 Malaysians vote in hotly contested election | News | DW | 09.05.2018
News

Malaysians vote in hotly contested election

Voting has begun in a heated election that pits Prime Minister Najib Razak against his former mentor Mahathir Mohamad. While Najib has targeted the young, 92-year-old Mahathir emphasized the ousting of the elite.

A Malaysian woman casts her vote at a ballot box (Reuters/Lai Seng Sin )

Malaysia on Wednesday headed to the polls to vote in a general election that will see voters choose between an opposition led by former authoritarian leader Mahathir Mohamad or the ruling coalition of Prime Minister Najib Razak, who is accused of corruption.

Polling booths opened at 8 a.m. local time (0000 UTC) with long queues already forming at some voting locations in Kuala Lumpur and other cities.

Read more: Politicians, party or policies: how will Malaysians pick?

This year's vote saw Malaysians rushing home after the Election Commission announced that voters would be sent their ballots via Pos Malaysia's courier service, and they had to be returned within a tight deadline.

About 15 million Malaysians are eligible to vote in the 2018 election and the Election Commission has predicted a turnout of 85 percent. Voting closes at 5 p.m. with results expected in the late evening or early Thursday.

Read more: Frustrated expat Malaysians hasten to get votes home

  • Mahathir Mohamad ehemaliger Premierminister von Malaysia (Getty Images/AFP/M. Vatsyayana)

    Malaysia sees the return of Mahathir Mohamad

    The doctor is in - again

    A medical doctor by training, Mahathir led Malaysia from 1981 to 2003 and is dubbed the country's "Father of Modernization." A shrewd politician, he won five consecutive general elections, while deflecting challenges to his leadership of the United Malays National Organization (UMNO), a core component party of the ruling coalition, the Barisan Nasional.

  • Wahlen Malaysia (AP)

    Malaysia sees the return of Mahathir Mohamad

    Extraordinary elections ahead

    The Malaysian elections must be held by August this year, with analysts predicting they will happen by June. It promises an unprecedented spectacle as it will pit incumbent Najib Razak against Mahathir, his former mentor who had favored him and helped install him as PM in 2009. Mahathir quit UMNO in 2016 following the 1MDB scandal saying it had become "Najib's party."

  • Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad (AFP/Getty Images/M. Rasfan)

    Malaysia sees the return of Mahathir Mohamad

    Rallying for 'clean' elections

    Called a "dictator" by critics for his hard stance on dissidents and the press, and for curbing the power of the judiciary while he was PM, he attended a Bersih ("Clean") rally in 2016 organized by several NGOs seeking reforms of the current electoral system to ensure free, clean and fair elections. Critics also blame him for consolidating power in the hands of the executive during his tenure.

  • Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad und Wan Azizah (Reuters/L. Seng Sin)

    Malaysia sees the return of Mahathir Mohamad

    An astounding about-turn

    Mahathir set up a new party in 2016, which then joined forces with Pakatan Harapan, a loose coaliton of oppostion parties. Ironically, he had locked away some members of these parties before, most significantly, his former deputy, Anwar Ibrahim. The coalition has stated that if they win the 2018 elections, Mahathir would be PM and Anwar's wife, Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (pictured here), his deputy.

  • Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad (AFP/Getty Images/F. Silvan)

    Malaysia sees the return of Mahathir Mohamad

    The eyebrow-raising reconciliation

    Anwar (L), once Mahathir's heir apparent-turned-archrival, was sacked from his post as deputy PM, and later charged and found guilty of graft and sodomy. Yet, in their shared zeal to unseat Najib, they've now struck a deal, with Mahathir offering to secure a royal pardon for Anwar (currently serving a second sentence for sodomy under Najib's administration), easing the way for Anwar to become PM.

  • BdT Indonesien Wahl Malaysia (AP)

    Malaysia sees the return of Mahathir Mohamad

    Between a rock and a hard place

    Not all Malaysians are on board with this pact though. Some civil society members and opposition lawmakers blame Mahathir for engineering the very system he now opposes. This disquiet has spurred a new movement. #UndiRosak (or #SpoiltVote) that urges voters to either boycott the polls or cast spoilt ballots. But others argue that this will merely split opposition votes and empower BN further.

  • Malaysia Ministerpräsident Najib Razak (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Ismail)

    Malaysia sees the return of Mahathir Mohamad

    Future in peril?

    Current PM Najib Razak's administration has been mired in scandals, most notably involving the state fund 1MDB, which is being probed for money laundering in several countries. However, a survey in December predicted that he is likely to remain in power given a fractious opposition and his government's efforts to redraw electoral boundaries that critics claim highly favor a BN win.

  • Wahlen Malaysia 2013 (Getty Images)

    Malaysia sees the return of Mahathir Mohamad

    Loss of popular vote

    The Barisan Nasional, which has governed Malaysia since independence in 1957, lost its two-thirds parliamentary majority after the 2013 elections. It also then lost the popular vote for the first time in its history to Pakatan Harapan.

  • Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad (Twitter/@chedetofficial )

    Malaysia sees the return of Mahathir Mohamad

    Courting the millenials

    Meanwhile, the nonagenarian has taken to social media in a bid to court the country's younger electorate. But a poll conducted in August 2017 found that "seven out of 10 voters below the age of 30 in Peninsular Malaysia do not care about politics; two-thirds believe that politicians were not just untrustworthy, but also the 'main problem in Malaysia.'"

    Author: Brenda Haas


Promises for young, against corruption

Although there a number of political parties in Malaysia, the prime minister's Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition has essentially ruled the country since it gained independence in 1957.

Najib has promised income tax exemptions for young people and public holidays if his coalition is successful, while 92-year-old Mahathir echoed the themes of a campaign that asserted a vote for the opposition would save Malaysia from a corrupt elite.

In Malaysia, Mahathir is known as the country's "Father of Modernization," as he credited with transforming Malaysia into an industrial nation. But his tough stance on dissidents and the press have seen critics call him a "dictator."

 law/se (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

Malaysia sees the return of Mahathir Mohamad

The former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad could make history as the world's oldest head of government and successful 'comeback retiree' if he beats incumbent Najib Razak in the country's upcoming elections. (26.01.2018)  

