May Day rallies celebrate workers in Germany and abroad

Traditional rallies for May 1, also known as International Workers' Day, are underway in Germany. Revelers, laborers and dissidents took to the streets around the world.
People in a number of German cities took to the streets on Tuesday for rallies and processions to mark May Day, which is celebrated in many countries around the world as a day to protest in support of workers' rights.
In the German capital, Berlin, thousands gathered at the city's landmark Brandenburg Gate. About 1,700 police officers have been deployed in the city.
Sanitation workers in Berlin marched under unions' May Day motto: "Solidarity. Diversity. Fairness."
Further rallies were taking place in Hamburg, Koblenz, Nuremberg and across the country.
In Erfurt, supporters of the far-right NPD party also held a protest despite a large police presence.
Read more: Opinion: Labor Day should prompt workers to create a new union-led counterbalance
Appeal against racism
In the southern city of Nuremberg, the head of the influential German Trade Union Confederation (DGB), Reiner Hoffmann, called for opposition to racism and nationalism.
He appealed to the crowd of about 6,500 people to fight for self-determination, peace and freedom throughout Europe, saying basic social rights should have priority over economic freedoms.
Turning to the work situation in Germany itself, he lamented the amount of unpaid overtime, putting it at more than 800 million hours, and said that some employers were still failing to pay the minimum wage.
Hoffmann said the new German government had agreed on important goals in its coalition contract, but that unions would keep a close watch on whether these were met "without delays or loopholes."
Read more: German trade unions strictly against basic income concept
High work satisfaction?
Although the May Day rallies are traditionally used to call for increased workers' rights, figures released by the Federal Statistics Office on Monday showed that most employees in Germany describe themselves as being relatively satisfied with their jobs.
Eighty-nine percent of workers said they were content; 33 percent even said they were very satisfied.
These statistics were cast in a critical light by the Hans Böckler Foundation, which carries out research on working conditions in association with the DGB.
A 2017 DGB study on work-life balance found that just 13 percent of respondents called their employment "good."
Forty-one percent of respondents said they were often so exhausted that they did not manage "to take care of private or family matters."
World of workers
May Day commemorates the May 4, 1886, Haymarket affair, in which a bombing occurred at a labor rally in Chicago to call for an eight-hour workday. It was also to protest the killing of several activists by police who had fired into a crowd of strikers the day before.
Celebrations took place from Manila to Moscow on Tuesday with workers facing off against police, and many injuries and arrests.
Riot police stopped about 2,000 garment workers in Cambodia's capital, Phnom Penh, from marching on the National Assembly to demand more sustainable labor conditions. In the Philippines, about 5,000 protesters assembled near the presidential palace in the capital, Manila, to demand that President Rodrigo Duterte make good on a campaign promise to end contractualization, a widespread practice of short-term employment that keeps workers in continuously precarious conditions with few protections.
Sri Lanka's government asked political parties and trade unions to move May 1 celebrations to next week to avoid conflict with celebrations with the national Buddhist holiday of Vesak, which runs till May 2 this year.
Workers rallied in more than 70 cities in Spain, with the largest celebrations held in the capital, Madrid, under the slogan "Time to Win," a collective call for sustainable working and living conditions, including fairer wages, social security and gender equality.
Multiple rallies were held in Greece's capital, Athens, and the northern city of Thessaloniki as transit ran with reduced service and striking workers called for an end to the austerity demanded by international creditors and imposed by successive governments for several years now. Russia's Federation of Trade Unions reported that more than 120,000 people took to the streets of the capital, Moscow, for commemorations that have been instrumentalized by the authorities as a display of support for the government; thousands of dissidents, however, were also out in cities such as St. Petersburg to call for an end to the country's crackdown on free expression.
tj/rc (dpa, epd)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Nearly three decades after reunification, economic and cultural divisions between eastern and western Germany live on. The former leader of the far-right AfD has told DW the party is using those rifts to its advantage. (18.04.2018)
Germany's Social Democrats and Angela Merkel's conservatives have signed a coalition agreement. DW examines their plans for the country's future. (12.03.2018)
In Germany on May 1, only a few people actually go out on the streets to demand better working conditions. Even so, there is a lot to improve, according to guest commentator Dierk Hirschel. (01.05.2018)