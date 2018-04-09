 Massive new line drawings revealed in Peru | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 12.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Culture

Massive new line drawings revealed in Peru

Using drone cameras, scientists have documented spectacular line drawings newly discovered in southern Peru. They are likely much older than the famous Nasca lines.

  • Geoglyphen in der peruanischen Provinz Palpa (picture alliance/dpa/G. Bautista)

    Mysterious geoglyphs discovered in Peru

    Giant geoglyphs

    To capture the so-called geoglyphs in all their glory, the archeologists used drones. They photographed about 50 geometric drawings depicting humans and animals. 25 of them had never been documented before.

  • Geoglyphen in der peruanischen Provinz Palpa (picture alliance/dpa/G. Bautista)

    Mysterious geoglyphs discovered in Peru

    Legendary symbols

    The pictures in the Peruvian landscape show monkeys and a whale. "Many of the drawings depict warriors. From a certain distance they could be spotted with the bare eye. But many have disappeared with time," Luis Jaime Castillo from the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru told magazine "National Geographic."

  • Geoglyphen in der peruanischen Provinz Palpa (picture alliance/dpa/G. Bautista)

    Mysterious geoglyphs discovered in Peru

    In exposed positions

    In contrast to the Nazca Lines, which are edged into the desert, the newly documented drawings are mostly drawn on the side of mountain ridges. That makes the geoglyphs visible from the ground. Inhabitants of local villages have known about them for a long time.

  • Geoglyphen in der peruanischen Provinz Palpa (picture alliance/dpa/G. Bautista)

    Mysterious geoglyphs discovered in Peru

    Witnesses of an old civilization

    The drawings in the soil of Palpa are thousands of years old. Humans created them between 500 BC and 200 AD. They belong to the Paracas culture and the Topara culture.

    Author: Hannah Fuchs (fs/cb)


  • Geoglyphen in der peruanischen Provinz Palpa (picture alliance/dpa/G. Bautista)

    Mysterious geoglyphs discovered in Peru

    Giant geoglyphs

    To capture the so-called geoglyphs in all their glory, the archeologists used drones. They photographed about 50 geometric drawings depicting humans and animals. 25 of them had never been documented before.

  • Geoglyphen in der peruanischen Provinz Palpa (picture alliance/dpa/G. Bautista)

    Mysterious geoglyphs discovered in Peru

    Legendary symbols

    The pictures in the Peruvian landscape show monkeys and a whale. "Many of the drawings depict warriors. From a certain distance they could be spotted with the bare eye. But many have disappeared with time," Luis Jaime Castillo from the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru told magazine "National Geographic."

  • Geoglyphen in der peruanischen Provinz Palpa (picture alliance/dpa/G. Bautista)

    Mysterious geoglyphs discovered in Peru

    In exposed positions

    In contrast to the Nazca Lines, which are edged into the desert, the newly documented drawings are mostly drawn on the side of mountain ridges. That makes the geoglyphs visible from the ground. Inhabitants of local villages have known about them for a long time.

  • Geoglyphen in der peruanischen Provinz Palpa (picture alliance/dpa/G. Bautista)

    Mysterious geoglyphs discovered in Peru

    Witnesses of an old civilization

    The drawings in the soil of Palpa are thousands of years old. Humans created them between 500 BC and 200 AD. They belong to the Paracas culture and the Topara culture.

    Author: Hannah Fuchs (fs/cb)


The latest line drawings discovered by archeologists in Peru show geometric figures portraying humans, apes and a whale, according to a report published in National Geographic

Twenty-five images of the previously undocumented line drawings — so-called geoglyphs, or "ground drawings" — in Palpa province in southern Peru were taken from drones, said Peruvian archeologist Johny Isla Cuadrado in the Peruvian daily, "El Comercio."

Scientists flew the drones over the region about 30 meters above the ground, and spotted 50 geoglyphs – 25 were unknown, while the local population was aware of the other 25 drawings.

Read moreGerman archaeologists help uncover ancient cemetery near Egyptian city of Minya

Researchers hope that documenting the newly found line art will give them new insight into the area's ancient cultures.

Cuadrado said the massive drawings seem to point at "a tradition of over a thousand years that precedes the famous geoglyphs of the Nasca culture, and which opens the door to new hypotheses about its function and meaning."

Peru Nazca Linien (Imago/S. spiegl)

A glimpse of the world-famous Nasca drawings

Predating the Nasca lines

Archeologists believe the Palpa drawings were created by the Paracas and Topara cultures between 500 BC and 200 AD, which would make them older by many centuries than the famous Nasca lines in the neighboring Nasca Valley.

