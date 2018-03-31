 Mali: Alleged Timbuktu destroyer to appear at International Criminal Court | News | DW | 01.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Mali: Alleged Timbuktu destroyer to appear at International Criminal Court

A Malian jihadi has been sent to The Hague to face war crimes charges related to the destruction of Timbuktu and sex slavery. He is the second man to be tried for the crime and prosecutors hope to send a message.

A still from a video shows Islamist militants destroying an ancient shrine in Timbuktu on July 1, 2012.

A still from a video shows Islamist militants destroying an ancient shrine in Timbuktu in 2012

The International Criminal Court has detained a Malian jihadi on charges of sex slavery and destruction of Timbuktu's UNESCO World Heritage site.

Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud, 40, was allegedly the de facto chief of Islamic police in Timbuktu from 2012 to 2013. He is accused of destroying cultural monuments and enforcing policies that led to sexual enslavement of women and girls.

On Saturday, the court in The Hague alleged that Hassan "participated in the policy of forced marriages which victimized the female inhabitants of Timbuktu and led to repeated rapes and the sexual enslavement of women and girls."

His detention "sends a strong message to all those, wherever they are, who commit crimes which shock the conscience of humanity that my office remains steadfast in the pursuit of its mandate," chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said.

Read more: Mali soldiers in deadly clash with militants
Watch video 02:47

Islamist convicted of destroying Timbuktu shrines

Second case

Al Hassan is the second person to be arrested for the destruction of a series of ancient mausoleums for supposed idolatry as part of an Islamist takeover of the city.

The other man, Ahmad Al Faqi Al Mahdi, was sentenced in 2017 to nine years imprisonment for his participation in the destruction. The landmark case was criticized for failing to encompass other crimes.

However, prosecutors in the new case have enough evidence to issue an arrest warrant for crimes against humanity including "torture, rape and sexual slavery; persecution of the inhabitants of Timbuktu on religious and gender grounds; and other inhumane acts."

Al Hassan was allegedly a member of the al-Qaida linked Ansar Dine group.

Read more: Malians dissatisfied with light sentence for Islamist who desecrated Timbuktu

  • Galerie - Timbuktu Manuskripte

    Saving Timbuktu manuscripts for posterity

    Historical treasures

    The Timbuktu manuscripts are priceless historical documents. They tell of the quest for knowledge in the Islamic world many centuries ago. Timbuktu was once the center of Islamic research and scholarship in Africa.

  • Galerie - Timbuktu Manuskripte

    Saving Timbuktu manuscripts for posterity

    Smuggled goods in lead packing cases

    When Islamists began destroying historical sites in northern Mali in 2012, a group of concerned citizens began smuggling hundreds of thousands of manuscripts from Timbuktu to Bamako, the Malian capital in the south of the country. The manuscripts have been deposited there in a residential building, waiting to be restored and digitalized.

  • Galerie - Timbuktu Manuskripte

    Saving Timbuktu manuscripts for posterity

    The scholar who saved the manuscripts

    Abdel Kader Haidara organized the rescue operation. The owner of a family library, he wasn't only interested in saving his own manuscripts but all historical doucments in Timbuktu that were in danger of being destroyed.

  • Galerie - Timbuktu Manuskripte

    Saving Timbuktu manuscripts for posterity

    A digital library in the making

    The manuscripts are now being digitalized in a library in Bamako. Every page is placed under the camera and photographed. The image is checked and catalogued. Internet giant Google has expressed an interest in the collection.

  • Galerie - Timbuktu Manuskripte

    Saving Timbuktu manuscripts for posterity

    Access to the manuscripts

    The aim of digitalizing the manuscripts is twofold. Firstly to preserve them for posterity, should the originals not survive the heat and humidity of Bamako, and secondly to make them available to the general public. Before the armed conflict in the north and the rescue of the manuscripts, there had been no plans to digitalize them.

  • Galerie - Timbuktu Manuskripte

    Saving Timbuktu manuscripts for posterity

    Boxes made to measure

    After the manuscripts have been digitalized, they are placed in acid-free cardboard boxes. Because the manuscripts differ in size, they need specially designed hand-made boxes.

  • Galerie - Timbuktu Manuskripte

    Saving Timbuktu manuscripts for posterity

    An empty library

    There is not a single book to be found in the Mamma Haidara Memorial Library in Timbuktu. It is far from certain whether the library will ever house historical documents again. Many believe the manuscripts are safer in Bamako, others fear Timbuktu's historical status will be at risk without them.

