Mallorca to ban renting apartments to tourists

Palma mayor Antoni Noguera said Tuesday that his government will vote for the ban in a city council because "there is nothing worse than having residents who can't live in their city nor afford a rent."

Rents in Mallorca and in most Spanish cities have increased in recent years. Many residents and local lawmakers blame the price rise on internet sites and apps that allow travelers to rent apartments

short-term directly from homeowners.

September 2017

Noguera said that houses will be excluded from the ban, unless they are in protected areas, near airports or in industrial areas.

Last year demonstrations against mass tourism took place on Mallorca.

