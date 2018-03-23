March For Our Lives: Rallies around the world call for stricter US gun control | News | DW | 24.03.2018

Protests calling for gun controls have begun across the US, with solidarity marches also taking place around the world. "The March For Our Lives" movement has grown on the back of last month's school shooting in Florida.
Student-led protests calling for tighter controls on guns were held across the US on Saturday.
The rallies — taking place under the banner "March For Our Lives" — developed after 17 people were shot dead by a gunman at a Florida high school in February.
The main march got underway at mid-day in Washington DC, while up to 800 other rallies were planned across the US on Saturday. Several solidarity marches also took place on Saturday in Germany, the United Kingdom, France and Switzerland.
Organizers at the Washington rally said they hoped it match the numbers seen at last year's women's march, which was one of the largest protests the US capital had seen since the anti-Vietnam War movement.
David Hogg, a survivor from the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School (MSD) in Parkland, Florida, told the crowd of protesters in Washginton, "if you listen real close, you can hear the people in power shaking."
Hogg, who has emerged as one of the leaders of the student movement, added: "We will get rid of these public servants who only care
about the gun lobby."
The granddaughter of infamous civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr also made a rousing speech at the Washington rally. "My grandfather had a dream that his four little children will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character," nine-year-old Yolanda Renee King told the roaring crowd."I have a dream that enough is enough. And that this should be a gun-free world — period."
Martin Luther King's granddaughter, Yolanda Renee King, was joined on the March For Our Lives stage in Washington DC by MSD shooting survivor Jaclyn Corin
In New York, tens of thousands held a moment of silence to honor the dead before Sam Hendler, a 16-year-old student from the MSD read the names of the 17 victims.
Another MSD student, Meghan Bonner, told the rally in New York: "There was so much more that could have been done to prevent this. I want to see change."
Over 20,000 people filled a park near MSD in Parkland, Florida, on Saturday morning, where students chanted "enough is enough" and held up signs with slogans such as "our ballots will stop bullets."
Deutsche Welle's Michael Knigge was in Washington DC for the March For Our Lives rally. There, a 14-year-old named Christopher told him that he knew five people who told their lives to gun violence in the past year.
Thousands marched before the US embassy by the Brandenberg Gate in Berlin in solidarity with the "March For Our Lives" rallies in the US
White House lauds First Amendment Rights, Trump stays quiet
The White House applauded "the many courageous young Americans exercising their First Amendment rights" at Saturday's gun control rallies.
White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said "keeping our children safe is a top priority" of President Donald Trump, adding that the administration is pushing Congress to pass legislation that would expand background checks and supposedly improve school safety.
Trump, meanwhile, had so far remained silent on the issue as he made his way to his Florida home for the weekend.
Shortly after the Florida shooting, the president indicated he would be open to arming teachers as a way to combat gun violence in schools. That measure, however, has drawn a lot of rebuke.
Poll: Americans want tighter gun laws
A poll conducted by the Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, published to coincide with the March For Our Lives rallies, found that 69 percent of US citizens think gun laws in the country should be tightened.
That figure is up from 61 percent who said the same in 2016 and 55 percent when the survey was first carried out in 2013.
The poll also showed that 90 percent of Democrats and 50 percent of Republicans favor stricter gun control laws.