  • Galerie - Timbuktu Manuskripte

    Saving Timbuktu manuscripts for posterity

    Library in ruins

    The Ahmed Baba Institute was built with funding from the Aga Khan Foundation, South Africa and Saudi Arabia. It did not only contain a library, but also equipment for digitalization and restoration. The institute is now empty and dilapidated.

  • Galerie - Timbuktu Manuskripte

    Saving Timbuktu manuscripts for posterity

    Memorial to lost manuscripts

    When the Islamists arrived in Timbuktu, they collected a number of manuscripts and set fire to them in the courtyard of the Ahmed Baba Institute. It was a show of force, directed at UNESCO and the West. About 4,000 manuscripts were destroyed in this manner. The charred remains serve as a memorial to lost heritage.

  • Galerie - Timbuktu Manuskripte

    Saving Timbuktu manuscripts for posterity

    Timbuktu about to dwindle into insignificance?

    When Timbuktu ceased to be a center of trade and commerce, it turned to tourism as an alternative source of revenue. But after the fighting in 2012, the tourists decided to go elsewhere. Timbuktu is also losing its cultural significance now that almost all the manuscripts have been moved elsewhere . Nobody knows if they will return.

  • Galerie - Timbuktu Manuskripte

    Saving Timbuktu manuscripts for posterity

    A few manuscripts remain

    A few private libraries are still intact. But in Timbuktu the term "library" can refer to just a dozen pages that fit on a goat's skin. This resident of Timbuktu inherited a number of manuscript pages from his grandfather. They are his most valuable possession.

  • Galerie - Timbuktu Manuskripte

    Saving Timbuktu manuscripts for posterity

    An uncertain future

    The political situation in Mali is tense and the Malian army is currently too weak to guarantee stability and security. Many Timbuktu residents who fled the city in 2012 have not returned. They do not trust the uneasy peace and their city faces an uncertain future.

    Author: Philipp Breu / mc


Center of Islamic learning

The city of Timbuktu, in Mali's north, was founded between the fifth and 12th centuries by Tuareg tribes. It has been called "the city of 333 saints" for the number of Muslim sages buried there.

The city was revered as a center of Islamic learning during its golden age in the 15th and 16th centuries.

Several jihadi insurgent groups swept across Mali's remote north in early 2012. Over three days, rebels overran northern Mali's three largest cities.

French-backed Malian troops seized Timbuktu in January 2013, but fleeing rebels burnt down the Ahmed Baba Institute, destroying ancient manuscripts.

aw/cmk (AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Watch video 07:11

Timbuktu after ouster of Islamists

DW recommends

Mali soldiers in deadly clash with militants

Al-Qaida-linked militants launched a strike on a military base in the north of the country. The UN Security Council warned that time is short for the government to show tangible results in combating the violence. (27.01.2018)  

ICC: Timbuktu destruction to cost Islamist rebel $3.2 million

ICC judges have made legal history by ruling that a former rebel must pay compensation for the destruction of ancient shrines in Mali's Timbuktu. The historic sites were destroyed in 2012. (17.08.2017)  

Malians dissatisfied with light sentence for Islamist who desecrated Timbuktu

Mali has welcomed as a good start the ICC ruling against an Islamist for destroying Timbuktu's cultural heritage, but citizens feel that those committing more severe crimes must also be brought to book. (28.09.2016)  

Saving Timbuktu manuscripts for posterity

Islamists invaded northern Mali in 2012 raising fears that thousands of historical documents could be destroyed. Abdel Kader Haidara arranged their rescue and receives Germany's 2014 Africa Prize on October 6. (03.10.2014)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Islamist convicted of destroying Timbuktu shrines  

Timbuktu after ouster of Islamists  

Related content

Protest in Burundi gegen UN-Bericht

ICC war crimes judges approve Burundi investigation 09.11.2017

Judges in The Hague have approved a full investigation into alleged crimes against humanity in Burundi, the first country to leave the International Criminal Court. Hundreds of people have been killed since 2015.

Niederlande Den Haag - UN Tribunal: Slobodan Praljak

Opinion: A deadly exit and a glimmer of hope in The Hague 29.11.2017

It couldn't have been more dramatic. The convicted war criminal drinks poison in the middle of the court room, dying a short time later. Even The Hague Tribunal's achievements can't overshadow that, says Zoran Arbutina.

Niederlande - Internationaler Strafgerichtshof

ICC prosecutor asks for probe into war crimes in Afghanistan 04.11.2017

An international war crimes prosecutor has said she will seek an official probe into violations in Afghanistan. If approved by ICC judges, the probe could include the US military and CIA.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 