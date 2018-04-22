Malaria keeps Africa donor-reliant

Atwine Rebecca and her five-year-old child are back in the winding queue at Kawolo Hospital outside the Ugandan capital Kampala to see a doctor. It is her second visit in eight months to seek treatment for malaria. Laboratory tests show she and the frail-looking girl on her lap have the parasites that spread the disease in their systems, says the stay-at-home mother from Lugazi town.

"It could be because many mosquitoes infested at my home, especially at night. We sleep under the net but some nights we don't use it," she tells DW.

At Nsambya Hospital in Kampala many patients present with more complicated malaria cases, says resident doctor Dan Kwesiga. Treatment involves the highly effective injectable quinine, artesunate or artemether. Pregnant women who have contracted the disease are also treated to prevent miscarriage and stillbirth.

Uganda takes mass action

Uganda adheres to international strategies, providing rapid diagnostic tests and effective malaria drugs, says Myers Lugemwa, head of malaria control at the health ministry.

The government launched a Mass Action Against Malaria initiative on April 5, 2018, which hones in on individual households to raise awareness. It also established a parliamentary forum on the disease and recently wrapped up the distribution of 27 million mosquito nets countrywide.

"We also do indoor residual spraying to kill mosquitoes and provide treated mosquito nets," Lugemwa tells DW.

The World Health Organization (WHO) this week said although the fight against malaria has been a success story, progress has stalled or slowed down in recent years.

Uganda eyes zero infections

Africa still bears the brunt of the disease due to significant gaps that exist in the implementation and delivery of malaria interventions in many countries on the continent, WHO Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti says.

Uganda has dramatically reduced its daily malaria death toll over the last 15 years. Sixteen million cases are still reported every year. The government says it has its sights set on a zero infection rate.

But the global Roll Back Malaria (RBM) Partnership to End Malaria initiative says Senegal, Madagascar, the Gambia, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia have made the most substantial progress in fighting the disease in Africa.

"If you look at the malaria landscape over the last 15 years, most African countries have made substantial gains and reduced the burden of infections by 40 percent and deaths by 60 percent. But progress has stalled in some countries in the last two years and we are seeing an increase in malaria cases. Uganda is one of those countries, " says Kesetebirhan Admasu, RBM Chief Executive Officer.

"I would not single out Uganda but in East Africa and southern Africa it's a combination of factors causing the increase in infections."

War and weather spike infections

Admasu cites changing weather patterns that cause heavy rain and flooding, the conflict in South Sudan, the refugee situation and complex humanitarian emergency in eastern DRC (Democratic Republic of Congo) and Burundi as contributing factors.

"Another major factor is the plateauing of resources," he says. A resurgence in malaria infections against this backdrop puts the global campaign at a crossroads," Admasu explains.

Africa has for decades relied heavily on the international donor community when it comes to keeping its biggest killer under control. The trend is likely to continue, experts agree.

Malaria drains Africa of an estimated $12 billion (€9.8 billion) a year. A little over double that amount, or $24.5 billion (€19.6 billion) in total, is needed to fight the disease. The bulk of the money comes mainly from the Global Fund and the United States.

"African countries themselves are contributing extra but going forward we need to see more domestic resources spent and health systems strengthened," says Admasu.

Donor funding shortfall

The money spent to treat an individual malaria patient, however, declined from $3 to $2.28 between 2010 and 2016.

The WHO this week called the fight against malaria a "success story" but also drew attention to the slowing in progress to curb malaria in recent years and the funding shortfall.

Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Director for Africa, says that more needs to be done to prevent pregnant women from contracting malaria

Africa still bears the brunt of the disease due to significant gaps in the implementation and delivery of malaria interventions in many countries, Moeti notes.

The WHO recommends treating pregnant women with antimalarial drugs to prevent any of them from falling sick. "But only about 19 percent of eligible pregnant women received the recommended three or more doses in 2016 in the African region," says Moeti.

The WHO says access to preventative drugs for children has not expanded rapidly enough. It is estimated that every two minutes a child dies from malaria, a disease that is easily preventable and treatable, in Africa.

The relatively weak health systems and inadequate investment in health in African countries stands in the way of delivering basic essential healthcare packages to prevent and treat diseases such as malaria, the WHO says.

African should step up

Admasu, who is also Ethiopia's former health minister, tells DW continued investment from the international community is essential to meet UN targets on malaria.

"But African leaders, who have endorsed this fight through the African Union, should step up domestic efforts too," he says.

There are some indications of headway and innovations in tackling the disease, a year-long threat due to weather patterns on the continent.

Three Ugandan researchers last year said they developed a diagnostic kit that gives a result in two minutes with the help of a smartphone (see video below).

The Matibabu device uses light scattering and magnetism and takes two minutes and a smartphone to show a result. The Kampala-based researchers said their motivation stemmed from the fact that they had all previously been infected with malaria.

Watch video 00:54 A two-minute malaria test kit for Uganda

Burkinabe students meanwhile created a malaria-repellent soap using shea butter, lemongrass and marigold. The students have now raised money through a crowd-funding campaign and plan to test Faso soap, as they call it.

"We're seeing so many exciting new products and innovations, especially in the vector-control space. Some of these tools are being developed by Africans themselves and some by Africans in coordination with others," says Admasu.

"There is a lot in the pipeline, but we have to do what we can with the universal tools proven to save lives," adds Admasu.

Frank Yiga in Kampala contributed to this report.