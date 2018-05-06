Malaysians vote in hotly contested election

Voting has begun in a heated election that pits Prime Minister Najib Razak against his former mentor Mahathir Mohamad. While Najib has targeted the young, 92-year-old Mahathir emphasized the ousting of the elite.
Malaysia on Wednesday headed to the polls to vote in a general election that will see voters choose between an opposition led by former authoritarian leader Mahathir Mohamad or the ruling coalition of Prime Minister Najib Razak, who is accused of corruption.
Polling booths opened at 8 a.m. local time (0000 UTC) with long queues already forming at some voting locations in Kuala Lumpur and other cities.
This year's vote saw Malaysians rushing home after the Election Commission announced that voters would be sent their ballots via Pos Malaysia's courier service, and they had to be returned within a tight deadline.
About 15 million Malaysians are eligible to vote in the 2018 election and the Election Commission has predicted a turnout of 85 percent. Voting closes at 5 p.m. with results expected in the late evening or early Thursday.
Promises for young, against corruption
Although there a number of political parties in Malaysia, the prime minister's Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition has essentially ruled the country since it gained independence in 1957.
Najib has promised income tax exemptions for young people and public holidays if his coalition is successful, while 92-year-old Mahathir echoed the themes of a campaign that asserted a vote for the opposition would save Malaysia from a corrupt elite.
In Malaysia, Mahathir is known as the country's "Father of Modernization," as he credited with transforming Malaysia into an industrial nation. But his tough stance on dissidents and the press have seen critics call him a "dictator."