And unlike the renowned Nasca sketches that were etched into the high desert sand and are only visible from above, the Palpa geoglyphs were found on the slopes of the region's hills, meaning they can also be observed from the ground.

db/sb (with dpa)
Watch video 00:29

Peru reconstructs face of ancient female leader

DW recommends

SOS: Turtles in need

Yellow-spotted river turtle eggs are a delicacy in Peru. Communities who once collected the eggs to eat themselves are now selling them for ever higher prices, pushing the turtles to the brink of extinction. (28.11.2017)  

Peru: Former President Kuczynski barred from leaving country amid corruption probe

A court has ruled that ex-President Kuczynski will not be allowed to leave the country pending a corruption investigation. He's not the only Peruvian leader facing allegations of shady business practices. (25.03.2018)  

German archaeologists help uncover ancient cemetery near Egyptian city of Minya

Experts from Egypt and Germany have found an ancient necropolis, containing more than 1,000 statues and eight tombs. It's the fourth major discovery in a year, and could eventually prove a much-needed boon to tourism. (24.02.2018)  

Three European tourists expelled from Machu Picchu over nude photos

Three European tourists were banished from the Incan citadel Machu Picchu in Peru after taking photos of themselves exposing their backsides, police said Wednesday. (15.03.2018)  

The whiff of green success in Cusco

Until recently, the Peruvian city Cusco stank. But thanks to a more modern sewage system, the Andean metropolis is now not only easier on the climate - it's also easier on the nose. The system even creates biogas. (13.06.2017)  

Mysterious geoglyphs discovered in Peru

The Nazca Lines in Peru are world famous. Now scientists have discovered similar geoglyphs in the province of Palpa - possibly even older ones. They hope to learn more about the ancient culture of those who made them. (12.04.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Peru reconstructs face of ancient female leader  

Related content

Rosalia Lombardo - die schönste Mumie der Welt

Ata, Ötzi and Tutankhamun: What's so fascinating about mummies? 26.03.2018

Mummies tell us stories of past times, with some going as far back as thousands of years ago. But how does mummification work? And what are the world's most famous mummies?

Peru Nazca Linien

Truck drives over Peru Nazca Lines damaging UNESCO World Heritage Site 31.01.2018

A truck driver was handed a steep fine after driving his vehicle off the highway — and onto the Nazca Lines, a 2,000-year-old archaeological wonder only visible from the air. Local media said he wanted to avoid a toll.

Peru Papst besucht Völker des Amazonasgebiet in Puerto Maldonado

Pope Francis decries destruction of environment, corruption in Peru 20.01.2018

Speaking in front of thousands of indigenous people Pope Francis decried the reckless destruction of rainforests by mining. Later, with Peru's president and other leaders, he warned of another scourge: corruption.

ADVERTISEMENT

Film

Marie Bäumer as Romy Schneider (Imago/United Archives)

Remembering the legacy of Romy Schneider

In "3 Days in Quiberon," Marie Bäumer plays Romy Schneider, who gave her last interview during a stint in rehab in 1981. Here's a look back at Schneider's most memorable films. 

Culture

Tim und Struppi Tintin au Congo (picture-alliance/dpa)

Should books with racist content be revised?

While somtimes only simple textual changes are needed to update a classic, removing racist slurs does not always eliminate ideologies of the past. Here are some examples that show how revising books is a delicate affair. 

Arts.21

Benjamin Britten ca. 1948 (Getty Images)

War Requiem: Playing for peace

Young people from all over Europe meet to perform Benjamin Britten's War Requiem in honor of the victims of world wars – collectively, without borders, and as pacifists. 

Arts.21

Kiki Smith, at Mayer‘sche Hofkunstanstalt (Sammy Hart)

Blood, sweat and tears: the art of Kiki Smith

Nerves, fat cells, digestive tracts – Kiki Smith loves all things bodily. She creates intriguing pictures and sculptures, exploring the hidden sides of our existence. And it's hard to look away. 

Digital Culture

Gemälde Delacroix Die Freiheit führt das Volk (picture-alliance/Luisa Ricciarini/Leemage)

The artworks Facebook has turned into porn

Pictures of artworks depicting nudity are constantly deleted from Facebook by algorithms and actual staff at the social media giant. This time, the victim was France's most esteemed national heroine.  

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  