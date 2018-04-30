May Day rallies celebrate workers in Germany and abroad

People in a number of German cities took to the streets on Tuesday for rallies and processions to mark May Day, which is celebrated in many countries around the world as a day to protest in support of workers' rights.

In the German capital, Berlin, thousands gathered at the city's landmark Brandenburg Gate. About 1,700 police officers have been deployed in the city.

Sanitation workers in Berlin marched under unions' May Day motto: "Solidarity. Diversity. Fairness."

Further rallies were taking place in Hamburg, Koblenz, Nuremberg and across the country.

In Erfurt, supporters of the far-right NPD party also held a protest despite a large police presence.

Police were out in force at the NPD rally

Appeal against racism

In the southern city of Nuremberg, the head of the influential German Trade Union Confederation (DGB), Reiner Hoffmann, called for opposition to racism and nationalism.

He appealed to the crowd of about 6,500 people to fight for self-determination, peace and freedom throughout Europe, saying basic social rights should have priority over economic freedoms.

Turning to the work situation in Germany itself, he lamented the amount of unpaid overtime, putting it at more than 800 million hours, and said that some employers were still failing to pay the minimum wage.

Hoffmann said the new German government had agreed on important goals in its coalition contract, but that unions would keep a close watch on whether these were met "without delays or loopholes."

Hoffmann warned that some employers were trying to dismiss labor laws as "out-of-date"

High work satisfaction?

Although the May Day rallies are traditionally used to call for increased workers' rights, figures released by the Federal Statistics Office on Monday showed that most employees in Germany describe themselves as being relatively satisfied with their jobs.

Eighty-nine percent of workers said they were content; 33 percent even said they were very satisfied.

These statistics were cast in a critical light by the Hans Böckler Foundation, which carries out research on working conditions in association with the DGB.

A 2017 DGB study on work-life balance found that just 13 percent of respondents called their employment "good."

Forty-one percent of respondents said they were often so exhausted that they did not manage "to take care of private or family matters."

World of workers

May Day commemorates the May 4, 1886, Haymarket affair, in which a bombing occurred at a labor rally in Chicago to call for an eight-hour workday. It was also to protest the killing of several activists by police who had fired into a crowd of strikers the day before.

Celebrations took place from Manila to Moscow on Tuesday with workers facing off against police, and many injuries and arrests.

Riot police stopped about 2,000 garment workers in Cambodia's capital, Phnom Penh, from marching on the National Assembly to demand more sustainable labor conditions. In the Philippines, about 5,000 protesters assembled near the presidential palace in the capital, Manila, to demand that President Rodrigo Duterte make good on a campaign promise to end contractualization, a widespread practice of short-term employment that keeps workers in continuously precarious conditions with few protections.

Sri Lanka's government asked political parties and trade unions to move May 1 celebrations to next week to avoid conflict with celebrations with the national Buddhist holiday of Vesak, which runs till May 2 this year.

Workers rallied in more than 70 cities in Spain, with the largest celebrations held in the capital, Madrid, under the slogan "Time to Win," a collective call for sustainable working and living conditions, including fairer wages, social security and gender equality.

Multiple rallies were held in Greece's capital, Athens, and the northern city of Thessaloniki as transit ran with reduced service and striking workers called for an end to the austerity demanded by international creditors and imposed by successive governments for several years now. Russia's Federation of Trade Unions reported that more than 120,000 people took to the streets of the capital, Moscow, for commemorations that have been instrumentalized by the authorities as a display of support for the government; thousands of dissidents, however, were also out in cities such as St. Petersburg to call for an end to the country's crackdown on free expression.

Witching and dancing: It's all part of the May tradition in Germany Walpurgis Night Witches have supposedly been gathering in Germany's Harz since the mid-17th century to light fires and "hold revels with the devil." The event on April 30 still attracts thousands of visitors, and is spread across 20 locations around the Brocken Mountain. The focal point is Hexentanzplatz (Witches' Dance-floor) in the Harz Mountains.

Witching and dancing: It's all part of the May tradition in Germany May bonfires Dancing around a fire is not just part of Walpurgis Night. People light big bonfires in villages around Germany. In some regions, a witch doll made of straw and old clothing is thrown into the fire to chase away bad spirits.

Witching and dancing: It's all part of the May tradition in Germany May Day trees Decorated with streamers and sometimes wreaths, May poles are erected on market squares in many German villages. But in other places, even in big cities like Cologne, young male suitors place May trees adorned with hearts in front of their girlfriends' houses.

Witching and dancing: It's all part of the May tradition in Germany May dance Some like to jig around as a witch, others like a traditional folk dance. In southern Germany, young people don traditional costumes and dance through their village, singing songs celebrating the month of May.

Witching and dancing: It's all part of the May tradition in Germany Mayday Then there's the more modern version of dance: "Mayday," Europe's largest indoor electronic music party. Here, ringing in the month of May means lot of bass and beats.

Witching and dancing: It's all part of the May tradition in Germany May punch May punch is a beverage mixed according to people's old family recipes. A main ingredient, along with wine, is sweet woodruff. Fruit also takes a prominent role. Invented by a Benedictine monk in the year 854 as a "medicinal drink" to strengthen heart and liver, people nowadays enjoy drinking it on a balmy spring evening in a beer garden.

Witching and dancing: It's all part of the May tradition in Germany May stripe Drawing a line with a piece of chalk to point out a romantic relationship between two people is an old tradition in villages in Germany and Austria. The line can meander all the way through the village, ending in a great big heart in which the initials of the people involved are written.

Witching and dancing: It's all part of the May tradition in Germany May Day Demonstrating rather than celebrating: May 1 is International Labor Day. For those employed, it's an opportunity to take to the streets to demand better working conditions. Such demonstrations occur across Germany each year, but they go back to the demands of Australian demonstrators on May 1, 1856 for an eight-hour work day.

Witching and dancing: It's all part of the May tradition in Germany May carnival Carousels and cotton candy: in many German cities, carnivals kick off in May. It's not just a place to get a sugar high and play crazy games, people can also have fun on all sorts of rides.

Witching and dancing: It's all part of the May tradition in Germany Mother's Day Invented in 1644 in England, "Mother's Day" made its way to Germany in 1923, but the tradition of giving presents and flowers to one's mother didn't really take off until after World War II. Mother's Day is normally celebrated on the second Sunday in May. Author: Petra Lambeck (als)



