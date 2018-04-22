 Mallorca to ban renting apartments to tourists | DW Travel | DW | 25.04.2018
Travel

Mallorca to ban renting apartments to tourists

Palma on the island of Mallorca plans to become the first Spanish city to prohibit the rental of apartments to tourists.

Palma, Mallorca - Hafen (picture-alliance/dpa Themendienst/A. Warnecke)

Palma mayor Antoni Noguera said Tuesday that his government will vote for the ban in a city council because "there is nothing worse than having residents who can't live in their city nor afford a rent."

Rents in Mallorca and in most Spanish cities have increased in recent years. Many residents and local lawmakers blame the price rise on internet sites and apps that allow travelers to rent apartments
short-term directly from homeowners.

Spanien Großdemonstration gegen Massentourismus auf Mallorca (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Brenneisen)

September 2017, Palma de Mallorca

Noguera said that houses will be excluded from the ban, unless they are in protected areas, near airports or in industrial areas.

Last year demonstrations against mass tourism took place on Mallorca.

ch/ak (AP)

 

 

Related content

04 BG Das erwartet uns im Juli

Tourism tax in Mallorca to be doubled 31.08.2017

Visitors to Mallorca will probably have to dig deeper into their pockets from 2018 onwards. The parties in the Balearic Islands’ left-wing coalition government have agreed to a doubling of the controversial tourism tax.

Italien Luxus-Kreuzfahrtschiff Queen Victoria

Tourism is booming - and so are its side effects 27.12.2017

Worldwide tourism will be celebrating a record year in 2017. The UNWTO had wanted to counter tourism's negative consequences on local residents and environments with a Year of Sustainability. A preliminary stock-taking.

Niederlande Amsterdam: Blick auf die Stadt

Amsterdam to curb Airbnb rentals 11.01.2018

Amsterdam announced it will impose a new 30-day curb on renting out private homes via websites like Airbnb from next year, seeking to stem a deluge of tourists flocking to its famous canals.

