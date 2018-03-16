Maryland school shooting: Gunman killed after wounding two students | News | DW | 20.03.2018

A male student has died after he shot and wounded two other students at a high school in the US state of Maryland. The shooting comes just days ahead of the "March for Our Lives" protests for gun control.
A gunman opened fire at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County, Maryland, on Tuesday morning, located 65 miles (104 km) southeast of Washington, DC.
The shooter later died after exchanging gunfire with the school's on-site security officer, while two other students were critically wounded.
What we know so far
School officer 'stopped attack'
St. Mary's County Sheriff Timothy Cameron told reporters that the actions of the school's campus security officer "stopped any further assault or attack on any other student."
Emma Gonzalez, one of the students who survived last month's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Florida wrote on Twitter: "We are here for you, students of Great Mills, together we can stop this from ever happening again."
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said in a statement that although his prayers are with the victims, "prayers are not enough." He added that the shooting should not halt the conversation on school safety, but rather "serve as a call to action."
School shootings in US: The shooting at Great Mills High School is the latest in a growing list of deadly school shootings in the US. On February 14, a 19-year-old former student used an AR-15 assault-style rifle to kill 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.
Gun control debate: Ongoing gun violence has sparked a fierce, ongoing debate in the US about gun control. US President Donald Trump and the National Rifle Association (NRA) proposed arming teachers to combat shooters in schools. Gun control advocates, however, have urged for a ban on semiautomatic rifles, stricter background checks and other measures to limit ease of access to weapons.
'March for Our Lives' protest: In the aftermath of the shooting in Parkland, teen survivors launched a grassroots campaign for gun control. Their event, dubbed "March for Our Lives," will take place in several cities across the US and is expected to turn out large crowds.
