May the 4th be with you."

  • Audiences in Los Angeles wait in line to see Star Wars in 1977 (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    'May the 4th be with you:' Fans celebrate Star Wars Day

    A cult is born

    On May 25, 1977, the first Star Wars film was shown in cinemas. In the US, "Star Wars" was sold out for weeks. Hoping to snag a seat, audiences diligently lined up outside cinemas as shown here in Los Angeles. At that time, no one could have expected the series to span decades.

  • Star Wars Obi Wan Kenobi (picture alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    'May the 4th be with you:' Fans celebrate Star Wars Day

    May the force be with you

    Obi Wan Kenobi utters this famous line to Luke Skywalker just before he is sent on a difficult mission. With the help of the "force," Luke is able to fight the empire on behalf of the Rebel Alliance. The empire has been threatening the entire galaxy with its planet-destroying Death Star space station. Forty years ago, audiences first heard the Jedi leader utter this unforgettable sentence.

  • Yoda (picture alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    'May the 4th be with you:' Fans celebrate Star Wars Day

    Much to learn, you still have

    Jedi master Yoda teaches Luke Skywalker how to harness the power of the "force." Using spiritual strength, it allows jedis to move objects with their minds. Yoda also trained Luke's father Anakin. Yoda sent him on his way with these wise words: "Fear is the path to the dark side. Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to suffering."

  • Star Wars Darth Vader (imago stock&people)

    'May the 4th be with you:' Fans celebrate Star Wars Day

    Nightmare dad

    Anakin ignored the wisdom of Yoda and allowed himself to be seduced by the dark side of the force. He became Darth Vader, the vicious right hand of the even more evil emperor. In "Star Wars - Return of the Jedi," Darth Vader fights Luke Skywalker and shocks him by saying: "Luke, I am your father."

  • Star Wars Darth Vader (imago stock&people)

    'May the 4th be with you:' Fans celebrate Star Wars Day

    Senator Palpatine/Darth Sidious/The emperor

    He is the one responsible for manipulating young Anakin Skywalker and convincing him to join the dark side. "I can feel your anger. It makes you stronger," he says after killing a Jedi before Anakin's eyes. "Become my apprentice. Learn to use the dark side of the force." The emperor also assures him he will be a good Sith lord and gives him the name Darth Vader.

  • Star Wars (picture-alliance/United Archives/TopFoto)

    'May the 4th be with you:' Fans celebrate Star Wars Day

    Well-oiled with something to say

    Golden C3PO and navigation droid R2D2 are the legendary robot pair featured in the Star Wars saga. Together, they sometimes resemble an old married couple, mainly due to C3PO, who takes every chance he can get to cheekily scold the smaller droid. "You'll be malfunctioning within a day, you nearsighted scrap pile," he tells R2D2.

  • Actress Carrie Fisher - Princess Leia 1977 (picture alliance / Captital Pictures)

    'May the 4th be with you:' Fans celebrate Star Wars Day

    'Who is she? She's beautiful'

    This is what Luke Skywalker said about his twin sister Leia long before he knew that they were related. The droid R2D2 brought Obi Wan Kenobi a plea for help from Leia in the form of a hologram. "Help me Obi Wan, you're my only hope," she famously says. Luke is fascinated, and accompanies Obi Wan to Alderaan, Leia's home planet.

  • Star Wars Cassian Andor, Jyn Erso,K-2SO (Lucasfilm 2016/J. Olley)

    'May the 4th be with you:' Fans celebrate Star Wars Day

    Spinoff: Rogue One

    Star Wars fans have known for 40 years that the episode dates cause narrative confusion. After Episodes IV to VI were released between 1977 and 1983, George Lucas told the back-story in episodes I to III, which premiered between 1999 and 2005. The latest film "Rogue One" (2016), takes place between episodes III and IV.

  • Star Wars The Force Awakens (Disney/Lucasfilm)

    'May the 4th be with you:' Fans celebrate Star Wars Day

    The force is awakened at the start of the new trilogy

    George Lucas left the saga in the hands of Disney. The new series has won over new fans and places Episode VII (2015) in a familiar setting. Thirty years have passed since the rebels' victory over the empire and while new villains have appeared, so has Rey — a new heroine. It is assumed that she is the daughter of a Jedi knight, since she feels the force.

    Author: Silke Wünsch (sh)


Germany is home to millions of "Star Wars" fans, including some who have even tried to use "the force," a metaphysical power in the saga's fictional universe.

According to a YouGov Deutschland survey published on Friday, 12 percent of men polled said they had tried to use the force to move an object, while 5 percent of women had also tried to achieve such a feat.

Read more: George Lucas breaks ground on new 'Millennium Falcon-shaped' museum

Overall, the results showed Germans were overwhelmingly in favor of using the force for good. Around 46 percent of those polled said they would want to create world peace if they could tap into the force like a Jedi knight, a class of warriors in the series.

At least 48 percent of those polled said they would be on the light side, while 9 percent said they would be tempted by the dark side and the domination of the universe.

From Berlin to a galaxy far, far away

Police in Berlin on Friday marked Star Wars day by tweeting an employment ad inspired by the theatrical release posters of the space opera.

"It doesn't matter if it's clever space smugglers without papers or other galactic challenges, we handle our missions together," said the Berlin federal police said in a tweet. "Is the light side strong with you?"

Read more: 'Star Wars': Disney announced new trilogy

Police in Munich went a step further and phrased their tweet in a manner reminiscent of Yoda's syntax.

"In the station, the dark side has roamed. Not crowned by success was it, because on the light side of the force we are," tweeted the Munich police.

But Germany wasn't the only country to celebrate. Government agencies, politicians and actors from around the world marked Star Wars day.

DW recommends

George Lucas breaks ground on new 'Millennium Falcon-shaped' museum

"Star Wars" creator George Lucas has broken ground on his new museum dedicated to visual storytelling. The billion-dollar project will include onsite movie theaters as well as paintings from Degas and Renoir. (15.03.2018)  

'Star Wars': Disney announces new trilogy

Just weeks ahead of the release of "The Last Jedi," Disney has announced that the next Star Wars trilogy is already in the works. "Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson will write the new storyline and oversee production. (10.11.2017)  

Star Wars turns 40, but the Galactic Empire is far from over

"A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away...." On May 25, 1977, these words flashed onto the movie screen for the first time. And that was more than just the beginning of a space saga. (25.05.2017)  

'May the 4th be with you:' Fans celebrate Star Wars Day

In the original 1977 Star Wars film, Jedi leader Obi Wan Kenobi utters the famous sentence: "May the force be with you." Thanks to this play on words, May 4 has been celebrated as Star Wars Day for over 20 years. (04.05.2017)  

Related content

1. Bundesliga | Hannover 96 v FC Bayern München- Banner über Polizeiaufgabengesetz

Football fans in Germany protest against Bavaria's new police law 29.04.2018

Bayern Munich fans have raised their concerns about a new law that widens the powers of Bavarian police. Germany's football fans association wants protests against the law, which they say affects "almost all of us."

Beate Zschäpe

NSU trial: Beate Zschäpe defense team requests maximum 10-year prison sentence 26.04.2018

Federal prosecutors accuse Beate Zschäpe of helping carry out a string of neo-Nazi terror attacks in Germany between 2000 and 2007. The case has been one of the most high-profile neo-Nazi trials in recent years.

Symbolbild Kokain, Drogen

German police bust international drug ring in Düsseldorf 27.04.2018

Eight people suspected of operating a drug ring out of the German city of Düsseldorf have been detained. The gang is accused of smuggling cocaine and meth around the world into Australia, Japan, North America.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 