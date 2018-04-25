 Making llamas feel more glamorous than Marilyn Monroe: Inge Morath′s iconic works | Arts | DW | 25.04.2018
Arts

Making llamas feel more glamorous than Marilyn Monroe: Inge Morath's iconic works

Inge Morath's eye for detail and her meticulous manner of working led the Austrian journalist to join the famous Paris-based Magnum photography agency. A show devoted to her work opens in Berlin.

  • A llama looking out of a window of a car at Times Times Square (Magnum Photos/Inge Morath Foundation/Fotohof archiv)

    The works of Magnum photographer Inge Morath

    A llama on Times Square

    What appears to be snapshot was actually the arduous result of a commission to photographer Inge Morath. For a series of days, the Austrian photographer accompanied the television animal star "Linda the Llama" through New York, capturing its image in various settings. But the photographer was only satisfied with this image at Times Square since she felt the llama appeared sovereign in the picture.

  • Publisher Eveleigh Nash wearing a fur coat while sitting in a car in London (Magnum Photos/Inge Morath Foundation/Fotohof archiv)

    The works of Magnum photographer Inge Morath

    Different worlds

    One of Inge Morath's first commissioned works as a Magnum member was photographing residents of the London districts Soho and Mayfair in 1953. In particular, the portrait of the wealthy publisher Eveleigh Nash and her chauffeur at the Buckingham Palace Mall was widely published. The various levels and vanishing points of the composition evoke the sense that different worlds co-exist in the image.

  • Mercedes Formica on the balcony in Calle de Recoletos in Madrid 1955 (Magnum Photos/Inge Morath Foundation/Fotohof archiv)

    The works of Magnum photographer Inge Morath

    Memories of Mercedes Formica

    Her dreamy and yet tragic gaze looks out into the distance. The picture of Mercedes Formica on the balcony in Calle de Recoletos in Madrid captures the spirit of this Spanish writer who fought for women's rights in Spain. Inge Morath's 1955 photograph became the cover image of Formica's work "Memorias."

  • Film still from the drama The Misfits with Marilyn Monroe and Montgomery Clif (picture-alliance/Everett Colle)

    The works of Magnum photographer Inge Morath

    The tired side of Hollywood

    Morath's work on the film set of the drama "The Misfits" (1961) was significant for several reasons. For one thing, her photographs taken during the filming offered a more intimate look at Marilyn Monroe's vulnerable side (shown here with Montgomery Clift). For another thing, these images lent her the reputation of providing an honest look at "tired Hollywood."

  • Arthur Miller (Getty Images)

    The works of Magnum photographer Inge Morath

    Artistic marriage

    Inge Morath also got to know Arthur Miller on the film set. At the time, Miller was still married to Marilyn Monroe. Shortly after their break-up, Miller and Morath married. The two settled down on a farm in Roxbury, Connecticut, which became the location for the two artists' work.

  • Inge Morath's studio in Roxbury: a big, brightly-lit room filled with books, photographs and artwork (Kurt Kaindl )

    The works of Magnum photographer Inge Morath

    The quiet studio

    Austrian photographer Kurt Kaindl of Galerie Fotohof in Salzburg visited the Roxbury home every year between 1990 and 2002. He and Morath collaborated on various exhibitions and books, so he got a first-hand look at Morath's studio.

  • Sculptures on the window sill at Inge Morath and Arthur Miller's estate (Kurt Kaindl)

    The works of Magnum photographer Inge Morath

    An intimate look

    During their collaborations, the two Austrians came up with the idea of photographing their working processes. Over the years, a documentation of Morath's private surroundings emerged. These photographs are also presented in the exhibition at the Verborgenes Museum in Berlin from April 26 - August 26, 2018.

"She made poetry of people and their places," American writer Arthur Miller wrote about his wife Inge Morath's work following her death in 2002. Following World War II, Austrian Morath traveled the world for her work. Her photographic reportages of the time revealed parts of the world that had remained largely hidden: countries like China, Iran and South Africa.

The daughter of two academics learned eight different languages in order to better capture the essence of the people she was photographing. "She was very good at that," said chief curator Elisabeth Moortgat of the Verborgenes Museum (Hidden Museum) in Berlin, which is showing selected works by Morath from April 26 through August 26. The works are part of the collection of the Salzburg Galerie Fotohof, with which Morath collaborated to publish various books.

Read more: 'Ethical lapse': Photoshop scandal catches up with iconic photojournalist Steve McCurry

Austrian photographer Inge Morath (picture-alliance/IMAGNO/D. Sattmann)

Austrian photographer Inge Morath

Marilyn Monroe's tired side

The focal point of the exhibition is the photojournalist's work from the 1950s into the 70s. Several portraits of famous artists such as sculptor Louise Bourgeois and director and writer André Malraux are also on show.

During her life, Morath enjoyed entrée to a crowd of intellectuals through her marriage to Arthur Miller. Morath met him in 1960 on the film set of the drama "The Misfits," in which Marilyn Monroe played the leading role. At the time, the film goddess was married to Miller. Morath managed to impressively capture a yet unseen side of Monroe, exposing her vulnerability. The actress' life would end tragically a couple of years later.

Read more: The photographer behind Marilyn Monroe's most iconic photo

Meticulousness with composition 

"One eye on the motif, the other on the soul" is the way the Austrian described her photographic approach.

Morath would observe, become familiar with other cultures, but rarely pulled out her camera right away. Instead, she took her time to patiently, tenderly approach her subjects and the places they lived. She spent five years learning Mandarin, for instance, before traveling to China with Arthur Miller.

Read more: Magnum Photos publishes guide on Europe for refugees, migrants

The second woman at Magnum

The turning point in Morath's career was meeting war photographer Robert Capa in 1949. At the time, then 26-year-old Morath had not yet mastered the use of the camera, but her written reportages as a journalist were what convinced the co-founder of the Magnum agency, which had been established in Paris two years previously. Morath was initially hired as an editor, but she quickly cultivated her photographic talent and furthered her training with Simon Guttmann, managing director of various photo agencies.

Read more: 80 years of war photography with Robert Capa and Gerda Taro

Inge Morath's studio (Kurt Kaindl)

The exhibition also depicts Morath's studio

Upon completion of her photographic training, she was accepted as a full-fledged member of Magnum in 1955, the second woman to do so after Eve Arnold.

Commissions in the following years took her across Europe, Africa and the Middle East. During all of her travels, she stayed longer at the commissioned locations than necessary to get a feel for the people and places. It was this meticulousness and her desire not to extract her photographic motifs and subjects from their surroundings that defined Inge Morath's reputation as an outstanding artist.

The exhibition at Das Verborgene Museum runs from April 26 – August 26, 2018.

