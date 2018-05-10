Malaysian ex-PM Najib Razak and wife banned from leaving country

Former Malaysian premier Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor are on a travel blacklist, immigration authorities say. Najib faces possible prosecution over a huge corruption scandal.
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor were barred from leaving the country on Saturday, immigration authorities said, amid rumors that his holiday plans announced after his election defeat were a cover for fleeing from possible prosecution.
The travel ban came after new Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad vowed to investigate a massive corruption scandal in which Najib is implicated.
Looming investigation
'I respect the decision'
"I have just been informed by the immigration department of Malaysia that my family and I are not allowed to go abroad. I respect the decision and I will remain in the country with my family," Najib said in a tweet on Saturday.
Increasing indignation: Najib's defeat in Wednesday's election came amid growing public anger over the 1MDB scandal and the rising cost of living. It is likely that the former prime minister will now have further questions to answer over his role, although he himself denies any wrongdoing.
What is the 1MDB fund? 1Malaysia Development Berhad, a government-owned strategic development company, was started by Najib when he took power in 2009 with the aim of promoting development projects with global partners in the areas of energy, real estate, tourism and agriculture. However, it accumulated billions in debts and has come under international investigation. US investigators say Najib's associates illegally took billions from the fund, with millions ending up in Najib's bank account or being used to buy jewelry for his wife.
