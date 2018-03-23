March For Our Lives: Rallies around the world call for stricter US gun control | News | DW | 24.03.2018

Student-led protests calling for tighter controls on guns were held across the US on Saturday.

The rallies — taking place under the banner "March For Our Lives" — developed after 17 people were shot dead by a gunman at a Florida high school in February.

Read more: Can a group of Florida high school students change America's cycle of gun violence?

The main march got underway at mid-day in Washington DC, while up to 800 other rallies were planned across the US on Saturday. Several solidarity marches also took place on Saturday in Germany, the United Kingdom, France and Switzerland.

Watch video 03:08 Share US gun laws - enough is enough Send Facebook Google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink http://p.dw.com/p/2ut9u March for Our Lives - uphill battle for stricter gun laws

Organizers at the Washington rally said they hoped it match the numbers seen at last year's women's march, which was one of the largest protests the US capital had seen since the anti-Vietnam War movement.

David Hogg, a survivor from the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School (MSD) in Parkland, Florida, told the crowd of protesters in Washginton, "if you listen real close, you can hear the people in power shaking."

Hogg, who has emerged as one of the leaders of the student movement, added: "We will get rid of these public servants who only care

about the gun lobby."

The granddaughter of infamous civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr also made a rousing speech at the Washington rally. "My grandfather had a dream that his four little children will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character," nine-year-old Yolanda Renee King told the roaring crowd."I have a dream that enough is enough. And that this should be a gun-free world — period."

Martin Luther King's granddaughter, Yolanda Renee King, was joined on the March For Our Lives stage in Washington DC by MSD shooting survivor Jaclyn Corin

In New York, tens of thousands held a moment of silence to honor the dead before Sam Hendler, a 16-year-old student from the MSD read the names of the 17 victims.

Another MSD student, Meghan Bonner, told the rally in New York: "There was so much more that could have been done to prevent this. I want to see change."

Over 20,000 people filled a park near MSD in Parkland, Florida, on Saturday morning, where students chanted "enough is enough" and held up signs with slogans such as "our ballots will stop bullets."

Deutsche Welle's Michael Knigge was in Washington DC for the March For Our Lives rally. There, a 14-year-old named Christopher told him that he knew five people who told their lives to gun violence in the past year.

Read more: 8 facts about gun control in the US

Thousands marched before the US embassy by the Brandenberg Gate in Berlin in solidarity with the "March For Our Lives" rallies in the US

White House lauds First Amendment Rights, Trump stays quiet

The White House applauded "the many courageous young Americans exercising their First Amendment rights" at Saturday's gun control rallies.

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said "keeping our children safe is a top priority" of President Donald Trump, adding that the administration is pushing Congress to pass legislation that would expand background checks and supposedly improve school safety.

Trump, meanwhile, had so far remained silent on the issue as he made his way to his Florida home for the weekend.

Shortly after the Florida shooting, the president indicated he would be open to arming teachers as a way to combat gun violence in schools. That measure, however, has drawn a lot of rebuke.

Read more: European gun-makers flood the US with firearms

US students protest against gun violence Walk-outs across the nation From Arizona to Washington DC, students have walked out of classrooms to protest gun violence after the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen students were killed when a former student walked onto the premises and opened fire using an AR-15 rifle.

US students protest against gun violence Stop gun violence Many of the students held signs reading "Never again" and "End gun violence." Teenagers at some of the schools called for the AR-15 and similar assault rifles to be banned for civilian use, saying they should be reserved for the armed forces. Others called for stricter measures to acquire arms. "Innocent people are dying because of the easy access to firearms in this country," said one student.

US students protest against gun violence Demanding change Over the past decade, the US has witnessed several deadly mass shootings, including in Las Vegas, Orlando and Sandy Hook. Many students view the Parkland shooting as part of inaction by lawmakers to curb access to guns. "They send out their thoughts and their prayers, and we appreciate that, but that's enough," said one student. "We need change."

US students protest against gun violence Some educators not supportive But not all educators were supportive of the students. "Life is all about choices and every choice has a consequence whether it be positive or negative," said Superintendent Curtis Rhodes of Texas' Needville Independent School District. "We will discipline no matter if it is one, 50 or 500 students involved." ls/sms (AP, AFP)



Poll: Americans want tighter gun laws

A poll conducted by the Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, published to coincide with the March For Our Lives rallies, found that 69 percent of US citizens think gun laws in the country should be tightened.

That figure is up from 61 percent who said the same in 2016 and 55 percent when the survey was first carried out in 2013.

Read more: Guns and Wall Street — a match made in heaven?

The poll also showed that 90 percent of Democrats and 50 percent of Republicans favor stricter gun control laws.

Watch video 04:17 Share How Germany handles guns Send Facebook Google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink http://p.dw.com/p/2npo9 How Germany handles guns

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

dm/jm (AP, AFP, Reuters)