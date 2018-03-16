 Maryland school shooting: Gunman killed after wounding two students | News | DW | 20.03.2018
News

Maryland school shooting: Gunman killed after wounding two students

A male student has died after he shot and wounded two other students at a high school in the US state of Maryland. The shooting comes just days ahead of the "March for Our Lives" protests for gun control.

Maryland State Troopers patrol outside Great Mills High School following a school shooting (Getty Images/AFP/J. Watson)

A gunman opened fire at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County, Maryland, on Tuesday morning, located 65 miles (104 km) southeast of Washington, DC.

The shooter later died after exchanging gunfire with the school's on-site security officer, while two other students were critically wounded.

Read more8 facts about gun control in the US

What we know so far

  • The shooter opened fire on students in a hallway shortly before classes began on Tuesday morning, wounding two.
  • The gunman used a handgun in the attack and opened fire on two fellow students.
  • The school's on-site resource officer exchanged fire with the shooter.
  • The shooter, who has not been identified, later was pronounced dead at the hospital. It remained unclear whether the shooter took his own life.
  • A 14-year-old male student is in good condition following the shooting while the 16-year-old female student is in critical condition.

Read moreGun control: Florida lawmakers approve landmark bill

  Students protesting in DC area

    US students protest against gun violence

    Walk-outs across the nation

    From Arizona to Washington DC, students have walked out of classrooms to protest gun violence after the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen students were killed when a former student walked onto the premises and opened fire using an AR-15 rifle.

  Students protesting in DC area

    US students protest against gun violence

    Stop gun violence

    Many of the students held signs reading "Never again" and "End gun violence." Teenagers at some of the schools called for the AR-15 and similar assault rifles to be banned for civilian use, saying they should be reserved for the armed forces. Others called for stricter measures to acquire arms. "Innocent people are dying because of the easy access to firearms in this country," said one student.

  US students protesting against gun violence

    US students protest against gun violence

    Demanding change

    Over the past decade, the US has witnessed several deadly mass shootings, including in Las Vegas, Orlando and Sandy Hook. Many students view the Parkland shooting as part of inaction by lawmakers to curb access to guns. "They send out their thoughts and their prayers, and we appreciate that, but that's enough," said one student. "We need change."

  US students protesting gun control

    US students protest against gun violence

    Some educators not supportive

    But not all educators were supportive of the students. "Life is all about choices and every choice has a consequence whether it be positive or negative," said Superintendent Curtis Rhodes of Texas' Needville Independent School District. "We will discipline no matter if it is one, 50 or 500 students involved." ls/sms (AP, AFP)


School officer 'stopped attack'

St. Mary's County Sheriff Timothy Cameron told reporters that the actions of the school's campus security officer "stopped any further assault or attack on any other student."

Emma Gonzalez, one of the students who survived last month's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Florida wrote on Twitter: "We are here for you, students of Great Mills, together we can stop this from ever happening again."

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said in a statement that although his prayers are with the victims, "prayers are not enough." He added that the shooting should not halt the conversation on school safety, but rather "serve as a call to action."
Watch video 00:29

US teacher accidentally discharges gun in class

School shootings in US: The shooting at Great Mills High School is the latest in a growing list of deadly school shootings in the US. On February 14, a 19-year-old former student used an AR-15 assault-style rifle to kill 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

Read moreUS: Rifle-toting worshippers renew wedding vows at Pennsylvania church

Gun control debate: Ongoing gun violence has sparked a fierce, ongoing debate in the US about gun control. US President Donald Trump and the National Rifle Association (NRA) proposed arming teachers to combat shooters in schools. Gun control advocates, however, have urged for a ban on semiautomatic rifles, stricter background checks and other measures to limit ease of access to weapons.

'March for Our Lives' protest: In the aftermath of the shooting in Parkland, teen survivors launched a grassroots campaign for gun control. Their event, dubbed "March for Our Lives," will take place in several cities across the US and is expected to turn out large crowds.

rs/kl (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Watch video 02:40

U.S. students rally for tighter gun control

