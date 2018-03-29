Matthias Sammer to return to Borussia Dortmund as consultant

On the eve of Der Klassiker, Dortmund CEO Hans Joachim Watzke (left) told German outlet Funke Sport that the man who coached BVB between 2000 and 2004 will offer the club advice as an 'outside consultant'.

"We need someone like Matthias Sammer. His ability to analyze, his passion, identification, and to offer a clear view from the outside," Watzke said on Friday, adding that he'd been looking to get Sammer back on board for some time.

There could well be more familiar faces at Signal Iduna Park soon, with former players Sebastian Kehl and Lars Ricken being considered for a new role that will act as a buffer between the club's top brass and the players.

Sammer (left) won 51 caps for Germany and 23 for East Germany

While the future of current coach Peter Stöger is up in the air, Dortmund moved to extend the contract of sporting director Michael Zorc earlier this week.

Sammer played for Dortmund for six years and won two Bundesliga titles and a Champions League before taking the coaching reigns in 2000, winning the Bundesliga in 2002. But it all started to go south in the 2003-04 season, when Dortmund finished sixth and Sammer was given the boot.

The 50-year-old, who also won the Euros in 1996 with Germany, has mainly been seen on German television as an analyst since leaving Bayern in 2016 after suffering a minor stroke.

