Malaysian ex-PM Najib Razak resigns after election defeat and travel ban

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Saturday announced that he was stepping down as head of the Barisan Nasional coalition and its main party, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO).

The announcement comes after he was defeated in general elections on Wednesday by former strongman Mahatir Mohamad, once Najib's mentor.

It also follows the news that Najib and his wife, Rosmah Mansor, were barred from leaving the country by Malaysian immigration authorities on Saturday.

The travel ban came after Mahathir vowed to investigate a massive corruption scandal in which Najib is implicated.

Looming investigation

Najib had announced that he would take a short holiday with his family following his electoral defeat on Wednesday.

A leaked flight manifesto showed that he and his wife were due to leave for Indonesia on Saturday.

Najib is implicated in a corruption scandal involving the 1MDB state fund and has also been accused of suppressing dissent.

His coalition was ousted in Wednesday's general elections after it had been in power for 60 years.

Many with his UMNO party had called on him to step down after his defeat.

Stepping down 'immediately'

"I have taken the decision to step down as president of UMNO and chairman of Barisan Nasional immediately," Najib told a press conference.

Increasing indignation: Najib's defeat in Wednesday's election came amid growing public anger over the 1MDB scandal and the rising cost of living. It is likely that the former prime minister will now have further questions to answer over his role, although he himself denies any wrongdoing.

What is the 1MDB fund? 1Malaysia Development Berhad, a government-owned strategic development company, was started by Najib when he took power in 2009 with the aim of promoting development projects with global partners in the areas of energy, real estate, tourism and agriculture. However, it accumulated billions in debts and has come under international investigation. US investigators say Najib's associates illegally took billions from the fund, with millions ending up in Najib's bank account or being used to buy jewelry for his wife.



tj/jm (AFP, Reuters, AP)

